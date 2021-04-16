March 29
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Tony Morgan and Diana Morgan, 1.26 acres off KY 1956; $12,000
• CanAmerican Homes LLC to IMAG Title LLC, Lot 51 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $14,178
• Christopher T. Stephens to John H. Rhoades and Jimmie A. Rhoades, 0.70 acres on White Oak Road; $20,000
• Bobby Smallwood and Erica Danielle Smallwood to Morgan Kent Knight and William T. Knight or survivor, 1.20 acres n Combs Road; $190,000
• Lorraine Crawford Barton and Dennis Barton to Fritts Properties LLC, 0.469 acres on Slate Ridge Church Road; $7,000
• Rita Collins to Rita Collins and Ella Marie Collins, land in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Tom Cox and Claudette Elaine Cox to Pamela Michelle Mills, Lot 15 in Little Acres Subdivision; $171,150
• Darrin Hugh Eugene Wilson to Robert D. Howard and Rebecca L. Howard, Lot 34 of Country Dale Estates Subdivision; $70,000
• Lynne Properties LLC, by Sherry Watkins, to Tammy Mullins, Lot 5 in River Oaks, Phase I; $260,000
• Carol Coffey, now known as (nka) Carol Bill, to Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc., 0.53 acres on Lipps Lane; $10,000
March 30
• James E. Gill and Mary Lou Gill to April Renea Gill, 0.43 acres and 2.83 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Connor Akins to Shannon L. Sizemore Dixon, Lot 2 in Fawn Valley Estates; $360,000
• Deisy Godoy De Alonso and Elias Alonso Garrido and Juan Ramon Godoy Solorzano to Esvin J. Zacaris Valazquez abd Regina Cigarroa Agustin, 3.86 acres in Laurel County; $12,000
• Sandra Frederick and Christopher Hendren to Rebecca H. Henderson and James P. Henderson, 1 acre on KY 490; $18,000
• Robert Curtis Abner and Theresa Abner to Nikolas Wayne Tripodo and Suzanne Thompson Tripodo, Lot 14 in Country Club Subdivision; $610,000
• Collin Van De Mark and Kayla Van De Mark to Krista Smith; 1.421 acres on Wells Drive; $135,000
March 31
• Steve Robinson, on behalf of Elk Mountain LLC, to Weston Gilreath, 5.035 acres on Sublimity Spur Road; $96,000
• Margaret L. Gravette, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jennifer Browning, to Margaret L. Gravette, by Jennifer Browning and Diana Horner, land on Parker Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tori Jean Cope to Matthew Terry and Brittany Terry or survivor, Lots 22 and 23 in Vaughn Subdivision; $129,900
• Justin Michael McIntyre and Rebecca L. McIntyre to Judy Napier, Lot 4 in Tara Estates; $172,000
• Gerald K. Poff and Connie Poff to PKDA Properties LLC, 0.58 acres on Morentown Road; $215,000
April 1
• Elk Mountain LLC to Phillip A. McDonald and Susan H. McDonald, 9.218 acres on Sublimity Spur Road; $119,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.