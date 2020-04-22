March 30
• Stephen A. Robinson and Lisa Ann Robinson to Walter Raymond Meadows, 0.76 acres on Hunters Loop; $185,000
• Nicholas Napier to Tiffany Bays, Lot 31 in Phase II of Cedar Point Subdivision; $170,000
• Ovation REO 5, LLC to Infinity REO 1, LLC, Lot 24 in Timberland Forest, Phase II; $1
• Jontai McQueen to Charles Todd Scearce, 0.63 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; $150,900
• Phyllis Alexander, individually and as trustee of the Phyllis Alexander Trust, to Steven Craig Alexander, tract on Lily-Owsley Road, 47.83 acres off Whitley Road, 0.70 acres on Finley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
March 31
• William W. Slusher and Joy Slusher to Fred L. Shannon and Cynthia A. Shannon, 1.05 acres on East Fifth Street; $85,000
• Richmond Beer Brew LLC by its members to JJJ Holdings LLC, 0.09277 acres on North Main Street; $385,000
• Daryl Shepherd and Thelma Shepherd to Daryl Shepherd and Thelma Shepherd or survivor, Lot 2 on H. Crook Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Daryl Shepherd and Thelma Shepherd to Daryl Shepherd and Thelma Shepherd or survivor, Lot 1 on H. Crook Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Miranda Osborne Creech and Jason Creech to Nikita Robinson, Lot 5 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $145,000
• Betty Jo Bryant, through her Attorney-in-Fact Thomas Brown to Thomas Brown, Lot 60 of Mallard Point Subdivision; $56,666.67
April 1
• Ronald Vannorstran and Theresa Vannorstran to Brandon Hammock, 2.46 acres near Moberly Bend Road; $210,000
• Deloris Williams to Misty Carol Collins and Randy Matthew Campbell, tract in Laurel County; $94,500
• Jason Gaddis and Jennifer Gaddis to Derrick Grimes and Edwina Grimes, 0.38 acres on McFadden Cemetery Road; $55,000
• Roy Lee Wells to Grant Gibson, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Foster Brock Subdivision; $169,000
• Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Charles A. Huff and Colette Lakay Huff, Lot 5 in Meadow Lane Subdivision; $123,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC, by Jennifer Newberry, authorized agent, to Douglas Wayne Couch and Terri Lynn Couch, Lot 76 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $219,900
• Lynne Properties LLC, by Sherry Watkins, authorized agent, to Robert Erich and Brooke Erich, Lot 9 of River Oaks, Phase 1; $249,000
• PAK Holding LLC to Jonathan M. Helton, 0.75 acres on D. Anders Road; $98,000
April 2
• U.S. Bank National Association as trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association to Stewart Mentz and Shirley A. Mentz, Lot 22 in Thunderbird Village Subdivison; $72,001
• Laurel Grocery Company LLC, formerly known as Laurel Grocery Company 1, LLC, formerly known as Laurel Grocery Company Inc. to Sheesh LLC, 1.60 acres on Ky 229; $450,000
• Smith Global II, LLC to Baxmax LLC, Tract 2 of Bacho Subdivision, South Phase II; $350,000
• Vicki Jones, administrator of estate of Burnam Parker, Benny Parker, Kathy York and Dusty York, Vicki Jones and Brooks Jones, and Roger Parker to Benny Parker, Kathy York and Dusty York, Vicki Jones and Brooks Jones and Roger Parker, Lots 1 and 2 in Deaton Subdivision; $31,500
• Bradley Lee Stewart and Pamela Stewart, Brenda Stewart, fka Brenda Himes, and Kim Mulcahy and Robert Mulcahy to Karen Whitaker and Cathy Creech, 1 3/4 acres on Oneill Road; $10,000
• Randall Lee Potts to Geneva Barnes .38 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; $85,000
April 3
• Martha Bowling to Tilford Bowling, 44.8 acres on Ky. 638; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mary Sue Whitaker to Dellia Lozon, 1 1/2 acres on PineTop Road; $165,000
• Martha Bowling to Tilford Bowling, 44.8 acres on Ky. 638 and 9.90 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tilford Bowling to Sandra Hall and Kimberly Cesario, 44.8 acres on Ky. 638; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Judy Hicks and Vernon Hicks to Randall Lenn Weddle and Victoria Bernice Weddle, 17.783 acres on Topton Road and Lewis Road; $85,000
• JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. to Phillip Dufour and Theresa Dufour, Lot 5 in Sandy Hill Subdivision; $95,000
• William S. Zettle and Ava Renee Zettle to Eleanor Liford and Dennis R. Liford, Lot 13 of Canter Chase Subdivision; $149,000
• Allie Loretta Brown to Thomas Brown, Lot 60 of Mallard Point Subdivision; $56,666.67
April 6
• Bryan Misle to Gary Perry, 4.697 acres on Wells Road; $4,500
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brandon Monhollen, 1 acre on Ky. 80; $81,100
April 7
• Faye Hubbard to John Merlino and Trina Merlino or survivor, Lots 27, 28 and 29 in Clay Subdivision; $174,500
• Crystal Gail Griffin to Carla Ruth, 10.05 acres on Red Hill Road (Ky. 1955); $20,000
• The Estate of Jeanette H. Rutherford, by Kenneth Rutherford, executor, and Kenneth Rutherford and Cynthia Rutherford to Stella Rhoden and Darshale Shepherd and Wesley Shepherd, Lot 13 of Don Bruce Subdivision; $115,000
