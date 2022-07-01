Sentinel logo

May 25

• David Shearin and Catherine L. Shearin to Christina Belum, 5 1/2 acres on Bishop Road; $122,000

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. to Joshua A. Brown, tract, 1/2 acre and 3.74 acres on Carter Road; $90,000

• Jack Stiles to Majeed S. Nami Personal Endowment Fund, Lots 29 and 30 in Spring Gate Subdivision; $499,000

• Naomi Rogers and Don Rogers to Don Rogers and Naomi Rogers, 1.9 acres on KY 192; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration

• Naomi June Rogers and Donald E. Rogers to Leshia Jean Minton, 1 acre on Willie Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Leshia Jean Minton to Naomi Rogers and Don Rogers, 91.16 acres on Willie Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Dwight A. Hensley and Wanda Hensley, Marvin Hensley Jr. and Patrina Hensley, Susan Denise Smith and Daniel Smith to Kelly Napier and Richard Napier or survivor, land on KY 1956; $160,000

• Greg Smallwood and Jennifer Smallwood to Frederick Sizemore and Diana Sizemore, 0.56 acres in Laurel County; $18,000

• Tyler Lewis to Jordan Johnson and Tosha Wyatt, 0.96 acres on Farris Road; $10,000

• Jimmy Darrell Jones and Kathy Jean Jones to Chris Cain and Kristy Cain, 21 acres on Wildcat Road; $57,500

• Don Hubbard and Kathy Hubbard to Donald Wayne Engle, 8.92 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $30,500

May 26

• David C. Douglas and Carletta Douglas and James P. Douglas and Pamela Douglas to Elm Family Properties LLC, Lot 11 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $170,000

• Larry VanHook and Pamela VanHook to Lloyd Walker Morris, land on Sasser School Road; $170,000

• Jonathan Dean to Tracy Dean, 3.57 acres on Hemlock Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Daniel Brian Patterson and Crystal Roberts Patterson to John O'Kuma, Lot 48 in Sweet Hollow Estates; $390,000

• Phillip R. Bowling and Sondra K. Bowling, Taylor Bowling and Brittany L. Bowling to Taylor Bowling and Brittany Bowling, 0.82 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Gerrit James Bottema and Nicole Ann Bottema and Lisa Davis, 0.32 acres on Nora Belle Lane; $77,700

• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Anna King, 5.25 acres on Slate Lick Road; $60,000

• Harold McPhetridge, trustee of the Harold McPhetridge Trust, and Joyce McPhetridge, trustee of the Joyce McPhetridge Trust, to Hiram L. Harville, 43.89 acres on Dotson Road; $415,000

• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Anthony Gabriel Ortega, 0.151 acres on North Hill Street; $239,000

May 27

• Elizabeth Davis, Joseph Michael McCready and Catherine McCready, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Gilliam Properties LLC, 23.27 acres in Laurel County; $32,000, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Elizabeth Davis, et al

• Ladonna Ann Weaver to Tonya Mullins, trustee to Aleda Harris and Ladonna Weaver as joint owners, Lot 9 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Jonathan W. Miller and Sarah Miller to Ronald Miller and Brenda Miller, 0.31 acres on KY 1394; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Donald Ray Sizemore II, executor of the Estate of Donald R. Sizemore, to Daniel Lee York, Lots 32, 33, 34, and 35 in Lewis Brothers Subdivision; no monetary consideration

• Alisha Burns, formerly known as Alisha Tapia-Cozar, to Timothy Tuttle, 0.38 acres in Laurel County; $131,500

• Eva McFadden to Jackie G. McFadden and Linda McFadden, land on Tom Cat Trail; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• William Millard Jones, aka Millard Jones, and Sheliah C. Jones to John David Jones and Lorraine Jones, land on KY 1535; $10,000

• Buster Brock Sr. and Cora Brock to Buster Brock and Ray Sexton, 2 acres on East Laurel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Bridgett Irvin, trustee of The Harold and Ella Grimes Revocable Trust to Billy R. Humfleet and Sandra Sage Humfleet, 0.67 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; $20,000

• Dean Watkins, aka Claude Dean Watkins, and Nelda Watkins to James Dean Watkins and Swayze Hubbard, aka Swaze Hubbard, 12 acres on Watkins Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration

• Dean Watkins, aka Claude Dean Watkins, and Nelda Watkins to James Dean Watkins and Swayze Hubbard, aka Swaze Hubbard, 7.09 acres on Lick Fork Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration

May 31

Bridgett Irvin, trustee of The Harold and Ella Grimes Irrevocable Trust, to Brian Doebler, 2.79 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road and Commonwealth Drive; $188,000

• Rhonda Russ to Steve Ormsby and Connie Ormsby, Lot 1 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; $148,000

• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Robert P. Bosse and Lesha S. Bosse or survivor, Lot 14 in Sleepy Hollow Subdivision; $8,000

• Thomas E. Cox, aka Tom Cox, and Claudette Cox to Cody Swafford and Sarah Swafford or survivor, Lot 13 in Little Acres Subdivision; $245,000

• James Reeves to George E. Perkins, 3 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $17,500

• Lark Props LLC to Joseph L. Massey and Melinda G. Massey, Lots 160, 161, 162 and 163 in Reams Subdivision; $360,000

• KMBK Properties LLC to Kevin French, Lot 46 in Greenfield Subdivision; $160,000

• Michael S. House and Bonnie M. House to Willie Colwell Jr., Lots 48, 49 and 50 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $287,500

• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Crystal F. Patterson and Adam Patterson, land on Old Hare Road; $59,900

• Anthony Dewayne Brummett and Kimberly Brummett to David Howard, trustee to Anthony Dewayne Brummett and Kimberly Brummett, 0.22 acres and 0.40 acres bu Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church; property transfer, no monetary consideration

