Nov. 18
• Caitlin Hannah Sams, same individual as Caitlin Hannah Munroe, and Kelly Sams to Matthew Kris Asher and Amber Asher, Lot 17 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $319,000
• Martha L. Brown, executrix of Estate of Thomas H. Brown; Martha L. Brown, also known as (aka) Martha Lynn Brown, and John A. Mutte Jr., Thomas D. Brown and Kathy L. Brown to Ronald Keith Adams and Fonda Adams or survivor, 00.45 acres in Laurel County; $90,000
• Julie Farris to Kelly S. Farris, .089 acres on Wilcox Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Redhound Rentals LLC to KTR, LLC, 0.92 acres on U.S. 25; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Luke Biscan and Sarah Biscan and Gary Brown and Bernice Brown to Stallsworth Insurance Services LLC, 55 acres in Laurel County; $153,200
• Jack C. Bruner, Laura Duff Bruner Holcomb and Mark V. Halcomb, Rachel Ann Bruner Gaynor and Gregory Gaynor, Jack Casteel Bruner II and Kellie Bruner, Margaret Bruner Brown and Mark Duncan Brown, John Sherman Benge Bruner and Elizabeth Young Bruner, Martha Bruner Breeding and Bradford Breeding to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.028 acres on KY 192 and KY 363; $7,000
• Murphy Oil USA Inc., by and through Robert J. Chumley, Senior Vice President, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 363; temporary easement, $1,850
• Interstate Land Holdings - London LLC, by and through William Joseph Curry and Nanette Curry Jensen, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, tracts on KY 192 and KY 363; $53,800
• Donald Ray Weaver and Donna Weaver to Gary House and Robin House, 2 acres on Old Salem Road; $60,000
• Roscoe Boshers to Clinton Boshers, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roscoe Boshers to Clinton Boshers, 0.83 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Opal Sparkman Revocable Trust, by Opal Sparkman, to K&K Storage LLC, land on Morentown Road; $25,000
• Opal Sparkman Revocable Trust, by Opal Sparkman, to K&K Storage LLC, land on Tobacco Road; $25,000
• Vincela Keeton, formerly known as (fka) Vincela Ivey and Vincela Bakelaar, and Jeremy Keeton to Tommy Heatwole, land in Laurel County; $38,000
Nov. 19
• David J. Covert and Elizabeth G. Adams to Bruce Sawyer Johnson, 5 acres on KY 1228 and 12.39 acres on KY 490; $50,000
• VPD Investments Limited Liability Company to Jeffrey A. Hurst, Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Block 4; $210,000
• Raymond Lee Hampton and Judy Hampton to Glenn Ray Hampton and Lisa Gayle Hampton, 1 1/10 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Raymond Lee Hampton and Judy Hampton to Glenn Ray Hampton and Lisa Gayle Hampton, Michael Raymond Hampton and Velma Lavonne Hampton, and Jennifer Lynn Hampton, 1 acre on Bald Rock Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jack Warren and Susan Warren to Michael Napier and Jennifer Napier, 0.477 acre on KY 1035; $100,000
• CGP Corbin (Cumberland) TB, LLC to Gordon B. Wong and Judy L. Lee, as trustees of Gordon B. Wong and Judy L. Lee Revocable Trust, 3 tracts on US 25-E/Cumberland Gap Parkway; $2,272,500
• Imogene Messer to Chris Brock, Lot 49 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $5,000
Nov. 22
• Freedom Point Church of God Inc. to Melvin Hill, 6.145 acres and 1.46 acres on US 25 and KY 3431; $200,000
• David Wayne Hensley and Rita Hensley to David Wayne Hensley and Rita Hensley, land on KY 488; no monetary consideration
• Teddie Carter to Autumn Foley and William Foley, land on Spring Cut Road; $126,500
• Loretta J. Hale, Harold Hale and Carolyn Hale to Harold Hale and Carolyn Hale, two tracts in Laurel County, 12.9 acres on Rockcastle River Road, 3/4 acres and 5.90 acres on Laurel River Dam Road, 1.53 acres in Laurel County; 2 acres, 4 acres and 1 acre on Laurel River Dam Road, tract in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Brenda L. Johnson, Frances Jones, by and through Power of Attorney Sharon Preston Clarence Jones, Christine Whitaker and Kenneth Whitaker, Ronald Woods and Susan Woods, Tammy Bingham, Timothy Darrell Woods and Tausha Woods, Earnest Wayne Woods, Roger Woods, Donald Woods and Glenda Woods to Stricklin Freedom Properties LLC, 4 acres in Laurel County; $85,000
• William Byrd and Margaret Byrd to William Forbes, land on Flat Lick Road; $125,000
Nov. 23
• Melissa Sue Fredericks, aka Melissa Sue Propes, to Melissa Fredericks, Tract 1 of Lot 55 in Golden Eagle Estates Subdivision; $1
• Burnette Contracting LLC to Johnny Lee Cornett Jr. and Debra Kay Cornett, 12.73 acres on Auger Springs Road; $50,000
• Gay Nell Hughes to Donald Greg Wells, 3.38 acres on Topton Road; $140,000
• Odessa Malicoat to Odessa Malicoat, 1.61 acres on KY 490; no monetary consideration
• Dianne Lynn Johnson to Timothy Adam Johnson, 0.25 acres on Copley road; $1
• Holbert E. Hodges Jr. and Betty Mae Hodges to Chris Deaton and Cynthia Deaton, 2.06 acres on Moren Road; $415,000
• Jennifer Vaughn Miles and Christopher Miles to Brooklyn Carpenter, 1/2 acre on KY 80; $148,000
• James Couch and Jackie Couch to Brandon Glenn Sears and Amanda Ferguson Sears, 7.61 acres on U.S. Forest Service Road 4255 and KY 80; $55,000
• Jonathan Statkiewicz to Argie Grubb, 1.5 acres in Laurel County; $4,500
• Velva Lou Hale to Ronald Scott Blanton and Heather Macie Tennelle Blanton, 22 3/4 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Calm III, LLC, by and through Andrew J. Slattery, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.006 acre tract on KY 192 and KY 363; $5,400, for temporary easement
• Trust Bank, by and through Kristen Stone, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 363; $6,375
• Rich Lands Holdings LLC, by and through Nanette Curry Jensen , Natalie Elizabeth Lynch, Vice President; Laura Lee Hays, secretary and treasurer; and William Joseph Curry, director, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.427 acres and 0.328 acres on KY 192 and KY 229; $460,000
Nov. 24
• Benjamin Scott Nunley to Gary A. Crum and Leigh A. Crum, Lot 6 in Patton Meadows, Phase II; $275,000
• Cantina Adklins, aka Cantina Nicole Miller, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood, 1.57 acres on Cornett Road; $72,300, in case of American Financial Resources Inc. v. Cantina Adkins, aka Cantina Nicole Adkins
• Estate of Ida Mae Blair, by and through Barbara Cottrell, executrix, Clara Marie Hatcher and Gene Hatcher, Ernest Anthony Blair and Renee Blair, Barbara Cottrell and Steve Cottrell to Robert Wayne Blair, 0.75 acre on KY 3435; property division, no monetary consideration
• Nora K. Bailey and Betty Bailey to Leann Collier and Steve Collier, 8.75 acres on Roy Black Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Walter Ray Maxey and Norma Sue Maxey to Nicholas Wayne Jarvis and Katie Jarvis or survivor, Lot 12 in Phase i of Revised Goldenrod Subdivision; $150,000
• Hazel E. Raffler, trustees of Hazel E. Raffler Revocable Trust and trustee of Leonard F. Raffler Revocable Trust to Douglas Allen Asher and Amanda Jean Asher, 14 acres in Laurel County; $38,000
• Ronald Gene Chitwood to Scott Allen Heaverlo and Tammy Lee Heaverlo, Lots 17, 18 and 19 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, Second Addition; $335,000
• Jamie Grande to Douglas Walter Sizemore and Jacqueline Sizemore, 1 acre and 0.85 acres on KY 830; $5,000
