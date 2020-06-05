May 6
• Earl Dean Cupp and Vontella Cupp to Jason C. Mulrenin, 0.72 acres and 0.53 acres on Tobacco Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Joseph K. Nicholson and Kellie A. Nicholson to Brittany N. Smith, 63.33 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $30,000
• Jimmy Parker and Karen Parker to Robert Michael Brock Jr. and Hannah Renee Brock, 1.55 acres on Murray Cemetery Road; $253,500
• CCA Investments LLC to Stella Brock and Doyle Brock, land on Tree House Lane; $166,000
May 7
• Melody Snyder to Johnny Smith and Kara Smith or survivor, 18.18 acres on Old Way Road; $279,000
• Janie Bowling Thompson, co-executrix, to Michael W. Morgan, land on Booneville Road; $86,300
• Willard Martin and Latricia Martin to Wayne Gentry and Tracy Elizabeth Gentry, 25.22 acres on Lesbas Road; $110,000
• Estate of Ray L. Bowers, by Renee Bowers Bundy, executrix, and Renee Bundy and Kelvin Bundy to Billie Douglas Jones and Kathy /Lavonne Jones, Lot 78 in Golden Eagle Estates; $129,500
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 3/4 acres on Kemper Mill Road and tract in Laurel County; $89,000, in case of Matawin Ventures Trust v. Amanda Gregory and Travis Gregory
• Norma Smith to Shane Shoemake, 1 acres on Ky. 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
May 8
• Louvina Vaughn and Bennett Howell to Caleb Carpenter and Kristian Carpenter, 25 acres (Lot 4), 10 acres, and 1 tract on John McCamon land; $20,000
• Caleb Carpenter also known as (aka) Dylan Carpenter and Kristian Carpenter to Christopher Owens and Katherine Owens, 25 acres on Hazel Patch Creek; $83,500
• Michelle W. Gilkey aka Michelle Wyatt to James T. house, Lot 44 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $145,000
May 11
• Lisa Baker and Harold Ray Baker to Robbie Goforth and Wessly Goforth, 2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara Carol Gray, aka Carol Gray, to Donaldson Gray, 16.19 acres on Old Salem Road and Ky. 472; $85,000
• David Hester and Kathryn Hester to James E. Sproles and Shelvy A. Sproles, 1.11 acres on Glenn Lane and 0.71 acres near Jones Lane; $210,000
May 12
• Fortress Properties LLC, by Majeed S. Nami, authorized agent to Karen Faye Likins, 04.83 acres on Crooked Creek Drive (The Oaks of London, Phase I and II); $55,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC, by Jennifer Newberry, authorized agent, to Wayne Hensley and Megan D. Hensley, Lot 82 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase H; $224,491.68
• Carrie E. Walkup and Steven Raleigh Cole to Kayla R. McHargue, 0.760 acres on Ky. 1803; $100,000
• Robert Southard and Reva Southard to Foister Allen Asher and MaKeisha Asher, Lot 15 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $152,000
• The Estate of Marjorie K. Wagers, by Ronald Wagers, administrator to Kory M. Steadman and Sarah Michelle Steadman, Lot 8 in Twin Hills Subdivision; $155,000
• Christopher Ralston and Michelle Ralston to William L. Standifer and Shana A. Standifer, 12.770 acres on Ky. 572; $60,000
May 13
• Samuel D. Kreis to Jeremy Mills, land on Bert Philpot Road; land release, no monetary consideration
• GC Partners LLC top Michael Properties LLC, 0.098 acres in Laurel County; $3,000
• Crystal Reed, Trustee to Charles Shell, 52 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Crystal Reed, Trustee to Charles Schell, land in Laurel County; $1
• Terry W. McQueen and Sonya McQueen to Brandon R. Heuser, Lot 6 in Section A of North Hills Subdivision; $156,000
• Elizabeth Walker to L-M Asphalt Partners Ltd., doing business as (dba) ATS Construction, 1 acre on Old London-Fariston Highway and 0.256 acres on Fariston Road; $50,000
• James G. Pace and Donna Pace to Mike Campbell, Lot 36 in Fawn Valley Estates; $22,000
• Rachel Sweet Osborne and Jason Osborne and Ricky Sweet to Jason Cobb and Amy Cobb, 5.99 acres on Cross Country Road and Mt. Salem Road; $72,000
• Connie Ellison, executrix of Estate of Earnest Eugene Moore, aka Eugene Moore, and Connie Ellison and William Ellison Jr., Debra Jean Moore, Richard Theo Moore and Reesa Moore and Johnny Wayne Moore to Matthew Abner and Rebecca Abner or survivor, land in Laurel County; $49,000
May 14
• Roy Moore and Ann Moore to Anthony C. Younts and Christina Younts or survivor, 0.72 acres on Seeley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Glenda Cornett to Vickie Louise Ludwig, land on Choco Trail; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• B&B Properties of London to Lonnie Messer and Kelly Messer, Lots 34 and 39 of Little Acres Subdivision; $12,000
