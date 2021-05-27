May 3
• Joshua S. Carter and Tara D. Carter to John Montgomery and Jessica Montgomery or survivor, Lot 5 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $190,000
• Zenus Collett and Phyllis Collett to Shannon Miles and Raymond Miles or survivor, 0.83 acres on Moberly Bend Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Misti Deneen Yaden to Raymond Lucas Yaden, 0.82 acres on Sibert Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Doris Jean Parrish, by Colleen Nancy Parrish, executrix, to Ronald E. McQueen and Hannah McQueen, Lot 4 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $195,000
• Monica Faith Benge and Chester Glenn Benge, Telena Hope Goff and C. Alton Goff, and Harlan Avera to Brooke R. Benge and Shelby T. Benge, 0.76 acres on Hatcher Road; $220,000
• Kenneth Bolin and Kimberly Bolin to Melinda Walters and Stephen Walters, 1 acre on Cabin Creek Road; $195,000
• Windham Land Development LLC to Steven Alexander and Greta Alexander or survivor, 2.01 acres on KY 1006; $825,000
• Glen Skinner and Sandra Skinner to Kevin Burns and Deborah Burns, 5.04 acres on Arthur Corner Road; $90,000
May 4
• Michael T. Hendricks and Susan Hendricks to Wel Shen, 0.51 acres on Sunshine Hills Road; $177,000
• Yu Lan Lee, Ted Li Ming Lee and Annie Lee and Mary Shih Trust, by Mary Shih as trustee, to Lexington Urgent Care PLLC, Lot 2 in Regency Park South Commercial Subdivision Development; $650,000
• Jeanne Gayle Burkhart and Daniel (Danny) Burkhart to Cassie Fuson, 1/2 acre on Myers Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• New Road Development Inc. to Charles R. Walker and Debra K. Walker, Lot 27 in Stoneybrook Estates; $19,000
• Virginia D. Westerfield to Ricky Nelson Westerfield, Lot 12 in Revision of Fairlawn Subdivision, 1/2 acre on Storms Lane and Lot 13 of Revision of Fairlawn Subdivision; one-half interest, no monetary consideration
• Virginia D. Westerfield to Ricky Nelson Westerfield and David Schott, trustee, Lot 12 in Revision of Fairlawn Subdivision, 1/2 acre on Storms Lane and Lot 13 of Revision of Fairlawn Subdivision; one-half interest, no monetary consideration
• Glenna Arleen Kilburn and Ronald Kilburn to Da-Rawn Kilburn and Lynsi Kilburn, 1.33 acres on Darty Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 5
• Rodney Lee Miller Jr. and Sharon Miller to Austin B. Vergne, 1 acre of Barrett Road; $220,000
• Leigha Lainhart to Ashley L. Gay and Daniel T. Gay or survivor, Lot 125 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision; $140,000
• Deloris Holt and Paul Holt to Nicole Danielle Turner and Lawrence Adam Ward, Lot 2 in Westwood, Phase I; $165,000
• Ronald McQueen and Hannah McQueen to Jonah C. Gambrel and Amanda N. Gambrel, 0.90 acres on G&L Farms; $165,000
• Travis Robinson and Joanna Robinson to Christopher Robinson and Tammy Robinson, 3.74 acres on KY 490; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Terry W. McPhetridge and Janice Elaine McPhetridge, Juanita Carolyn Silbert, Harold McPhetridge and Joyce Faye Holcomb McPhetridge to Robinette Properties Inc., , 5.46 acres in Laurel County and 6 23/100 acres on McWhorter Road; $197,5000
May 6
• Troy L. Rudder and Letitia G. Rudder, formerly known as (fka) Letitia G. Jones, to Jennifer Hulett Gray and Joshua Gray or survivor, Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 in Block C of Bomont Heights Addition to Rolling Acres Subdivision; $225,000
• Michael Casley to Joseph W. Walker and Jennifer Walker, land in Laurel County and 3/4 acres on Kemper Mill Road; $169,000
• Edna Dean Combs to Tina D. Allen, 0.34 acres on Timothy Street and Lot 44 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Stoney Gay to Renee Gay, 10 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Stoney Gay to Renee Gay, 8 acres on Star Hill Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Stoney Gay to Renee Gay, 2 acres on Old Richmond Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
May 7
• Arlis Kirby and Linda W. Kirby to Wanda Kirby, also known as (aka) Wanda Goodin, 10 acres and 16 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jermanco LLC to Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal, Lot 18 in Sandy Rock Estates; $22,500
• William J. Fischer and Tracey Brock to Karen Whitaker and Cathy Creech, 0.500 acres near KY 1189 and KY 229; $17,500
• Sullivan Rentals LLC to Karen Whitaker and Cathy Creech, 0.50 acres near KY 229 and KY 1189; $14,000
• Lester Estep and Debra Estep to Marvin Estep, 0.71 acres on Paris Karr Road and Estep Cemetery Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David E. Hobbs and Sherrie Hobbs to Teresa A. Rump and Paula D. Dewey, Lot 17 and 18 in Block A of Laurel Cove; $159,000
• B&B Properties LLC to Bonnie Hill, 0.71 acres on High Moore Road; $14,000
• Rhonda Head Kolasky to Makenzie Marie Manning, Lot 22 in Arnold Mullins Country Court Subdivision; $125,000
May 10
• Janet Benge Abner, sole trustee of the Gospel Tabernacle, to Charlotte Coots, James Mosley, Melissa Proffitt and Darlene Robinson, 0.68 acres on Old Crab Orchard Road; dissolution of church, no monetary consideration
• Donnie Ray Yaden and Shirley Yaden to Clayton H. Campbell and Kathy A. Campbell, Lot 15 in Phase II of Cardinal Heights Subdivision; $75,000
• Priscilla Nicole Wagers and Lindsey Wagers to Nicole Lea Hatfield, 1.21 acres on KY 1803; $22,000
• Grandview Construction LLC to Michael Sparkman and Lashae Sparkman or survivor, Lot 75 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $230,757
• Dennis G. Wagner and Anne Wagner to Michael Sparkman and Lashae Sparkman or survivor, Lot 75 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $230,757
• Larry Edward Bowling and Jane N. Bowling to Curtis Bowling, 0.377 acres on Bill George Road; $5,000
• Sheila C. Chaney and Dennis Chaney to Edward Shackleford, 0.68 acres on Callaway Court; $1
• DGS Development Ltd. to Jay A. Brown, 5.7651 acres on Taylor School Road; $49,500
• Joseph C. Dowell to Ethan Sivley and Taylor Sivley, Lot 22 in River Bend Estates Subdivision; $270,000
• House Brothers LLC to Gayle, Glenn and Tater LLC, 70 acres in Laurel County and 1 acre on Farris Farm; transfer of assets, no monetary consideration
