May 25
• David Shearin and Catherine L. Shearin to Christina Belum, 5 1/2 acres on Bishop Road; $122,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. to Joshua A. Brown, tract, 1/2 acre and 3.74 acres on Carter Road; $90,000
• Jack Stiles to Majeed S. Nami Personal Endowment Fund, Lots 29 and 30 in Spring Gate Subdivision; $499,000
• Naomi Rogers and Don Rogers to Don Rogers and Naomi Rogers, 1.9 acres on KY 192; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Naomi June Rogers and Donald E. Rogers to Leshia Jean Minton, 1 acre on Willie Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Leshia Jean Minton to Naomi Rogers and Don Rogers, 91.16 acres on Willie Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dwight A. Hensley and Wanda Hensley, Marvin Hensley Jr. and Patrina Hensley, Susan Denise Smith and Daniel Smith to Kelly Napier and Richard Napier or survivor, land on KY 1956; $160,000
• Greg Smallwood and Jennifer Smallwood to Frederick Sizemore and Diana Sizemore, 0.56 acres in Laurel County; $18,000
• Tyler Lewis to Jordan Johnson and Tosha Wyatt, 0.96 acres on Farris Road; $10,000
• Jimmy Darrell Jones and Kathy Jean Jones to Chris Cain and Kristy Cain, 21 acres on Wildcat Road; $57,500
• Don Hubbard and Kathy Hubbard to Donald Wayne Engle, 8.92 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $30,500
May 26
• David C. Douglas and Carletta Douglas and James P. Douglas and Pamela Douglas to Elm Family Properties LLC, Lot 11 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $170,000
• Larry VanHook and Pamela VanHook to Lloyd Walker Morris, land on Sasser School Road; $170,000
• Jonathan Dean to Tracy Dean, 3.57 acres on Hemlock Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Daniel Brian Patterson and Crystal Roberts Patterson to John O'Kuma, Lot 48 in Sweet Hollow Estates; $390,000
• Phillip R. Bowling and Sondra K. Bowling, Taylor Bowling and Brittany L. Bowling to Taylor Bowling and Brittany Bowling, 0.82 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Gerrit James Bottema and Nicole Ann Bottema and Lisa Davis, 0.32 acres on Nora Belle Lane; $77,700
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Anna King, 5.25 acres on Slate Lick Road; $60,000
• Harold McPhetridge, trustee of the Harold McPhetridge Trust, and Joyce McPhetridge, trustee of the Joyce McPhetridge Trust, to Hiram L. Harville, 43.89 acres on Dotson Road; $415,000
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Anthony Gabriel Ortega, 0.151 acres on North Hill Street; $239,000
May 27
• Elizabeth Davis, Joseph Michael McCready and Catherine McCready, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Gilliam Properties LLC, 23.27 acres in Laurel County; $32,000, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Elizabeth Davis, et al
• Ladonna Ann Weaver to Tonya Mullins, trustee to Aleda Harris and Ladonna Weaver as joint owners, Lot 9 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jonathan W. Miller and Sarah Miller to Ronald Miller and Brenda Miller, 0.31 acres on KY 1394; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald Ray Sizemore II, executor of the Estate of Donald R. Sizemore, to Daniel Lee York, Lots 32, 33, 34, and 35 in Lewis Brothers Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Alisha Burns, formerly known as Alisha Tapia-Cozar, to Timothy Tuttle, 0.38 acres in Laurel County; $131,500
• Eva McFadden to Jackie G. McFadden and Linda McFadden, land on Tom Cat Trail; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Millard Jones, aka Millard Jones, and Sheliah C. Jones to John David Jones and Lorraine Jones, land on KY 1535; $10,000
• Buster Brock Sr. and Cora Brock to Buster Brock and Ray Sexton, 2 acres on East Laurel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bridgett Irvin, trustee of The Harold and Ella Grimes Revocable Trust to Billy R. Humfleet and Sandra Sage Humfleet, 0.67 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; $20,000
• Dean Watkins, aka Claude Dean Watkins, and Nelda Watkins to James Dean Watkins and Swayze Hubbard, aka Swaze Hubbard, 12 acres on Watkins Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dean Watkins, aka Claude Dean Watkins, and Nelda Watkins to James Dean Watkins and Swayze Hubbard, aka Swaze Hubbard, 7.09 acres on Lick Fork Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 31
• Bridgett Irvin, trustee of The Harold and Ella Grimes Irrevocable Trust, to Brian Doebler, 2.79 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road and Commonwealth Drive; $188,000
• Rhonda Russ to Steve Ormsby and Connie Ormsby, Lot 1 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; $148,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Robert P. Bosse and Lesha S. Bosse or survivor, Lot 14 in Sleepy Hollow Subdivision; $8,000
• Thomas E. Cox, aka Tom Cox, and Claudette Cox to Cody Swafford and Sarah Swafford or survivor, Lot 13 in Little Acres Subdivision; $245,000
• James Reeves to George E. Perkins, 3 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $17,500
• Lark Props LLC to Joseph L. Massey and Melinda G. Massey, Lots 160, 161, 162 and 163 in Reams Subdivision; $360,000
• KMBK Properties LLC to Kevin French, Lot 46 in Greenfield Subdivision; $160,000
• Michael S. House and Bonnie M. House to Willie Colwell Jr., Lots 48, 49 and 50 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $287,500
• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Crystal F. Patterson and Adam Patterson, land on Old Hare Road; $59,900
• Anthony Dewayne Brummett and Kimberly Brummett to David Howard, trustee to Anthony Dewayne Brummett and Kimberly Brummett, 0.22 acres and 0.40 acres bu Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church; property transfer, no monetary consideration
