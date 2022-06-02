May 2
• Ronald W. Grady to Melissa Stines, Virginia Gale Grady and William Ronald Grady, 0.96 acres on U.S. 25 and Lakeview Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronald W. Grady to William Ronald Grady, 0.54 acres and 5.99 acres on U.S. 25 and Lakeview Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Clayton Warren Morgan and Mandy Lea Morgan to Lois Morgan, Lot 43 in Ridge Lawn Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Louis Dan Collard and Sherry Lane Collard to Christopher Adam Good and Candice Nicole Good, 0.56 acres on Arden Drive; $345,000
• Titus Nichols to Opal Hicks, Lot 36 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $189,000
• Joe T. Asher to Joshua Gill, 0.56 acres on Baker Ridge Road; $153,000
• Billy H. Cole to Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, by Jontai McQueen, Attorney-in-Fact, Lot 3 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $18,500
• Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse and Sharon Dyehouse as Trustee of The Cloyd Family Trust, to Jontai McQueen, Lot 2 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $17,000
• Louis Mitchell and Marie Mitchell to David L. Conkright, 3 acres on Vox Road; $125,000
• David Chris Baker and Tammy Lee Baker to Anna Izabela Dankowska, Lots 5 and 6 in Lakeland Woods Subdivision; $194,000
• Jenesis Velardo to Jenesis Velardo and Cody D. Shepherd, 0.81 acres on Sally's Branch Road; addition to deed, no monetary consideration
• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Bernard C. Williams and Shayla M. Williams, 27.63 acres on Old Hare Road; $85,000
• Pak Holding LLC to Summer S. Berry and Chris Miller, 0.07 acres and 1 acre on Hensley Road; $164,000
• Janet Thomas to Brandon Randall Patton, 0.50 acres, 0.56 acres and 0.50 acres on Jaw Road; $27,500
• Austin House and Lenzi House to Victoria Jones, 0.53 acres on Dixon Branch Road; $133,000
