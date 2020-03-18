March 9
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., by Michael Shelton, authorized agent to Garry Whittymore, 1.56 acres on Slate Lick Road; $104,000
• Vincent J. Tomasino to Nealy Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Jenkins, 0.78 acres on Holly Grove Road; $108,000
March 10
• Jason Dale Turner to Terry Wayne Smith and Marianna M. Smith, land on Arthur Ridge Road; $500
• Premier Land of London LLC to Andrew James Moore and Tara Jo Moore or survivor, Lot 3 in River Oaks, Phase I; $14,000
• Betty Caldwell to Gary Lynn Howard and Zorayda Cate Marilles Howard, 1 acre on Muletrain Road; $15,000
• Mickey Darwin Hatfield to David Dwayne Pennington and Penny Inez Pennington, 5.39 acres on Matt Baker Road; $35,000
• Zachary Otto Stanifer and Sara Stanifer to Andrew Coniglio and Vickie Lynn Coniglio, 0.33 acres on Taylor Avenue; $32,000
March 11
• London Tower Properties LLC by Phillip McDonald, authorized agent, to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 0.11 acres, 0.049 acres, 0.054 acres, 0.018 acres, 0.012 acres and 0.040 acres near Ky. 192 and Ky. 1006; $30,686
• Thelma A. Jones to Commonwealth of Kentucky for Transportation Cabinet, 1,048 square feet and 1,273 square feet on U.S. 25; $14,800
• Bobby Smallwood and Darlene Smallwood to Derrick Burns and Kathy Burns or survivor, 0.86 acres on David Hibbitts Road; $126,000
• Bobby V. Owens and Suanne M. Owens to Billy Grigsby and Christine M. Grigsby, Lot 6 in The View Subdivision; $21,000
• Regina Berger, as executrix of Estate of Paul Delon Jones, to Regina Berger and Glenn Walker Berger to Apple Valley Properties LLC, 2 acres on Whitley Road; $35,000
• Anthony Brock to Johnny L. Brock and Shawna L. Brock, 2.69 acres near Craigs Creek, 10 acres on Maple Grove Road; $250,000
March 12
• John R. Woods and Rhoda Woods to Johnny Woods and Donna Woods, Janet Ridner and Marvin Ridner, and Jennifer Matlock and Bill Matlock, land on Slate Lick Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas D. Watkins to BK&T Inc., 0.50 acres on Court Road; $65,000
• Keith Clark to Daniel Parman, Tryna Blankenship or survivor, 2 acres on Phenette Lane; $5,000
• Don Wilhoit to Sandy Wilhoit Foster, Lots 31 and 32 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ruth Jean Whitaker to Ruth Jean Whitaker and Linda Ann Osborne, 1/2 acre on Ky. 472; addition to deed, no monetary consideration
• James Clay and Lavonne Clay to Kathryn S. McCune, 0.51 acres on Auger Springs Road; $147,500
• Katherine Coots to Donna Creech, 00.50 acres on Echo Valley Road and Slate Ridge Church Road; $6,000
• Randal E.. Corry and Kathryn Lee Corry, through Randal E. Corry, attorney-in-fact, to Rebecca St. John and Matthew St. John, 0.50 acres on Slate Ridge Road; $169,900
March 13
• Daryl Keith Ramsey, Kathy Jones and Jim Jones, also known as James Jones, Earl Kent Ramsey and Debra K. Ramsey and Krista Ramsey, now known as Kristi Ramsey Cox, and Donald Cox to Brett Harris and Mollie Harris, land on Lincoln Road (part of Lot 56 and 58 of Dixie Bell Subdivision and part of Lots 55 and 57); $140,000
• Gregory Nelson, executor of estate of Dolly D. Nelson Estate, to Gooden Real Estate LLC, Lot 2 in Phase II in House of Laurel Trace Subdivision; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• PAK Holding LLC to Stephanie M. Winberry, 1 acre in Laurel County; $110,000
• Ted Marcum and Pauline Marcum to Nikitaben Patel, 0.39 acres on Ky. 490 and Victory Road; $50,000
• Mark Smith and Crystal Smith to Freddie N. Jenkins II and Mary Jenkins or survivor, Lots 26 and 27 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $158,000
• Phillip Shepherd and Amanda Shepherd to Steven W. Barrett and Kayla Barrett or survivor, land on Litton Town Road; $55,000
• Tammy Jean Brewer Bottorf, executrix of Estate of Eniex Brewer, to Virginia Dampman, Lot 7 in Phase IV of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $147,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Brian DeWayne Smiroldo, land in Forest View Subdivision; $30,000, in case of Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing Inc. v. Roe Gibson, as trustee of the Trust for the Benefit of Brian DeWayne Smiroldo, Brian DeWayne Smiroldo, unknown spouse of Brian DeWayne Smiroldo, Kentucky Finance Company LLC, Kentucky Property Tax Service, Mid South Capital Partners LP, Commonwealth of Kentucky CD Fund LLC, City of London, Kentucky; County of Laurel, Kentucky
• Bennie Johnson to Edna Johnson, 2 tracts in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Brian Quinlan to Kelly Quinlan, 1.75 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
March 14
• Regina Berger, as executrix of Estate of Paul Delon Jones, to Regina Berger and Glenn Walker Berger to Apple Valley Properties LLC, Lot 20 in Hobart and Eva's Country Subdivision; $35,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.