March 2
• James H. Cloud and Anna Lee Cloud and Cloud Family Trust, by Gwendolyn S. (Hall) Neal, trustee, to Robert Hoskins, 1.94 acres on Greenbriar and Reuben Streets; $1
• Connie Cassidy to Richard A. Honey and Lynn C. Honey, Lot 14 and half of Lot 15 in Meadowbrook Chateau; $158,000
• Michael P. Fiechter and Susan B. Fiechter, Linda S. Eads and Dale Eads, Lisa Dotson and Benjamin T. Dotson to Edward A. Holland and Tonya Holland, 2 tracts near Falls Road; $20,000
• Frank C. Moore and Dana Moore to Trevor Alden Wagers and East Raven Faith Moore, 0.54 acres and 1.003 acres in Laurel County; $100,000
• Jeffrey W. Akers and Julie E. Akers to Jeffrey W. Akers and Julie E. Akers, 0.80 acre and 1 acre on Marydell Road; addition of spouse to deed, no monetary consideration
• Martha Bond and Garry Bond to Martha Bond and Garry Bond, as trustees of Bond Trust, 47 11/16 acres near Hazel Patch, no monetary consideration
• Sheila Perkins to Bonnie Fuson, 2 lots on Park Hill Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sheila Perkins to Bonnie Fuson, 0.48 acres on Oak Ridge Church Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
March 3
• Grandview Construction to Linda Carol Lewis, Lot 36 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $194,900
• Chase Casteel and Sue Ann Casteel to Michael Casteel and Penny Casteel, 0.17 acres on Slate Ridge Road; land swap, no monetary consideration
• Michael Casteel and Penny Casteel to Chase Casteel and Sue Ann Casteel, 0.17 acres on Slate Ridge Road; land swap, no monetary consideration
• Robert R. McHargue to Mary Rose Likins, land in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Robert R. McHargue to Mary Rose Likins, 44.23 acres on White Oak Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Chester Burt Roe III and Debra Stephenson Roe to Larry Bruce Pierce and Mika Rae Pierce, Lot 12 in Country Club Subdivision; $245,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to PAK Holding LLC, 0.75 acres on D Anders Road; $47,521; in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Rusty Smith and Amber Smith
• Thelma Onkst to Gary D. Onkst, trustee of Onkst Family Trust, 16.71 acres on Ky. 80; 3,400 sq. ft. on Mitchell Creek Loop Road; land on Dogwood Drive; 5.207 acres on Ky. 80 and 2.96 acres on Wilkerson Road and Ky. 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James Daniel Parsley and Phyllis Elaine Parsley to Jane Reann Parsley Thompson, Lot 3 in Stoneybrook Estates, also known as (aka) Stoneybrook Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jimmy Mullins and Tammy Mullins to Jeffrey Branum, land on Chaney Ridge Road; $20,000
• Wesley Eversole and Victoria Eversole to Austin House, by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Charles C. Patterson, 0.53 acres on Dixon Branch Road; $110,500
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Niki L. Junker and Craig White and Linda J. Junker and Daniel Junker, Lot 29 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1; $194,700
• Justin L. Goodin and Jaclyn Goodin to Tanya Rae Hester, 0.46 acres on Maple Grove-Pleasant View Road; $89,900
• The Estate of Evelyn Roark, by and through executrix Judy Hicks, to Danny Pittman, land in Laurel County; $225,000
• Greg White to Paul Viars II and Tiffany Viars, 40 acres in Laurel County; $220,000
• Daniel Orlik to Cami Watkins, 5.198 acres on High Moore Road; $265,000
March 4
• Richard Collin Keirn and Cristina Ann Keirn, formerly known as Cristina Abrell, to Derrick Lee Price, Lot 26 in Heiss Subdivision; $106,000
• Joel Stephen Wells and Barbara Sueann Wells to Kendra Tori Lockhart, Lot 19 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; $129,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Wilmington Trust, National Association, as successor to Citibank N.A., trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, 2 acres on White Oak Road, 1/5 acre on Pine Creek Road; $60,000, in case of Wilmington Trust, National Association as successor to Citibank N.A., trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust v. Michael Robinson and unknown spouse of Michael Robinson
• Estate of Marlynn E. Lemkau, by Dennie Sasser, executor, to Nicholas Clay Ellington and Victoria Epting Hewitt Ellington, 1.34 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $232,500
• Whitney Paige Chesnut, now known as Whitney Paige Bowling, married to Rocco T. Bowling, to Nancy Loretta Lockaby, 0.38 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; $148,500
• Clarence Brock and Mary Helen Brock to Nadine Brock, 50 acres on McWhorter Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ricky L. George Jr. t Donna Renea Childers and Michael Todd Childers, 2 acres on Taylor School Road and Ky. 638; $94,900
March 5
• Brian Thorpe and Stephanie Thorpe to Tyler Dwayne Collins, and Sarah Nicole Collins, Lot 44 of Cardinal Heights Subdivision, Phase II; $132,000
• Terry M. Roberts and Stacy Roberts to BC Recycling LLC, 1.34 acres on Armory Street; $182,500
• Bernadine Roberts Terry, administrator of Estate of Marietta Roberts, to Bernadine Roberts Terry, Lot 5 in Fisherman's Rest; $180,000
March 6
• Kim Jeffries and John Jeffries to Joel Stephen Wells and Barbara S. Wells or survivor, Lot 35 in Cedar Point Subdivision, Phase II; $240,000
• Linza R. Collett and Gay Collett, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Valerie Giles to Jessica Shumate, Lots 11 and 12 in Laurel Lake Farm Subdivision; $170,000
• Sam Brewer to Christopher Lewis and Rosemary Lewis, 4.81 acres on Pleasant View Road; $191,000
• James F. Chadwell to Cristin Elizabeth Chadwell, 2.99 acres on Rainbow Ridge; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Stella Hacker, Nell Morrison, Rhoda Gilbert and Chester Gilbert, Delida Cooper, Max Cobb and Reasie Cobb to Walter Brock and Susie Brock, 60 acres in Laurel County; $2,500
• Nellie M. Gilbert Cobb, Anna Lee Zborowski and Te Zborowski, Lowess Connaway and Lester Connaway, Julia A. Hendrix and Robert E. Hendrix, Verda I. Hale, William Gilbert Jr. and Lisa Gilbert to Walter Brock and Susie Brock; 60 acres in Laurel County; $2,500
• Lizzie Gilbert Hale to Clell G. Brock and Shirley A Brock, 60 acres in Laurel County; $10,000
• Carl Formas and Audrey Formas to Jessie Reavis Williams and Tracy Lynn Williams, 0.048 on Tobacco Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Alvina Taylor and Terrell Justin Taylor to Rick Mills and Pauline Mills, land on Parman Cemetery Road and Ky. dKy. 192; $20,000
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Jeremiah D. Saylor and Kaylin L. Saylor, Lot 5 in Sandy Rock Estates; $239,000
• Robert Ray Murray and Edith Murray to Gregory Murray, land in Laurel County; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Ray Smith and Judith G. Smith to Gabriel Weston Blair and Sydney Ruth Blair, 1.762 acres on Cold Hill Road; $26,500
• Kayla Paige Wilks, fka Kayla Paige Stambaugh, and Jessie L. Wilks to Destinee Damron and Jonathan Damron or survivor, 0.367 acres on Bill Mays Road; $144,225
• Pioneer Cabins & Sheds LLC to Valisa Y. Durbin, 0.50 acres on Oak View Lane; $65,000
• Brian K. Walters and Jamie L. Walters to Destaney M. Rawlings, 0.32 acres on Ky. 229 near Brent-Danielle Road; $140,000
March 7
• Terry Young and Susan Young to Nathaniel Morgan Ratcliffe and Marie Dawn George Ratcliffe, 0.58 acres on Singleton Lane; $20,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.