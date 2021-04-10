March 24
• Y2K Properties LLC to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 1.93 acres on U.S. 25 and 2.50 acres on Old Crab Orchard Road; $150,000
• Doris Aileen Cox to Gerald K. Carnes and Amanda K. Carnes, parcel on KY 363, deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Shaniuh Hopper to Austin Hopper, Lot 13 in Pine Top Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Samuel Baldwin to Samuel Baldwin and Pamela Baldwin, 2.57 acres on Trosper Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Samuel Baldwin to Samuel Baldwin and Pamela Baldwin, 1.31 acres on Trosper Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Samuel Baldwin to Samuel Baldwin and Pamela Baldwin, 2.17 acres on Trosper Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
March 25
• Michelle E. Martin and Harris Martin to Braxton Deaton and Tiffany Deaton, 0.34 acres on Purvis Lane; $1,800
• Mary L. Connor and James R. Connor to Ronald Dowell and Stephanie Dowell, 4.38 acres on Whitley Street; $50,000
• Regina Lyn Smith, formerly known as (fka) Regina Reynolds, and Brandon Sawyer Smith to Noah B. Gabbard and Megan Breanna Peters or survivor, 1 acre on Murray Cemetery Road; $119,000
• Christopher Lewis Mullins and Risha Allen, fka Risha Mullins to Dustin Finley and Erin Finley, 8.81 acres on KY 1394; $230,000
• Nathan Miller, Deanna Eastham and Chad Eastham, and Jenna Lowe Mearas to Samantha M. Jones, 1.22 acres on Robinson Road; $125,900
• Luann Craft Parsons to Joshua Wade Parsons and Lauren Nicole Parsons, 1.33 acres on McFadden Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nina Pennington, by and through Attorney In Fact Michael E. Pennington and Kathy Binder, James Michael Binder as executor of Estate of Eddie C. Binder, aka E.C. Binder, to Neal Deaton, 0.08 acres and 0.16 acres on CVB Drive and 0.17 acres on Yaden Street; $95,000
• Barbara Settles Rednour and Charles Rednour to Jennings Eldrec Decker and Dinah Decker, 0.42 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $13,000
• Theresa Dufour and Phillip Dufour to Leslie A. Miles, Lot 7 and half of Lot 8 in Westland Subdivision; $142,000
• Shelly Bentley, fka Shelly Jones, Robert Timothy Jones and Kaitlyn Jones to Helen Jill Cochrane, 3/4 acres in Laurel County; $4,000
• Robert Massie and Robyn Massie to Rodney Eversole and Tracy Eversole, 39.16 acres - Tract 1 of Harold and Marie Rudder Division; love and affection, no monetary consideration
March 26
• Norma Swanner to James J. Wilson and Jean A. Wilson, 128 acres, 85 acres and 30 acres on Sally Ridge; $160,000
• Terry J. Herald and Teresa E. Herald, trustees of Terry J. Herald Revocable Trust, and Teresa E. Herald and Terry J. Herald, trustees of Teresa E. Herald Revocable Trust, to Christy Dickerson, Lot 16 in Sarvis Branch Development (now Creekstone Estates), 1.02 acres; $232,000
• United Propane Gas Inc. to DCC Real Estate Holdings LLC, 0.045 acres on KY 552; $138,700
• Fred Jackson and Donna Jackson to Sammy Lipps and Linda Lipps, 25.19 acres on KY 80; no monetary consideration, dissolution of L & J Asphalt LLC with Fred Jackson and Sammy Lipps, owners
• Lisa Lewis, fka Lisa Lewis Payne, aka Lisa Nicole Hinkle to Vanessa Renee Cooper and Justin, Lot 3 in Whispering Heights Subdivision; $155,000
• Deborah Ravenscraft and Frederick Ravenscraft, by and through Attorney in Fact, Deborah L. Ravenscraft, to Roger Hoskins and Debbie Hoskins, Lot 11 in Laurel Canyon Phase One Revision One and 0.013 acres on Canyon Drive; $190,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to C. Devin Osborne and Michelle L. Osborne, 1.18 acres near Wood Creek Lake; $90,000
• Barbara Settles Rednour and Charles Rednour to Jennings Eldrec Decker Jr. and Dinah Decker, 1.01 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $157,500
• Leon Hurst and Wanda Hurst to Timothy Wayne Hurst and Angela Hurst, Lots 22-25 in Tifford-Martin Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Mary Lou Hundley, by Terry Lee Hundley, executor to Janice Bertram and Monty Shawn Bertam, 3.85 acres on House Road; $10,000
• Daniel Lee Abbott and Diane Abbott and Donna A. Robinson and Howard Robinson to Marvin Wayne Yaden Sr., 17.48 acres on Hopkins Cemetery Road; $27,000
March 29
• Phil Wolf and Julie Wolf to Danny Taylor and Martha Taylor, 0.97 acres on Maple Grove School Road; $279,000 and
• Eva Lee Miracle, fka Eva Lee Evans, and Thomas J. Miracle, Patsy Mullins, Eric Mullins and Amy Mullins to R. Curtiss Chesnut and Judy Chesnut, 50 acres on London-Barbourville Road, 3 acres on KY 229, and 1.866 acres on KY 229; $95,000
• Helen Jill Cochrane and Lyndon Cochrane, Jackie Cox and Ruth Etta Daugherty to Ruth Etta Daugherty and Kerry L. Daugherty, land on Wyan School Road; $1
• Judy Napier to Robinson Properties Rental LLC, 0.33 acres on Star Hill Road; $170,000
• Lucille Holland to Eva Sue Hendricks and Tonia Ruppert, 30.71 acres, 11 acres, 11.68 acres, 25 acres and 42 acres on Baldrock Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nicholas Tripodo and Suzanne Tripodo to David Lawrence Scheibel and Whitney Shandra Scheibel, 0.30 acres on Long Street; $295,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Chelsea Dackerman, 0.60 acres on Rush Road; $15,000
• Winfred Morgan to Deborah Nelson and Timothy Nelson, 9.65 acres on Locust Grove Road; $40,000
