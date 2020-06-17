May 26
• Doris Huff, James V. Truett, Mossie Mae Truett, Roy Wayne Huff and Betty Huff and Troy Huff and Kathy Huff to Kenneth Huff, 55 acres near Cloyd Cemetery; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Judy K. Anderson and Earl T. Anderson and Barbara A. Cook and Richard Cook to Kenneth Huff, 55 acres near Cloyd Cemetery; $13,000
• Larry Wayne Miracle to Sara Pollard, 1.96 acres on McClure Bridge Road; $15,000
• Lonnie Gene Smith and Shelia Smith, Todd Smith and Sonjua Smith and Russell Smith and Charlotte Smith to Marilyn Benge McGhee, 17.57 acres on Laurel River Road; trustee, no monetary consideration
• O'Dell Benge to Nicole Linnette Boling, 15 acres near Long Branch and tract in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sharon Storm, also known as Sharon Carnahan, to MSAR Properties LLC, tract on West 5th and West 6th Streets; $50,000
• Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church - South East Kentucky District Inc. to Amanda Onkst and Caleb A. Onkst or survivor, Lot 48 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase II, Amendment 1; $340,000
• Norman A. Jones to Kelly R. Jones and Kevin D. Jones, 1.237 acres on KY 1956; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kody Brown to CanAmerica Homes LLC, Lot 77 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $10,000
• Michael S. Roseberry to Pamela J. Roseberry, Lot 34 and part of Lot 35 in Edgewater Forest Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Craig Nordquist and Pamela Nordquist, formerly known as Pamela Johnson Roseberry, to Neil Siler and Shirley Siler, 0.244 acres on Twin Brook Loop; $16,600
May 27
• The Darlene Schaefer Revocable Living Trust, by Darlene Schaefer, trustee to Harriet Caldwell and Everett Mark Caldwell, Lot 177, Phase III of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $300,000
• Bruce Chesnut and Shirley Chesnut to Bart Bledsoe, 74.98 acres on West KY 80; $300,000
• Jordan Lee Adams ad Karen Nicole Adams to Alisa Ann Wagers, Lot 41 in Freeman Trace Subdivision; $37,800
• Ronald C. Brown and Dana J. Brown to Ashley Nicole Williams and Robert D. Williams, Lot 4 in Blossom Ridge Subdivision; $145,000
• Dennis King and Ann King and Matthew Scott King to Dennis King and Ann King, tract on U.S. 25 and 2.796 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, Lot 24 in Meadowbrook Chateau Subdivision; $120,000, in case of Tony Herron and Karen Herron v. Ste521phen Cessna and Susan Cessna
• Russell Jenkins and Roy Wayne Jenkins to Russell Jenkins and Roy Wayne Jenkins, 0.112 acres on Byrley Road; no monetary consideration
• Russell Jenkins to Roy Wayne Jenkins, 0.076 acres on Byrley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Cheek and Diana Cheek to Darrell Hodge and Donna Hodge, land on KY 1189; $8,000
• Randal H. Durham, trustee of the Randal H. Durham Revocable Living Trust, to Adam Kimball Franson and Melissa Ann Franson, land on KY 521; $333,825
• Donnie Irvine to Daniel Kilburn and Sara Kilburn, 0.61 acres on KY 1956; $45,000
• John Coscia to Tabitha Stokes, 13.46 acres on Old Hare Road; $210,000
• John Baker and Jackie Baker to Kenneth Parsley and Rebecca Parsley, 4.87 acres on KY 638; $35,000
• Beverly Anderson and William Anderson, Darrin Caudill and Carol Caudill, and Jamon Caudill to Richard Caudill, Lot 2 in Smith Subdivision; love and affection
• Barbara Steele to Charles Steele, 1 1/2 acres on Hog Branch Creek to Horse Creek; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Serenity LLC, Lot 4 in Sandy Rock Estates; $25,000
May 28
• Barbara Alice Flannery to Michael Wayne Shortridge and Irma Lou Shortridge, Lot 4 in Glenn Robbins Subdivision; $1
• Commonwealth of Kentucky for the Transportation Cabinet to Kentucky Lodging & Development Company Inc., 0.199 acres near KY 770 and KY 312; $25,000
• Albert R. Helton and Lela Helton to Roger Dale Helton and Janet Lee Helton, 0.61 acres, 0.66 acres and tract on Old Whitley Road (KY 1223); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• London-Laurel County Tourist Commission to SDD Limited Liability Company, land on Alamo Drive; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• SDD Limited Liability Company to London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, 0.14 acres on Bravo Lane and Alamo Drive; property exchange, no monetary consideration
