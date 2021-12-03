Nov. 1
• Nathan Mills to Lindsey Mills, Lot 33 in Paddock Place Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Michael C. Harris to Stephen Travis Meaders and Lakeisha Michelle Jones, Lot 19 in Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $330,000
• George W. Ward and Patricia Ward to Timothy Brennan and Billie Brennan or survivor, 6.72 acres on Mill Creek Road; $375,000
• Stanley Reed to Jontai McQueen and Suzanne McQueen, by and through Attorney in Fact Jontai McQueen, or survivor, Lots 14, 15, 16, 23, 31, 32 and 33 in South Fork Estates; $133,000
• James Derek House and Stephanie Reena House to Kimberly Sue Cornett, land in Laurel County; $100,000
• Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse, and Sharon Dyehouse, trustee of Cloyd Family Trust to Jontai McQueen and Suzanne McQueen, by and through Attorney in Fact Jontai McQueen, or survivor, Lot 4 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $17,000
• James Cavins and Kendra Cavins to Jontai McQueen and Suzanne McQueen, by and through Attorney in Fact Jontai McQueen, or survivor, Lot 6 in Stonybrook Estates; $13,700
• Katrina A. Williams and Scott D. Williams to Megan Moses and Devin Moses or survivor, Lot 69 in Mill Creek Estates,, Phase II; $175,000
• Cheryl Christina Moore, executrix of Estate of Rowland W. Moore, to Cheryl Moore, land on Willow Street and 1/2 acre tract on East Fourth Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Michael Johnny Partin, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Sherrie Sasser and Gregory Sasser, land on KY 830; $240,000, in case of Sherrie and Gregory Sasser v. Michael Johnny Partin
• Jerry Rice and Margie Denise Rice to Hayley Layne Rice, 1.85 acres on KY 363; $120,000
• Ashley Dorr, formerly known as (fka) Ashley D. Bentley and Ashley Baker, and Tim Dorr to Eleshia Stephanie Summer and Dustin Scott Ammerman, Lots 28, 29 and 34 in Westland Estates; $250,000
• James Herrell and Leona Herrell to Lex Rentals LLC, by Celli Mowery, member, 13.76 acres near Wood Creek Lake and KY 80; $40,000
• Jason Lewis and Tamara Lewis to Curtis Burton and Katrina Burton, Lot 36 of Greenfield Subdivision; $195,000
• Betty Prichard and Coy Prichard to Rachel Saulsburry and Stacy Coker, Lot 28 in Greenfield Subdivision; $206,000
Nov. 2
• Billy J. Radford and Judy L. Radford to Darrell Bush and Anna Hubbard, 0.39 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; $130,000
• Amanda N. Hoskins, fka Amanda N. Howard, to Amanda N. Hoskins, land in Laurel County and 1.53 acres on Helvetia Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley to Aubree Shea Oakley, 0.551 acres on Moriah Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley to Anthony Shane Oakley and Joby Oakley, 4.92 acres on Moriah Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Charles Wilson, by Sandra Ann Wesley, executrix and Sandra Wesley and Raymond B. Wesley to Melissa Michels, land on Thomas Lane and land on Orie Thomas Road and Blackwater Road; $99,500
• Norman E. Arflack, United States Marshal for Eastern Kentucky District, to Larry S. Dunn, Lot 16 in Whitney Court; $86,500, in case of United States of America v. Patricia D. Palmer, et al
• Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse and Cloyd Family Trust, by Sharon Dyehouse, to Leah McGee and Jason McGee, Lot 1 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $17,000
• Leah McGee and Jason McGee to Sharon Dyehouse and Michael Dyehouse, Lot 1 in Cloyd Subdivision; $17,000
• Charlotte Vaughn and Van Vaughn to Joshua Delaine Robinson, 2 acres on Slate Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 3
• Melissa Hill and Tara Hill to Michael Ramirez, 0.93 acres on Rolling Hills Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Amy North, fka Amy Estep, and Will North to Marvin J. Miller Sr. and Sarah A. Miller, 50 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dennis Edward Noe, aka (also known as) Denny Noe, to Marvin J. Miller Sr. and Sarah A. Miller, 3.01 acres and 30 acres on Walt Nantz Road; $86,500
• Dennis R. Meyers aka Dennis Meyers and Susan J. Meyers aka Susan Meyers to Jeffrey Meadows and Patricia Meadows, Lots 34 and 35 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Section 1; $475,000
• Gray Developments Inc. to Bert Douglas Morgan and Marlene Morgan or survivor, Lot 28 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $20,000
• Laurel Medical Center LLC to Joint Properties LLC, 2.24 acres on U.S. 25 and KY 192 Bypass; $1,200,000
• John S. Miracle Jr. and Elisabeth Miracle to Thomas Allan Vanicelli and Andalucia Vanicelli, 4.318 acres on H. Gail Lane and Adams Road; $46,000
• Donald Craft and Linda Craft to Douglas Brown, Lot 32 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $135,000
• Highlands Housing Corporation to Heather Deanne Meadows, 0.54 acres on U.S. 25 and • Lake View Road; $163,000
• Andrew Warner and Sharon Warner to Dennis Pigman and Tonya Pigman, 0.17 acres on London Dock Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Barbara Napier to Sandra Lang, land on Blakely Road; no monetary consideration
• Patricia Miller to Autumn Adams, 0.10 acre o9n KY 312; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara Jones and Danny Jones to Barbara Jones and Clyde Ray, 2 acres on High Moore Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Amy D. Henson and James W. McFadden to Dewayne Smith and Amy Smith, 31.96 acres, 5.723 acres, 3.01 acres and 23 acres on Sasser Road and Willie Cheek Road; $200,000
Nov. 4
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc. to Kimberly R. Coffey, 0.53 acres on Lipps Lane; $150,000
• Gregory Henson and Mary Henson, Mark Henson and Kim Henson, Daniel Asher and Lena Asher to Unified Enterprises LLC, 1.83 acres on KY 30; no monetary consideration
• Thomas C. Lackey, trustee for Carolyn R. Lackey Family Trust, to Dream Development LLC, 98.9163 acres in Laurel County, 0.35 acres and 1.22 acres on Abutment Road; $775,000
• Blue Will Holdings LLC to Dream Development, 1.31 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Lorrie Taylor, fka Lorrie West, to William Stewart and Andrea Stewart, Lots 31 and 32 in Fawn Valley Estates; $50,000
• Grimes Construction Company Inc. to Summerwood LLC, 2.80 acres on Keller Road; $129,000
• Plinio Tuta to Shannon Smith and David Smith, Lot 2 in Virgil Hammons Subdivision; $171,000
• Amber M. Tye and Jessica Clark to Joseph Young, 0.94 acres on KY 312; $115,000
• Eddie Butler Jr. and Darlene Butler to Eddie Butler Jr. and Darlene Butler or survivor, 0.98 acres on Old Way Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Barbara Jones and Danny Jones to Ali Mahony, Rusty Ray, Katie Dotson, Jacob Jones and Joshua Jones, 10.9 acres on High Moore Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eddie Simpkins and Versie Jean Harris to Lee Hoskins and Lorraine and Jamie Hoskins, Lot 18 in Block 3 of Fisherman's Cove; $20,000
• Victor Gilbert and Ruth Gilbert to Victor Gilbert and Cynthia Gilbert, 10 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mae E. Lorman to Darrell Hodge and Annette Hodge or survivor, 1.191 acres, 0.15 acres and two tracts in Laurel County; $40,000
• Regina Armstrong, David Brian Oliver and Henrietta Oliver, Debbie Oliver, Cathy Presnell, James Robert Oliver III and Courtney Oliver, Justin Blake Oliver and Jamie Oliver to Harold D. Godsey, land on U.S. 25-North; $56,500
• Kenneth Mays to Tammy Mays, 0.94 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Erica D. Gabbard fka Erica D. Gross, and Erica D. Norris and Sean Bradley Gabbard to Aaron M. Howard, , trustee, and Erica D. Gabbard, Erica D. Norris and Sean Bradley Gabbard, Lot 4 in Winterbird Trace Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• William C. Kirby to Bradley Hall and Hannah Hall, 2.66 acres on KY 4889; $51,000
Nov. 5
• Steven Bowling and Rebekah Bowling to Beverly Miles, land in Laurel County; $65,000
• William David Walker to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on Falls Street; $375,000
• Karen Faye Likins and William Robbins to James Corey Likins and Patricia Likins, 18.94 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $50,000
• Shirley Fraim, by and through Power of Attorney Anna Darlene Hiller, to Hilda Chalker, Lots 1 and 2 in Harvey Adams Subdivision; $125,100
• David Dial and Amanda Dial to Gail D. Corman, land on KY 80; $177,000
• Milton A. Creech and Phyllis Creech to Jim Ed Harris and Carmelita Harris, Lot 99 in Phase 1 of Northland Estates Subdivision; $125,000
• Irene D. Jones to Wayne Parrott, DMD, 10 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 8
• Kathy Smith to James Matthew Ausmus and Autumn Ausmus or survivor, Lots 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $260,000
• Jason Earl Wilson and Amber Wilson to Jontai McQueen and Suzanne McQueen, by and through Jontai McQueen, or survivor, Lot 52 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $22,000
