May 29
• Tara McClure Gray and James Richard Gray to William E. White and Sarah E. White, 1.81 acres on Elisha Feltner Road; $17,500
• Kenneth Johnson and Lillian Johnson to Anthony Wayne Johnson and Austin Wayne Johnson, 0.937 acres on KY 1305 and KY 80; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Wayne Martin, executor of Estate of Esther Deaton Martin, to Donald Troy Martin, Ronnie Dean Martin and Jerry Wayne Martin, 0.94 acres on Philpot Road; one-half interest, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Wayne Martin, executor of Estate of Esther Deaton Martin, to Donald Troy Martin, Ronnie Dean Martin and Jerry Wayne Martin, 0.12 acres and 0.42 acres near I-75 and KY 363; one-half interest, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Wayne Martin, executor of Estate of Esther Deaton Martin, to Donald Troy Martin, Ronnie Dean Martin and Jerry Wayne Martin, 0.63 acres on Harris Road; one-half interest, no monetary consideration
• Odessa Malicoat to Jessica Dahmke, 2 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; $30,000
• Darrel Hurley, also known as (aka) Darrell Hurley, and Joyce Thomas Hurley, Dexter Hurley and Kathy Hurley, and Debra Hurley Day and Ronnie Day to Amanda Roaden, 2.56 acres on Mt. Zion Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert Slone and Gay Slone to Roy Lee Wells, land on Whitley Road; $134,900
• Roger Lane Parker to Steven Gregory McGehee, Lot 31 in Crown Point Subdivision; $208,900
• G. Robert Howard and Angela Sue Howard to Menno Mast and Amanda Mast, 11.30 acres, 16.95 acres, 5 acres and tract on River Hill-Mt. Zion Road; $185,000
• Akins Enterprises Inc. to Marvin Bargo Jr., Lot 14 in North Hills Subdivision; $20,000
• Richard W. Cox to Team Property Investments LLC, three tracts of 5 acres and 24.1 acres on Lily Road; $100,000
June 1
• Britney Gail Eversole and Bryon Eversole to Bryon Eversole, Lot 10 in Countryside Estates, Phase 1; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carl Edward Feltner and Phyllis Feltner to Sherry Sizemore Watkins, 3.72 acres on Litton Cemetery Road; $37,500
• Joe McKnight and Trudy McKnight to Robert J. Farber and Michele Baker, 12 acres on KY 488; $275,000
• Pamela Johnson, executrix of Estate of Pearl Mason, to Lucas M. Joyner, to Pamela Johnson, 30 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Nealy Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Jenkins to Moussa Hassid, 0.78 acres on Holly Grove Road; $115,000
• Burnette Contracting LLC to Shawn Bailey and Dora Bailey, 0.5006 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $3,000
• Susan Hodges to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.010 acres and 0003 acres on KY 1006; $27,500
• Barbara Chappell to Kendra B. McCall and James C. McCall, 1 acre on Kemper Mill Road; $116,000
June 2
• Betty Smith, aka Betty L. Smith, and Mitchell Smith to Ray Crawford and Eileen Bass, 0.26 acres on KY 229; $48,000
• Linda Rush to Carrie Alissa Rush and Corrie Frier and Amy Zimmerman and Brian Zimmerman, Lot 40 in Thunderbird Village; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Ruth Jean Roaden to Donna Helton and Kelly Helton, 1 1/3 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, $1
• Ruth Jean Roaden to Donna Helton and Kelly Helton, land in Laurel County; love and affection, $1
• Ruth Jean Roaden to Donna Helton and Kelly Helton, 9.30 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection, $1
• Ruth Jean Roaden to Donna Helton and Kelly Helton, land in Laurel County; love and affection, $1
• Charles Shell to Daniel Fulton Shell and Karen Lynn Shell, 8.85 acres on KY 363; love and affection, no monetary consideration
