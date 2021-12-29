Nov. 29
• London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, formerly known as London-Laurel County Industrial Development Authority and London-Laurel County Industrial Development Authority #2, to Stillwater Development KY, LLC, 8.60 acres on South Laurel Road; $115,560
• Etta Green to Kenneth Leroy Seybert and Cheryl Dawn Seybert, 3.36 acres in Laurel County; $154,400
• Terry Lois Napier and Lisa Carol Napier to William J. Crihfield, Lot 24 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $322,500
• Alec Sachleben to Mary Catherine Estes, Lot 2 in East Wood Subdivision; $177,500
• Stephen R. Sears and Wilma Sears to Srikanth Vadlapati and Jamie Marie Vadlapati, Lot 7 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $235,000
Nov. 30
• Kamille Rae Storms, also known as Kamille Smith, and Joshua Adam Storms, Karen Smith and David Smith Jr. to Karen Smith and David Smith Jr., Lot 2 in Lakeside Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration KOP
• Daniel Hacker to Dennis Marshall Sturgill and Brittany Lynn Sturgill, 0.59 acres on Old Union Church Road; $230,000
• KOP Realty LLC, through managing member, Neil Warren, to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.027 acres on South Laurel Road; $14,300
• B. Roberts Properties LLC and Bobby Roberts to Jamie Coots, Lot 3 in Edgewater Estates Subdivision; $150,000
• Elk Mtn. LLC to Phillip Clem and Donna Sue Clem, 5.003 acres on Old Whitley and Lily Road; $82,500
• Donna Hamilton to Anthony R. Tamble and Carol Tamble, 6.80 acres near KY 1803; $350,500
• Sherisa G. Warren Patterson and Patrick Patterson to Benjamin Burns, Lots 86 and 87 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase IV; $749,000
Dec. 1
• Mary K. Burkhart and Arvil Burkhart to William F. Galilei, 37 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $80,000
• Michael John Edstrom and Dawn Michelle Pitmon to Haley Fultz, Lot 33 in Mill Creek Estates, Phase One; $118,000
• Nealy Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Jenkins to Donna Michelle Johnson, 0.6025 acres on KY 1223; $219,000
• Robert Bruner and Georgette Bruner to Miguel Lopez Gaspar and Sandra Felicitas Prado Martinez, land in Laurel County; $23,000
• Michael Christopher Lemaster to Redhound Rentals LLC, 0.76 acres on Slate Ridge Church Road; $130,000 • Josh Thompson and Dawn Thompson to Ronald Baker and Elizabeth Baker, 1 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $8,600
• Kenneth Hill and Karla Gunter to Brian E. Smith and Paula A. Smith, 0.33 acres on Robert E. Cox Road; $18,000
• Laurel County Fiscal Court to JRN, Inc., land on U.S. 25-E near Wilcox Road; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Brenda N. Woodyard to Jeffery Wayne Woodyard, Melissa Stacey Miller, Kassondra Stacey, 1.47 acres on David Hibbitts Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Austin Christopher Cain and Bailie Alexis Wilson Cain to London Two, LLC, 18 acres on Somerset Road and 0.51 acres on KY 1956; $227,500
• Jordan S. Price and Channing Price to Jordan S. Price and Channing Price, 1.47 acres on Mitchell Creek Road; $1, survivorship deed
Dec. 2
• Billie Smith to Tony H. Smith, 5 acres in Laurel County, love and affection, no monetary consideration
• George Robert Wilson to Carrie Wilson Rogers, trustee to Wilson Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 25 in Southland Subdivision; no monetary consideration
Dec. 3 • Jon Dees and Julie Dees to James C. Dees III, also known as Jamie Dees, 0.32 acres on John Parker Road; $1
• Michael Lee Johnson and Lisa Rae Johnson to Kenneth R. Shepherd and Teresa D. Shepherd, Lot 10 in Rolling Meadows Subdivision; $172,500
• Judie Marenda Trosper to Michael Trosper, Lot 26, Section 1 of Southland Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Judie Marenda Trosper to Michael Trosper, 1 acre on Pepperhill Drive; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Donna Grimes to Kathleen Maloney, 1.24 acres on Sarvis Drive, $310,000
• TenTorTer, LLC to Cumberland Valley National Bank and Trust Co., 0.47 acres in Allendale Subdivision and 0.04 acres on KY 638; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• PAK Holdings LLC, by W. McKinley Morgan, authorized agent to Brandon T. Wilson and Rebecca Payton Taylor Wilson, .77 acres on KY 1376; $155,000
• United States Marshal Service to Veronica Vargas, 0.50 acres on Sublimity School Road; $63,000
• Johnny Floyd and Joyce Floyd and Raymond Floyd and Linda Floyd, and Murrell Miller to Matthew Able and Kelly Able or survivor, land near Wood Creek Lake; $40,000Dec. 3
• Gerald Fowler and Shannon Fowler to Hannah Burnette, 1 acre in Laurel County; $155,000
• Mark Aaron Rupard and Lynndesa Rupard to William S. Eldridge, Lot 12 in Emerald Estates Subdivision; $267,800
• Daphne L. Day, also known as Daphne L. Reynolds, and Roderick E. Day to Ciara Reynolds-Day, 1.69 acres on KY 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Adair Holdings LLC to Brad Crowe, 1 acre on Sizemore Road; $32,000
• Don Hubbard and Kathy Hubbard to Laura Hogan and Patrick Hogan, 8.92 acres on John R. Jones Road; $250,000
• Charles Lowell France and Betty France to Hazel Hoskins, 0.500 acres on New Salem Church Road and Bowling Branch Road; $67,500
• The Estate of Sylvia White, by Crystal Rose and Margaret Muniz, co-executrix, to Janet Mosley, land on Regency Street; $52,000
• April Wilson and Terrell Wilson to Edward W. Huckleby and Barbara Huckleby; 0.43 acres on Court Road; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Scott Carroll and Deborah Carroll to Phillip Brandenburg and Susan Brandenburg, 0.77 acres on KY 3434; $99,315
• Roger Friley and Christy Friley to Sudie Grubb, Lot 26 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; $315,000
• Stanley Reed to Eugenia Forland, Lot 28 in Southfork Estates; $21,500
• Cecil Combs and Barbara Combs to Randy Carson, land on Branstetter Road and 2 ½ acres on Skull Shoal Road; $65,000
• Lewis Wardrup to David King and Linda King, 2.21 acres on Glenview Road and KY 1956; $3,500
• Charles Allen Harris to Brent Breeding and Zoey Sparkman, land on KY 552; $30,000
Dec. 6
• Elaine M. Morgan, formerly known as Elaine M. House, to Elaine M. Morgan and James Morgan, Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in John Humfleet Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Pine Creek Properties LLC to Unified Services Holding Inc., 1.41 acres on KY 2041; $213,000
• Consolidated Property Management Group Inc. to Muroc Holdings LLC, 0.77 acres on North Mill Street; $495,000
• Foster Allen and Donna Allen to Danny K. Campbell Jr. and Angela Campbell or survivor, 5.46 acres on Auger Springs Road; $167,500
• Lois Calder, executor of Estate of Lillian Bake to Pierre Daiglo and Mary Daiglo, 1 acre on Vox-Auger Springs Road; $150,000
• Gwendolyn S. Neal to William Isaac Carpenter, 0.21 acres on Poindexter Street; $155,000
• John Lundy and Judy Lundy, Thomas Harold Lundy and Vernon Lundy to Jonathan Runion and Courtney Runion, 1.08 acres on Little Laurel Spur Road; $20,000
• Wilma J. Rush to Eric Jackson, 18.20 acres on KY 80 and KY 1305; $10,000
Dec. 7
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1.874 acres on Paris Karr Road; no monetary consideration
• Joe Arnett to Darryl W. Bolton, 4 acres on John Deere Trail; $50,000
• Charles Rutherford and Anita Rutherford and Debbie Rutherford to Randall Sharp, 4.3 acres in Laurel County; $20,000
• James McDaniel and Elizabeth G. McDaniel to Jose Ramos and Deyra Ramos, 28 acres on Sinking Creek Road; $330,000
• Sudie Grubb and Monroe Grubb to Bruce Anthony Fields and Kimberly Michelle Hoskins, Lots 60 and 67 in Westland Estates; $372,000
• London Lodge No. 2074, Loyal Order of Moose Inc., aka London Moose Lodge No. 2074 Inc. to Paul Cooney and Jennifer Cooney or survivor, land on Lily Bowering Road; $140,000
Dec. 8
• Henry Hammons to Denver Scott Albright and Tammy Ruschel Albright, 19.43 acres on Keavy and Lily Road Scales; $235,000
• John P. Benge to Jacob Benge and Shana L. Caudill, 0.3 acres by Bush Lodge Building; $75,000
• Timothy Dale Lewis to David Dixon, 5.15 acres on Maplesville Road; $1
• Jonathan Bright and Erica Bright to William E. White and Sarah S. White, Lot 41 in South Fork Estates; $349,000
• James A. Girdler and Rebecca Girdler to David Brad Freeman, Lots 4 and 5 in Sherman Subdivision; $83,600
• Debbie Rutherford to Charles K. Cawood, 1 acre on Little Pittsburg School Road; $50,000
• Terry Lynn Webb, aka Terry Webb, and Shelia J. Webb, aka Shelia Webb to Toni L. Gambrel, trustee of Terry Lynn Webb and Shelia Webb, 0.38 acre and 1.11 acres on Maplesville School Road; no monetary consideration
• William Robert Lincks and Diana Schott Lincks to Kenneth Schott, 0.55 acres on Helvetia Road; $120,000
Dec. 9
• Jack Vanover Jr. to MIP Properties LLC, Lot 10 in Cross Keys Estates; $375,000
• James Parker and Heather Hisher, aka Heather Parker, to Vanessa Shelton, 2.32 acres on Wyatt Road; $106,000
• Timothy Wayne Renner and Tammy Renner to Chad Kyle Creech and Cheyenne Kaylan Creech, 0.503 acres on Clearview Road; $12,000
• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Don Hubbard and Kathy Hubbard, 5.22 acres on Old Hare Road;n $59,900
Dec. 10
• Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, by Michael Walter Evans, and Kathy Laverne Evans to Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, 5.04 acres in Laurel County; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, by Michael Walter Evans, and Kathy Laverne Evans to Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, 7.96 acres on Old Pittsburg Coal Company; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, by Michael Walter Evans, and Kathy Laverne Evans to Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, Lots 1 and 2 in Block G of Murphy Addition to south London; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, by Michael Walter Evans, and Kathy Laverne Evans to Michael Walter Evans and Vickie L. Evans, 4 acres on KY 1225 and 2 acres on KY 30; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• William R. Hensley and Charity Jeanette Hensley to William Edward Turner, 1.11 acres on KY 472; $170,000
• London Ltd. Partnership to Winterwood Development LLC, 1.75 acres on KY 192 and US 25, 0.76 acres on Little Avenue and 1.30 acres in Dixie Subdivision; $1
• Donald Taylor and Brittiany Taylor to Thomas L. Chittum III and Jody Chittum, 0.75 acres on Henry Clay Lane; $211,000
• Brenda Brock, individually and as administrix of Estate of Finley L. Brock, to Brenda Brock, 1.65 acres on KY 1225; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Howard and Brenda Howard to Thomas A. Porter, land on Miller Lane and Lot 6 of Woodland Springs Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Marcus Carpenter and Susan Carpenter to Pete Esposito and Charmaine Esposito, 5.55 acres on Hellard Road; $369,000
• Carol Lequire to Joyce Hatfield and Dennis Hatfield, 1 acre on KY 1223,; $11,000
• Teresa B. Hensley to Carlos Edward Slone and Morgan W. Birch, 3 acres on Pine Top Road and Powder Mill Road; $25,000
