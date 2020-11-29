Nov. 10
• Adelene M. Lewis to Sherri Lewis, Lot 48 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 12
• Janie Grande to Cody Swafford and Sarah Swafford, 1 acre on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Gopala Krishna Rao and Akshatha Roa to Dong Q. Bui and Chi Bich Doan, Lot 176 in Phase II of The Oaks of London; $305,000
• William Topolsky and Glenda Topolsky, formerly known as (fka) Glenda Horton Callebs, to Kayla Lee and James Brandon Lee, Lot 72 in Mill Creek Estates, Phase II; $155,000
• Lonnie Preston and Sharon Preston to Michael S. Morgan, 8.09 acres by Mt. Zion Church; $45,000
• Fred Bocanumeth and Magdalene Bocanumeth to BRGS Relocation Inc., Lot 208 in Phase II of The Oaks of London; $332,000
• Elise Creech to Ashley Perry, 1 acre on Court Rd.; love and affection
• Terry Nantz and Deborah Nantz to T and D Real Estate Development LLC, land in Laurel County; property transfer
• Ruth Ann Pennington to Keith Clark, 1/2 acre on Sizemore Rd.; love and affection
• Ruth Ann Pennington to Keith Clark, 0.51 acres on Haley Ridge Road; $15,000
• Jackie Bowman to Jackie Bowman and Anthony Bowman, Lot 5 in Maplesville Hills Subdivision; gift
• John M. Sutton to Kaleb Steele and Jessica Steele, 0.44 acres on German Lane; $44,000
• Rachel Sweet Osborne and Jason Osborne and Ricky Sweet to Jason Cobb and Amy Cobb, 4 acres on Cross Country Rd.; $48,000
• Maryanne Bill Ferrell, executrix of Estate of James Charles Bill, also known as J.C. Bill; Maryanne Bill Ferrell, individually, and Lamar Ferrell to Ronald Edward Smith and Leanna Smith and Ronald Eugene Smith and Rubie F. Smith, 12.95 acres on Powder Mill Road; $143,550
• Matthew Caleb Mosley and Kayla Mosley to Brittany Nickles, Lot 34 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, First Addition; $133,500
• Gregory York and Jessica York to Hannah H. Whitehead and Ted A. Whitehead or survivor, Lot 4 in Hayden Estates; $150,000
• Pauline Sage and Roy Sage Jr., Irene Wells, Brenda Roark and William Roark to Pauline Sage and Irene Wells, 2.10 acres on K. 52; love and affection
Nov. 13
• Freeman Branch LLC to Megan McQueen, Lot 18 in Freeman Trace Subdivision; $12,000
• Wesley Lyttle to Amanda Webb, 1.40 acres on Ky. 1803; divorce settlement
• James Winford Floyd to Kristal M. Farmer and Ronnie Farmer, Lot 10 in Spring Gate Subdivision; $263,000
• Bush Fire Services Inc. to Haley Russell, trustee, 2.62 acres on Triplett Way; property division
• Larry M. Boggs to Michael Todd Boggs, Lot 13 in Block E of Sandy Hills Subdivision; love and affection
• Roger Cornett and Deborah Cornett to Janet Baker and David Baker, land in Laurel County; love and affection
Nov. 16
• Estill G. Philpot and Beverly J. Philpot to Byron L. Comeens and Heather D. Comeens and Timothy L. Comeens and Naomi Lynne Comeens, 1.805 acres in Laurel County; $8,000
• Canamerica Homes LLC to Frank Wagers, Lot 77 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $170,000
• Hazel Jean Yaden, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Brandon Edward Yaden, 3.59 acres on House Rd.; $99,000
• Huntington National Bank to Macon Samuel Bradley and Chelsea Marie Bradley, land on K.B. Lane and 3.84 acres in Camelot Place; $659,000
Nov. 17
• Bettie J. Hopper and Phillip Hopper, Liddie P. Nicholson, Granville Fisher, Gilbert L. Fisher, Carl E. Fisher and Melba J. Fisher to Carl E. Fisher and Melba J. Fisher, Lot 5 in John Burkhard Division, 8 1/2 acres; gift
• Sandra Hamblin, successor trustee of Harold R. Black Revocable Trust to Scott Damico and Brenda Damico, 18.8 acres, 18.8 acres, 13 acres and 46 1/2 acres on Ky. 1225; $80,000
• Harold Gaines and Ella Gaines Irrevocable Trust to Robert Glenn Chesnut and Amy Chesnut, land on Ray Bowling Rd.; $12,500
• Harold Gaines and Ella Gaines Irrevocable Trust to William Lunsford and Kayla Lunsford, 00.58 acres near Ray Bowling Rd.; $48,950
• Christine Finley, trustee of David A. Finley Share of MLF Family Trust to Business Connections LLC, land on U.S. 25; $512,526.83
• Ruth Ann Howard to Barbara French, 1 acre on Ky. 363; gift
• Dianna Couch to Chester David Couch, Virginia Louise Couch and Jennifer Lee Williams, 15 acres on Holly Grove Rd.; gift
• Brian Grantlin and Kahla Grantlin to Barbara Ann Reed, Lot 1 in Colony Estates Subdivision; $161,500
• Phillip A. McDonald and Susan H. McDonald to Michael Collett and Vonda Collett, Lot 6 in Angel Acres Subdivision; $27,500
• Lisa D. Berry and Dennis R. Eaton, 0.80 acres on Flatwoods Rd.; $39,000
• Johnny Wyatt to Suda Allen, .575 acres on Ky. 1810; $1
• Curtis Donald Wilhoit to Susan Annette Wilhoit-Oliver and Sandra Kay Wilhoit Foster, 4 acres in Laurel County; love and affection
• Deloris Williams to Chester Corum and Versie Corum, Lot 42 and part of Lot 43 in Elk Run Estates; $34,500
• Deloris Williams to Chad Corum, Lot 44 and part of Lot 43 in Elk Run Estates; $34,500
• The Estate of James Johnny Bowling, by and through Melissa R. Smith, administrator; Melissa R. Smith and Jay Cee Smith, Jamie Bowling, Ruby Philpot and George Philpot to Deborah Jean Philpot, 1/2 acre on Johnson Rd.; $9,000
• Linda Sizemore, Pam Wagers and Chris Wagers, Sherri Miller and Tony Miller, Vicky Hyde and Greg Sizemore and Renee to Effie Hubbard, Lots 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39 in Evans Addition Subdivision; $19,500
Nov. 18
• Kendal H. Dickerson and Gayle L. Dickerson to Ryann Poerio, Lot 1 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase I; $25,000
• Anthony H. Desurne and Catina S. Desurne to Jacqueline Mildred Brock, 0.33 acres on Bowman Rd.; $125,000
• Byron Comeens and Heather Comeens to Michael Mejia, Lot 23 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, Phase I; $236,000
• Earl Franklin Endsley and Ethel J. Endsley to Theodore Roberts, Lots 26 and 27 in Greenfield Subdivision; $185,000
• Lynne Properties LLC to Eric P. Gautreaux and Ashley Mary Katherine Brandt-Gautreaux, Lot 2 in River Oaks, Phase I; $252,000
• CJP Farms to Bryon Lee Comeens and Heather Danielle Comeens, 92 acres in Laurel County; $245,000
• Donald Troy Martin and Mary Martin to Jerry Wayne Martin, 0.94 acres on Ky. 3429; $164,900
• Randolph A. Durham Revocable Spousal Trust, by Randal H. Durham, trustee to Mike Cafferty, Lots 8, 9 and 10 in Helvetia Hills Subdivision; $23,900
• Mavis R. Engle to Deborah Ann Felts, land in Laurel County; property division
• Carolyn Brock and Stanley Brock to Laura Mae Sallee and Daniel Lee Sallee, Lots 21 and 22 in Bull Run Subdivision; $111,500
• Raymond McQueen and Wanda McQueen to Jontai McQueen, 1 1/2 acres and 5 acres on Ky. 490; $100,000
• K&K Storage LLC to Triple H Diversified LLC, 0.20 acres on North Hills Rd.; $140,000
• Sheila Faye Fisher and Abel Cardoza to Keith Stidham, 2 1/3 acres in Laurel County; $4,628.70
• Richard Simons Lucas Jr. and Betty Melissa Lucas to Lisa Estelene Allen, land in Laurel County; $4,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Larry R. Hibbitts and Vida Nell Hibbitts and Ronnie Hibbitts and Brenda Hibbitts, 6.66 acres on North Main St.; $400,000, in case of Larry R. Hibbitts and Vida Nell Hibbitts and Ronnie Hibbitts and Brenda Hibbitts and Ford Brothers v. Jordan Hibbitts and Christopher Hibbitts and Julie R. Hibbitts
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Tanner Sibert, 6.54 acres on Parker Rd.; $40,000, in case of Larry R. Hibbitts and Vida Nell Hibbitts and Ronnie Hibbitts and Brenda Hibbitts and Ford Brothers v. Jordan Hibbitts and Christopher Hibbitts and Julie R. Hibbitts
Nov. 19
• Darrell Hurley to Keith Stidham, 1 1/4 acres in Laurel County; $5,000
• Amanda Vaughn, formerly known as Amanda Hibbitts, and Bradley Vaughn to Gregory York and Jessica York or survivor, 2.56 acres on Ky. 1035; $272,000
• Stephen Michael Peters to Canamerica Homes LLC, Lot 51 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $13,750
• Kaelah Hacker to Kenton Petre, 0.69 acres on Ky. 830; $188,500
• Margaret Gray to William Helton and Elaine Lowe Helton, 13.06 acres on Abutment Rd.; $175,000
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to Melvin Cox and Phyllis Cox, 1.01 acres on Old Union Church Rd.; $30,000
• Gary D. Onkst, trustee of Onkst Family Trust, to Gary D. Onkst and Jan Rae Onkst, 3.87 acres on Ridings Mitchell Creek Rd., love and affection
• SLLR, LLC to Kristy May and Stacey May, 2.71 acres on Hunters Loop; $185,000
