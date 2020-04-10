March 23
• Andrew Coniglio III and Vickie Lynn Coniglio to Andrew Coniglio III and Vickie Lynn Coniglio, 0.63 acres on Whitley Street, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• William E. Bormann and Mary E. Bormann to William R. Giles Jr. and Mindi S. Eden, Lot 3 of Cor-Lon Pines Estates; $110,450
• Phillip King and Tara N. King to Apple Valley Properties LLC, 0.53 acres on Clark Lane; $6,000
• Wayne Sizemore, by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Alice Sizemore, and Alice Faye Sizemore to Arianna Maggard, 0.44 acres on Lily Road; $50,000
March 24
• Elaine Ann Helton, also known as Elaine Ann Lowe, and William Helton to Paula Jennell Winchester, 0.369 acres on Floyd Drive; $148,750
• Arlene Beard to Kathy Duvall, Lot 1 in Phase II of Cardinal Heights Subdivision; $85,000
• Joel Gilliam, aka Joe Gilliam, and Kayla Gilliam to Nickie Stidham, Lots 21 and 24 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Addition; $125,000
• Dennis R. Hammack and Charlene Hammack to Victor Chad Francisco and Kara Brooke Francisco or survivor, land on Moriah Road and Moriah Church Road; $250,000
• Phyllis Alexander, individually and as trustee of the Phyllis Alexander Trust, to Phyllis Alexander, property on Old Whitley Trails Subdivision Road, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Phyllis Alexander to Charles Randall Alexander, land on Lily Road and Ky. 552; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Phyllis Alexander to Charles Randall Alexander and Steven Craig Alexander, 1/2 interest in land on Certainteed Road and American Greeting Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., by Authorized Agent Michael Shelton to Jeremy A. Gross and Danielle M. Leckemby, 2.89 acres on Boggs Lane; $90,000
• Clyde Hoskins to Clyde Hoskins and Alma Hoskins or survivor, land in Laurel County; $1
March 25
• Terie L. King to James Daniel Howard and Chelsea R. Howard, land on Chaney Ridge Road; $169,500
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 21st Mortgage Corporation, land on Taylor School Road; $10,000, in case of 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Ralph M. Brown, Leann Brown, Lendmark Financial Services Inc. and Laurel County, Kentucky
March 26
• Bradford L. Breeding, aka Lester Breeding, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Bradford L. Breeding, to Miranda Creech and Jason R. Creech, Lot 14 in Wilshire Estates Phase 2; $205,000
• The Estate of Loretta Baker, by Todd Baker and Ray Baker, executors, to Delilah J. Bolton, 1.53 acres on Cassidy Road; $99,000
• Stone Financing LLC to Darren N. McQueen and Tonya DeAnn McQueen, 2.247 acres on Easy Lane, $315,000
• Benaiah Properties LLC, aka Benaiah Properties, to James Carlo Wahlstedt and Sarah Payne Wahlstedt, .58 acres on Dormitory Street, $281,000
Larry M. Hurst and Lois E. Hurst to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, 0.007 acres on Frontage Road near U.S. 25 and I-75; $27,000
• Joanna R. Murrell and Grover M. Murrell to Reagen Loughran, Lot 66 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.