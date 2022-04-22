March 28
• Wallace Eugene Cavender to Dorothy M. Weyraunch, Lot 2 and 3 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; $100,000
March 29
• Richard L. Baxter and Frances Boone Baxter to Kendall Ray Boone, 3.44 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $25,000
• Donnie Garrett and Connie Garrett to Thirty One High LLC, Lot 1 in Block E of Johnson Addition; $175,000
• Carol Ann Stokes, formerly known as Carol Ann Tipton, and David R. Stokes to Curry Flooring & Tile LLC, land on U.S. 25; $55,000
• Judith M. Rutherford to Nora G. Mathis, 0.83 acres on McGill Wyan Road; $154,000
• Lois Jean Turman to Richelle Churchwell and Adam Churchwell, 3.945 acres on Hawk Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ricky Turner and Kim Turner to Austin Henry Turner and Brook Turner, land on Turner Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Alyson A. Brown and Roger D. Brown to Alyson A. Brown and Roger D. Brown, 0.76 acres on Keavy Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
March 30
• Nora Mathis to Tasha Gail Bowling, Lots 10 and 11 in Earl Bowles Subdivision; $160,000
• Edna Marie Wells to Mike Hopkins, 25.36 acres near KY 770; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donna Ruth Wilson and Tim D. Wilson and Sharon Lynne Knox to Janet Rene Boggs, 0.50 acres on old Line Creek Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie Patton and Lucinda Patton to Cory Patton and Samantha Patton, 0.42 acres on Patton Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Steven Wagers and Janlyn Wagers, land on Flat Lick Road; $179,900
March 31
• Woods Bend Inc. to Tony C. Smith and Sandra Michelle Smith, Lots 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; $190,000
• The Estate of Margaret Rose to Katelynn Marcum and Jason Marcum, Lot 6 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $155,000
• Chester Ison and Deborah Ison, Olivia Michelle Adams and Terry Adams, Chet Wesley Ison and Jackie Ison to Wilma Mooney, fka Wilma Fyffe, and Paul Joseph Mooney, also known as Joe Mooney, 7 acres on Sargent Branch Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Wilma Fyffe, now known as Wilma Mooney, and Paul Joseph Mooney aka Joe Mooney to Adam Scott Hooker and Laura Brooklyn Hooker, 7 acres on Sargent Branch Road; $25,0000
• James Woodrow Hobbs, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Carol Jean Hobbs, and Carol Jean Hobbs to James Woodrow Hobbs and Carol Jean Hobbs, 4.07 acres on Wyan Road and McGill Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Pansy Williams and Hasque Williams, Darlene Coffey and David Coffey to Elizabeth Sergent, Ronnie L. Doyle and Kimberly Sue Doyle, 0.435 acres on KY 80; $95,000
• Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams to Anthony Diaz and Monika Diaz or survivor, 5.91 acres on KY 1225; $727,000
• Minnie A. Burnett to Robert Benjamin Gilbert, 28.05 acres on KY 229; $95,418.17
• Opal Lewis to Robert Provines III and Marcia Provines or survivor, 2.25 acres on Pine Hill Brock Road; $268,500
• Dustin Johnson and Susan Johnson to Thomas Smith, Lot 20 in Greenfield Subdivision; $240,000
• Lee Jackson and Gloria C. Jackson to Alvin Peter and Althea Peters, 0.03 acres on W. Harkle Road and 1.04 acres on Wood Creek Lake; $424,900
• Dallas W. Thomas and Cindy A. Thomas to Elijah Cole Wayne Jervis, Lots 97, 98, 99 and 100 on Chadwell Drive; $210,000
• Stephen Johnson and Alesa Sue Johnson, by and through Donald Stephen Johnson, Attorney-in-Fact to Jacob Cheek, 2.03 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $145,000
• Minjarez Investments LLC to Joshua Meier and Kari R. Meier, Lot 6 of Block 4 in Fisherman's Cove; $129,900
• Carl Formas to Walter R. Chenault, 0.61 acres on Whitson School Road; $52,000
April 1
• Taylor Ward fka Taylor Davidson, Leslie Davidson and Carla Ward to Ella Dewar, 1.95 acres on KY 1006; $220,000
• Kenneth Proffitt Jr. and Jennifer Proffitt to Dale McFarland and Marlana McFarland or survivor, 3 tracts on Oak Drive; $215,900
• Ean L. Griffith and Erica J. Griffith to Cassandra Elizabeth Walden, 4.27 acres on Slate Lick Road; $125,000
• Nick Hensley and Connie Hensley to Amber Dunn and Jarrad Hensley, 0.86 acres on Combs Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nick Hensley and Connie Hensley to Amber Dunn and Jarrad Hensley, land on Stivers Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nick Hensley and Connie Hensley to Amber Dunn, Lot 13 in Mrs. John Combs Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bart E. McFadden and Elaine McFadden to Rebecca Anderson and Bart McFadden and Elaine McFadden and James Bart McFadden, 80 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 4
• Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn to Jeffrey Walters and Vicki Walters, 4 acres and 5 acres near Ridings Mitchell Creek Road; $90,000
• Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn to Jeffrey Walters and Vicki Walters, 3.35 acres on Ridings Mitchell Creek Road; $10,000
• Clovis Critt Perry Jr. and Margie Smith, aka Margie Perry, and Arnold Smith to Ernie Perry, land on Blackwater Road; $1
• Jason Scott Riley and Faith Riley to Michael Christopher Kirkland and Dovie Kirkland or survivor, Lot 17 in Country Dale Estates Subdivision; $100,000
• Kevin Taylor and Rita Taylor to Stella Carpenter and Brittany Carpenter or survivor, Lot 19 in George Gray Subdivision; $195,500
• Robert Bruner and Georgette Bruner to Kevin Randy Chadwell and Elizabeth Caroline Chadwell, land on Littontown Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Madison N. Reams to Bridget Hundley and Jacob Hundley or survivor, 0.14 acres on Shields Lane; $199,500
• Teddy Y. Carter, through Attorney-in-Fact Susan C. Rice, to Christopher A. Rice and Sonia Laroussi, land on Spring Cut Road; $32,000
• Teddy Y. Carter, through Attorney-in-Fact Susan C. Rice, to Christopher A. Rice and Sonia Laroussi, land on KY 1223; $31,500
• Dennis Hibbitts and Teresa Hibbitts to Timothy Nelson and Deborah Nelson or survivor, 0.86 acres on Locust Grove Road; $2,700
• Holly Grove Properties L.L.C. to Frank Manning and Teresa Manning, Lot 82 in Holly Grove Estates; $14,000
• Helen Morgan, executrix of Estate of Cornelius Morgan, to Rodney Shawn Lawson and Letonya Michelle Lawson, 22.50 acres on London Dock Road; $180,000
• Paula Hall and Brad Hall, Melissa Hammer and Michael Hammer to Paula Hall, Melissa Hammer, Denzil Murphy or survivor, land in Laurel County; $1
• Board of Education of Laurel County, KY to Laurel County School District Finance Corporation, 3.35 acres and 1.06 acres near old Bush High School; property transfer, no monetary consideration
April 5
• Curtis Edward Bullock and Susie Elaine Bullock, Deborah B. Hedges and Charles Hedges to David Dylan Baker and Courtney Deaton, Lot 9 in Bullock Addition; $42,500
• Angelena Jones to Zachary Jones, Lot 20 in Esquire Estates Subdivision; $221,647
• Ledford Properties LLC to Austin Dean Canada and Lauren Danielle Canada, 1.16 acres on KY 229 and Echo Valley Road; $159,900
• Carl Fisher and Melba Fisher to Saundra Gayhart, Lot 5 in John Burkhard Division; $80,000
• Lex Rents LLC, by Celli Mowery, member to Lex Rents LLC, by Celli Mowery, 0.82 acres on Lake Road and KY 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lex Rents LLC, by Celli Mowery, member to Lex Rents LLC, by Celli Mowery, 0.64 acres on Lake Road and KY 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lex Rents LLC, by Celli Mowery, member to Lex Rents LLC, by Celli Mowery, 0.64 acres on Cabin Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Carolyn McWilliams and Gregory Watts to Jason Davis and Christine Davis, 2.01 acres on KY 192; $140,000
