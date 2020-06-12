May 14
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Franklin Napier and April Moore, 2.70 aces on Cabin Creek Road; $160,000, in case of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation v. Pamela Denise Platner, also known as (aka) Pamela Platner
• Ron Shaw and Tracy Shaw and Kay Swanner to Tanya J. White, tract near U.S. 25 and 2 acres near Ape Yard Road (Tram Road); $120,000
May 15
• Jennifer Kfoury to Wajdi KFoury, Lot 47 in Phase 1 of The Heritage; $1
• Faith de la Pina to Donald Thomas and Tammy Thomas, 1.01 acres on Slate Ridge Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Barry Pennington and Carol Pennington to Anthony Pennington and Amy Pennington, 17.88 acres near Dan Westerfield Road; $150,000
• Christopher Ray Shous to Alec Sachleben and Katerina Sachleben or survivor, Lot 2 in East Wood Subdivision; $161,800
• James Dixon and Susan Dixon to Joshua a. Patterson and Maranda Patterson, 1.01 acres on Slate Ridge Road; $125,000
• Brandon Monhollen and Virginia Monhollen to Andrew J. Cain, Lot 21 in Northland Estates Subdivision; $175,000
• Jim Sanders and Stephanie Sanders to Steven D. Collett, land in Laurel County; $102,000
May 18
• Donald L. Adams and Vickie Adams to William C. Singleton and Katina Singleton, 0.75 acres on Airport Loop Road; $142,000
• Leonard House and Lena House to Jason Smith and Dana Eversole Smith or survivor, 1.02 acres on Maplesville Road
• Roger Glen Roark and Delilah Roark, Judy Gail Hicks and Vernon Hicks, Sheila Roark Brock and Timothy E. Brock to Steve Allen Roark and Bonnie Roark to The Burley LLC, 5.63 acres near Slate Lick Road; $254,100
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Lot 8 in Bull Run Subdivision; $31,000, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Ivan Reed, Patricia Ann Hurley, formerly known as (fka) Patricia Wilson, unknown spouse of Patricia Ann Hurley, fka Patricia Wilson and Laurel County, Kentucky
• Daisy Jackson Burgan to Opal L. Trivette, Lot 10 in Mill Creek Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Statler Hundley to Kellie Bowling, 0.83 acres on Ky. 30, 0.95 acres on Ky. 30 and 0.89 acres on Ky. 30; $25,000
• Judy Clore, Carolyn Camp and Robert Camp, Toni Barrett and Ronald Barrett, Deborah Combs, Tammie Schneider and Paul Schneider to Nathaniel Miller, Lot 14 in Fisherman's Cove Subdivision; $8,000
• David Baker to Billy Wayne Banks and Laura Ann Banks or survivor, 13.08 acres on High Moore Road; $36,000
• Phyllis A. Wittenback to Caleb Taylor and Lauren Taylor, Lot 46 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Phyllis A. Wittenback to Caleb Taylor and Lauren Taylor, 1/2 of Lot 47 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Odessa Malicoat to Norman Clark Justice, 1.10 acres on Ruby Jones Lane; $4,000
• Matthew Evans and Amelia R. Evans to Christopher Saylor, 0.54 acres on Wagner Lane; $40,000
• Harold D. Jones to Norman A. Jones, 1.237 acres on Ky. 1956; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 19
• Jeff Maggard, Nancy Maggard White, now known as (nka) Nancy Grammer, and Almus Grammer to Dan Matthew and Renee Matthew, land in Laurel County; $13,500
• Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Steven L. Fields and Kristy Priscilla Fields, Lots 19 and 21 in Echoing Hills, Phase II; $124,500
• Charles Karr to Deana Wyatt, 0.57 acres on Turner Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bernadine Roberts Terry to Bernadine Roberts Terry and Jimmie Darrell Terry, Lot 5 on Fisherman's Rest; property transfer, no monetary consideration
May 20
• Freeman Branch LLC to Johnny Knipp, Joshua Knipp and Heather Knipp, Lot 22 in Freeman Trace Subdivision; $9,000
• Paul Pfeffer and Jule Pfeffer to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, land on Walter B. Ginger Road; $25,000
• Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 89 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $23,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC to John Gilley and Jennifer Gilley or survivor, Lots 58 and 59 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision; $305,574.23
• Pennie Alexander and David Alexander to Tammy Mullins, Lot 6 in Woodhills Estates Subdivision; $135,000
• Jason Colby Fee and Angela Nicole Fee, Sherri Rhondell Roberts to Kurtis Adam Rollins, 4.06 acres on Ky. 1193; $20,000
• Bridget Nicole Smith to Jason Scott Kincer, trustee, land in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Jason Scott Kincer, trustee to Jake Smith and Bridgett Nicole Smith, land in Laurel County; reconveyance, no monetary consideration
• 2658 Philpot Road, London, KY Trust to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC, 0.78 acres on Philpot Road; $1
• Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC, by Jeff Sustaita as authorized agent, to Corwin Cain, 0.78 acres on Philpot Road; $30,000
• Jerome J. Giesige and Tamara Giesige to Chris Souder and Carman Souder, Lot 27 in River Bend Estates Subdivision addition; $212,500
• The Estate of Albert Davis, by Priscilla Elaine Smith, executrix to William Forbes and Cathy Forbes, Lots 4 and 5 in Arch Pigg 2nd Addition; $55,000
• Jack C. Bolton and Jerrie Bolton, Janet Bolton fka Janet Benge, Bruce Plucknett and Deborah Kay Plunknett, fka Deborah Kay Bolton to Rick S. Brewer and Dierdre M. Brewer, 50 acres on Ky. 229; $125,000
May 21
• He-Man Construction Inc. to Caleb Gray, 0.50 acres on Dewberry Road; $127,000
• Nicholas H. Fields and Brittany Fields to Ronnie L. Doyle and Kimberly Sue Fields, 1.43 acres on East Ky. 80; $160,000
• Gary Noble to Mary M. Zinniel and Vertner Smith, 1/2 acre, 3.586 acres and 1.150 acres in Laurel County; $325,000
• Raymond G. Miller and Lola J. Miller to Joey Wayne Barnes and Nancy Lynn Barnes, 29.017 acres near Ky. 830 and Ky. 229; $260,000
• Gwenyth Mason fka Gwen Smith and Joshua Thomas Mason to Harley Z. Hubbard and Shannon R. Hubbard, 0.66 acres on Old Whitley Road (KY 1006); $75,000
• John Hunt Morgan and Charlotte Lynn Morgan to Jill Osborne Edwards, land on West 3rd Street; $75,000
• Earline Couch aka Earlene Couch and Carlos Randall Couch to Belinda Floyd, 5.02 acres on Pine Top Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Larry Bumgardner and Janie Bumgardner to Aaron Bumgardner and Alina Bunmgardner, east part of Lots 1, 2, and 3 in Block P of Johnson Addition; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Douglas Smith and Brenda Lee Smith to Joshua Douglas Smith and Elizabeth Renee Smith, 2.04 acres near Freedom United Baptist Church and Elisha Feltner Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Margie Schell, John Lee Schell and Denver McCoy Schell to Margie Schell, John Lee Schell and Denver McCoy Schell, Lot 70 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Wesley Wilder and Rachel Wilder to Lisa Wilder, 1.26 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road
May 22
• Doug Wilson and Rita Wilson to Shawna Marie Gilbert and Michelle Lee Johnson, Lot 30 in Addition to Golden Eagle Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dwayne Morgan, trustee of The Carlos Morgan Irrevocable Trust to Rebekkah Maiden and Tyler Maiden, 1.01 acres, 0.48 acres, and 0.21 acres near Old Wilderness Trail Road; $131,000
• Justin Vaughn and Katalyn Vaughn to Krystil Greer, Lot 28 in Phase II of Cedar Point Subdivision; $168,800
• Carmen J. McGee and Glen R. McGee, and Gary L. Martin to Sarah A. Martin, 0.82 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Leroy Wagers and Nola Mae Wagers to Ray Wagers, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Steven R. Brown to Melissa Evans, 3.27 acres on KY 1035; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jonathan Wade Gilbert and Erlinda Gilbert to James Steven Estep, 1.30 acres on KY 3434; $139,999
