Nov. 19
• Tom Watkins to Kenton Sharf and Tara Sharf, 0.297 acres and 0.017 acres on Sunnyside Drive; $10,000
• Bush Fire Services Inc. to Haley Russell, trustee to Bush Fire Services Inc., 2.62 acres near Fariston Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Vikki Brock to Billy Joe Brock Jr., 1.467 acres on KY 1223 and Robinson Creek Rd.; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Christie C. Cain, same individual as Christie C. Harper, as trustee of Carol V. Cain Revocable Trust, to Mirza Wadood Ahmed, Unit 1 of Lot 6 of The Oaks of London; $245,000
• Timothy Morgan to Jeremy B. Elliott and Sarah H. Gregory, Lot 5 of Echoing Hills I; $140,500
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Magnolia Developers LLC, tract in Earl Cornett Farm Subdivision; $55,100, in case of Amy Reese Robertson, administratrix of Estate of A. Douglas Reece v. Shirley Marie McKnight, unknown spouse of Shirley McKnight, Discover Bank, Marymount Hospital and Commonwealth of Kentucky
• Michael W, Napier and Jennifer Napier and Elmer Cunnigan Jr. and Jean Cunnigan to Kentucky Lodging and Development Co.; 0.948 acres on U.S. 25 and KY 3431; $315,000
• Richard Moore, surviving spouse of Linda S. Moore, to Richard Moore, Lots 145, 146, 147, 148 and 149 in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $1
• Paul Napier and Shirley Napier to Kenneth Reams, 0.62 acres on KY 490; $15,000
Nov. 20
• Matthew Edward Wyatt and Clarissa Wyatt to Matthew Edward Wyatt and Clarissa Wyatt and Mary C. Wiggins, Lot 18 in River Bend Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kathy J. Southard to Tim Hoskins, Lot 3 in West Hills Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Mark G. Phillips and Marcella L. Phillips to Michael D. Wilson and Regina J. Wilson, Lot 3 in Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase I; $351,000
• Sondra Woods to Jennifer Garland, 1 acre on Cabin Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sherrie Ellen Brock Hobbs, executrix of estate of Leonard Eugene Brock, Sherrie Ellen Brock Hobbs and David Edward Hobbs to Jeffrey A. Ginnetti, 0.92 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $180,000
• Don Hubbard and Kathy Hubbard to Jonathan Lewis and Nancy Lewis, 1.16 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $25,000
• Diana Kincer and Jason S. Kincer to Jacob Miller and Summer Miller or survivor, Lot 26 in Phase I of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $280,000
• Magnolia Developers LLC to David A. Finley and Erica N. Finley, Lots 10 and 11 in Elkhorn Estates; $28,000
Nov. 23
• Marie Jackson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 19 in Meadowbrook Chateau Subdivision; $90,282
• Brian Ray Napier and Carmen Napier to David Howard, trustee, 1.26 acres on Mt. Zion Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Sharon Couch to Doyle Travis Couch and April Couch, 31.33 acres on Maplesville Road; $62,660
• Lonnie Gene Smith and Sheila Smith, Todd Smith and Sonjua Smith and Russell Smith and Charlotte Smith to Guy Edwin Williams and Lisa Ann Williams, 17.57 acres on Laurel River Road; $80,000
• Thomas Dewayne Mitchell to Jacklyn Kay Smith, formerly Mitchell, 1.05 acres on Sepulvada Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Matthew T. Myers and Sara A. Meyers to Jeffrey Smith and Judy Smith, Lot 42 in 2nd Addition to Sublimity Springs Subdivision; $160,000
• Michael Gessel to David Kish, also known as (aka) Charles David Kish, 1 acre and 0.40 acres on Gross Road; $100
• Dovie Vaske to David Kish, aka Charles David Kish, 1 acre and 0.40 acres on Gross Road; $100
• David Kish and Emma Kish to Arthur Helms, 0.40 acres on Gross Road; $40,000
• Franklin Oneal Johnston and Betty Johnston to Donald Padgett, 15 acres near Bald Rock and Huxley Road; $35,000
• Ray Shears Sr. and Dorothy Shears to George Leonard Baylor and Terry Kay Baylor, 0.50 acres on Rooks Branch Road; $225,000
• Franklin Brown and Sharon K. Brown to Franklin Brown and Sharon K. Brown, 1.432 acres on Matt Baker Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
Nov. 24
• Palmer Johnson and Juanita Gilley Johnson to Douglas G. Benge, trustee, to Palmer Johnson and Juanita Gilley Johnson or survivor, 1 acre on Powder Mill Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Henry Johnson to Ryan Joseph and Amanda Joseph, 7.13 acres in Laurel County; $30,000
• Robert S. Bell IV and Samantha Jean Bell to Matthew Wehby and Kara Wehby, Lot 11 in Fawn Valley Estates; $309,000
• Andrea Kessler to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, Lot 3 in Woodrow Gilbert's Wood Creek Subdivision; $25,000
• US Bank National Association, trustee to Rana Khan, 0.34 acres on KY 363; $54,075
• David Karr and Tammy Combs to Joshua D. Hammons and Laura L. Hammons, 4 acres on Graden Sears Road; $110,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Joshua Brown and Angelica Marissa Brown, Lot 86 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $239,566
• Franklin Brown and Sharon K. Brown to Cordia Pickard, 4.56 acres on KY 1023 and Dan Westerfield Road; $30,000
Nov. 25
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Herman C. McCreary and Wanda S. McCreary, Lot 208 in Phase III of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $332,000
• The Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis, executor to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, Tracts 2, 8, 9, and 10 in John David Lewis Estate Boundary on Mt. Zion Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Wendell R. Bell and Vicki Bell and Anthony Richard Bell and Lenora Bell to Betty S. Miles, Lot 7 in Indian Hills Subdivision; $1
• Carolyn Smith to Daniel Charles Smith and Carrie Ann Smith, 1.28 acres on Park Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Lester Collett and Erica Lawson to Donald Carter, Lots 5 and 6 in Meadowbrook Chateau; $159,000
• SLLR, LLC to James Johnson and Kayla Johnson or survivor, 2.71 acres on Hunter's Loop; no monetary consideration
• Premier Land of London LLC to Sherry Watkins and Jimmy Watkins or survivor, 4 acres on River Oaks Circle; $34,000
• Christopher R. Vulgamore and Linda S. Vulgamore, aka Susan Vulgamore, to Billy Brown and Amber Brown, 1 acre on Estill Smith Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Phillip Michael Smith and Lisa Smith to Zachary Davis and Mikayla Davis, land on C. Smith Road; $175,000
• American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc., doing business as Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital to Sherrie Sasser and Gregory Sasser, land on KY 830; $16,000
• Kimberly Smallwood, same individual as Kimberly Cunagin, to Jimmy W. Elliott and Sherry M. Elliott, 3.93 acres on Sasser School Road; $290,000
• Earl Meadows and Judy Meadows to Highlands Housing Corporation, by Gordon Kidd, President, 0.54 acres on U.S. 25 and Lakeview Road; $5,000
Nov. 30
• Judy Black to Steven W. Black, 4.42 acres on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Premier Development Inc. to Canamerica Homes LLC, Lot 19 in Fawn Valley Estates; $20,000
• Terrelle Sutton and Kelly Sutton to Franklin D. Shumate, land on Sim Smith Road; $42,900
• Erma Jane Bartley to Laurel Land Holdings LLC, by Anthony Brummett, authorized agent, 0.42 acres on KY 80 and US 25; $72,500
• B&B Properties LLC, by Terry Blankenship, authorized agent to Bonnie L. Hill, 1.02 acres on High Moore Road; $188,000
• Dwight B. Scalf and Darla Scalf to Matthew Myers and Sara Myers or survivor, Lot 40 in South Fork Estates Subdivision; $347,500
• New Roads Development Inc., aka New Road Development Inc., to Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley, 12.114 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; $10,000
• Glinda Seeley to Gary Cochrane, 23.83 acres on Sinking Creek Road; $178,000
• Robert Abner and Theresa Abner to Ralph Shane Bowling and Rachel Kristine Bowling, 0.87 acres on Henry Clay Lane and 0.10 acres on Old Whitley Road; $200,000
• Hope Angela Smith Bales and Stephen Bales to Corey McPhetridge and Whitney Bowling McPhetridge or survivor, 0.83 acres on Ridgewood Road South; $175,000
• Arnold Stevens to Carlo Osborne, 5 acres and 0.61 acres on KY 239; $72,000
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to James Douglas Wilson, 2.65 acres on Court Road; $19,000
• Patton Meadows LLC to Darin Morgan, Lot 29 in Patton Meadows Phase III; $18,500
• Sharon Storm to MSAK Properties LLC, by Marcus Carpenter and Susan Carpenter, authorized agents, land on Sixth Street and Sublimity Street; $75,000
• Ronnie Hooker to Kim Hooker Grant, 1 acre in Laurel County; $138,000
• Myra J. Roark, executrix of Estate of Lawrence Roark Jr. and Myra J. Roark to Myra J. Roark, 70.60 acres on Old State Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Rowland Harlen and Johanna Aletta Harlen to Gregory Macleod and Beverly Macleod or survivor, Lot 23 in Fisherman's Rest Subdivision; $82,000
• Tracie Parrott and Josh Parrott to Gladys J. Epling Declaration of Trust, Lot 1 in Westland Subdivision; $184,900
• Joyce A. Dotson to John E. Powers and Sandra G. Powers, 92.56 acres on Dotson Road; $352,000
Civil Suits
Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's order that state and federal offices are closed to the public, civil suits filed in Laurel Circuit Court cannot be accessed. When that restriction is lifted, The Sentinel Echo will resume publishing these cases.
