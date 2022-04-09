March 21
• Jerrica Norvell and Jared Norvell to Jerrica Norvell and Jared Norvell, 8.97 acres and 8.97 acres on Moberly Bend Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Anna Irvin Stewart to Ronda Denise Sharp and Barry Kevin Stewart, Lot 26 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Delbert Hacker to Kimberly Ann Fordyce and Thomas D. Taylor, 5 3/5 acres on KY 472; $70,000
• Donald Stewart Weaver and Karla Weaver to Matt Gilstrap, 2.98 acres on Whitson School Road; $30,000
• Brandon S. Fugate and Allison R. Fugate to Sophia B. Smith, Lot 32 and part of Lot 31 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision First Addition; $186,500
• Judith S. Yandell to ELC Properties L.L.C., land at Broad and 1st Streets; $200,000
• Robyn Pagan and James Hoskins, individually and as administrators of Estate of James D. Honchell, to William Dutton, 2.50 acres parallel to KY 80; $120,000
March 23
• Charlie Martin and Bonnie Martin to Cheryl A. Sorensen, Lot 20 in Southland Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jason Guthrie and Krystal Dawn Guthrie to Daniel Boggs and Angela Boggs or survivor, Lot 14 in Laurel Trace Subdivision, Phase I; $105,000
• Granville Gambrel and Kelly Gambrel to Cameron Farris, land on Harold Storms Road; 4159,900
• Layton H. Tackett and Donna L. Tackett to Glenn Proffitt and Janet Proffitt, 11.38 acres, 1.22 acres, 8.37 acres and 9.123 acres on Maple Grove Road
• Charles Luker to Baxter Bledsoe Jr., tract on KY 192 and KY 363; $100
• Michael Jason Williams and Carla Williams to The Meadows LLC, 199.20 on Slate Lick Road; $500,000
• Margaret E. Hamm, trustee of Hamm Family Revocable Trust, to Margaret E. Hamm, 2.084 acres on Fariston Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Margaret E. Hamm, trustee of Hamm Family Revocable Trust, to Margaret E. Hamm, 0.67 acres on East Dixie and Main Streets; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Anita Louise McDaniel to Latisha Sparks, 68.16 acres on Sinking Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Janice Alsip Bell to Sally E. Mulcare, Lots 9 and 10 in Rudder Subdivision; $159,900
• James T. Morgan and Ethel Tosh to Charles William Karr and Samantha Karr, Lot 11 in G. T. Lovelace Subdivision No. 2; $253,000
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Nicole Ashley Smith, land in Earl Cornett Farm Subdivision; $234,900
• Bryan Parsley and Shena Parsley to William Wilson, Lot 22 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $178,000
• Robbie Wayne Gonzalez to Regina Lynn Murphy, land on U.S. 25; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Dennis Wood to Johnny Bargo and Denise Bargo, 1.145 acres on Paris Karr Road; $45,000
March 24
• Michael Andrew Durant and Johanna Durant to Michael Andrew Durant and Johanna Durant as trustees, Lot 8 in The View Subdivision; $1
• Roger Dale Powers and Carol Ann Powers to Michael House and Bonnie House or survivor, 33.13 acres on Harrod Branch Road; $105,000
• Bank of Bluegrass & Trust Co., as former trustee of Karen L. Greer Revocable Living Trust, to Independence Bank, as successor trustee for Karen L. Greer Revocable Trust, 9.41 acres and 14 acres on U.S. 25 and land on Crab Orchard Road; transfer, no monetary consideration
• Boone Community Action Agency Inc. to Whitney T. Nantz, 0.59 acres on Payne Trail; $160,000
• Jimmie Geneva Begley to Paul Patterson, 1/2 acre and tract on Nazareth Drive; $1
• Harold McPhetridge, trustee of Harold McPhetridge Trust and Joyce McPhetridge, trustee of Joyce McPhetridge Trust to Lola Jackson and Leon Jackson, Lots 25 and 26 of Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $20,000
• Tammy Lockard to Barry Lockard, land in Laurel County; property division, no monetary consideration
• Barry Lockard to Travis Lockhart and Bethany Lockhart, land in Laurel County; $200,000
• Jennifer Lynn Butcher to Charles Garland, 14.82 acres on Sunset Drive; $150,500
March 25
• James E. Napier and Leena Napier to Jacob T. Napier, 2.46 acres near Gumm Road and Chaney Ridge Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Charlie Martin and Bonnie J. Martin to James Martin, Lot 25 in Section One in Southland Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Erik M. Young to Michelle Kay Rohr, Lot 29 in Canter Chase Farms Subdivision; $180,000
• Susan K. Larkey to Home-Land Homes LLC, 0.76 acres, 0.91 acres, 1.01 acres and 0.81 acres on Campbell Road; $25,000
• Timothy Kyle Bailey and Taylor Kristin Bailey to David Allen Arnold and Joanna Arnold, 0.69 acres on Short Street; $317,000
• Theo Lewis and Doris, Betty Jones, Ulysses Lewis, Raymond Lewis Jr. and Barbara, Amanda Lewis, Justin Lewis, Wilkie L. Couch, Steven Couch, Karen Couch, Blake Couch and Chelsie, Nora Lewis, Bruce Lewis and Jackie Lewis, Pamela Jones and Larry Jones, Darrell Lewis and Lori Lewis, David Lewis and Rhonda Lewis, and Robert Lewis and Martha Lewis to Kimmy Scott Morgan and Therese, Lot 20 in Cornett Subdivision
• Elisha John Sharp and Theresa to Ronald S. Sharp and Kathryn Sharp, 7.17 acres on Rally Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kimberly Roberts to Timothy James Roberts, 0.725 acres on Keavy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Johnna B. Phelps and Conrad Allen Cessna to Steve K. Morgan ad Deann G. Morgan, Lot 5 in Edgar Brock Subdivision and Lot 3, Lot 4 and 1/2 of Lot 6 in Edgar Brock Subdivision; $435,000
March 28
• Jay Fleenor and Virginia Fleenor to Brittany Nicole Riley and Jay Allen Fleenor, Lot 115 in The Oaks of London Phase 2; $235,000
• Sherry Jones and Harold Jones to Patricia Robards, Lot 20 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Addition; $150,000
• Jewell R. House to Ramona Gail Brooks, 1/2 acre on Falls Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Hunley to James Hunley and Glen Isaacs, 0.36 acres on Layton Harris Road; $1
• James Hunley to James Hunley and Glen Isaacs, land on Wyatt Road; $1
• James Edward Asher to Bradley Sizemore and Danielle Sizemore, 0.72 acres on St. John's Road; $4,000
• Marsha Hodge to Michael Christopher Kirkland and Dovie Kirkland or survivor, 0.436 acres on Mansfield Lane
• Raymond Heuser and Tama to True Choice Development LLC, 6.024 acres on Parker Road; $150,000
• Matthew Powell and Victoria Powell to Jonathan Henson and Samantha Henson or survivor, Lot 7 in Northwood Subdivision; $230,000
• Watson Homes LLC to Valerie C. Masters, Lot 25 in Fawn Valley Estates; $30,000
