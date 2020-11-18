Nov. 4
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to David Nicley and Amanda Nicley, 5 acres on McKinley Lane; $38,000, in case of People's Bank and Trust Company v. Darrell Cox and Dianna S. Smith
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to David Nicley and Amanda Nicley, 75 acres in Laurel County; $21,000, in case of Commonwealth CD Fund LLC v. Bill Vaughn, unknown spouse of Bill Vaughn, Rick Labore, Worldwide Assistant Purchasing Buyer of Direct Merchant, Taxmerchants, LLC and Laurel County, Kentucky
• Erma Williams to Paul Cooper and Kim Cooper, Lot 26 of Phase II in Cardinal Heights Subdivision; $12,000
• Shannon Melton and Sheila Melton to Christopher Hendren and Sandra Frederick, 1 acre near Rockcastle River Bridge; $18,500
• PAK Holding LLC to Michael Tyler Detherage and Kristen Detherage, Lot 3 in Colony Estates Subdivision; $129,500
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Forward Community Church, land on US 25 and Powers Lane; $57,400
• Wade Weaver and Carla Weaver to Terry Wagers, 2.113 acres on Hidden Acres Drive; $105,000
• Joanna Forbes to Michelle Wombles, Lot 15 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; $79,000
• Amanda Nicley and David Nicley to Clayton Matthew Blanton and Mona M. Blanton, land in Laurel County; $13,000
• Elk Mountain LLC, by Steven Robinson, managing member, to Patty Smith, 5 acres on KY 830; $78,000
• DBLJ Rentals LLC to George Abshear and Jennifer Abshear, 1 acre on Rooks Branch Road; $14,000
Nov. 5
• Bill Wyatt to Suda Allen, 2 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Dale Slusser and Jeanne Slusser to Russell D. Maynard and Brittany N. Maynard, Lot 36 in Stoneybrook Estates; $285,000
• Karen Russell to Aaron O'Neil Collins and Hannah Brooke Collins, Lot 23 in Mill Creek Estates; $154,500
• Orr Family I-75/Cook LLC, by Nancy Orr, authorized agent, to Khodal Enterprise Inc., by Sanjaykumar Patel, 63.73 acres at State Route 909; $299,200
• Doris Hale to Robert E. Young and Jennifer Young to David Harold Jones, 3.76 acres, 0.26 acres and 1.42 acres on Richland Drive; $243,000
• Grandview Construction LLC to Josie Wright, Lot 40 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $209,100
• Kenneth R. James to Robert J. Wayman and Joyce Darlene Wayman, 2.658 acres on Pleasant View Road; $40,000
• Ruby Lewis to Tyler Lewis, 50 acres and 2 7/16 acres in Laurel County and 48.75 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Lee Burns to Marissa Arthur and Jonathan Arthur or survivor, Lot 50 in Golden Pond Subdivision; $185,000
• Lodes M. Gorby to Lodes M. Gorby and Michael Gorby, 11.27 acres on Charlie Taylor Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Terry Blankenship and Vanessa Blankenship to Cindy Thomas and Jeff Thomas, 3.21 acres on Old Hare Road; $135,000
• Dennis Hammack to William Nickell and Lisa Nickell, 1.22 acres on Moriah Road; $88,700
• Falconer Revocable Trust to Mills Construction & Consulting LLC, Lot 24 and 25 in Earl Robinson Subdivision; $138,500
• Delaney Stargel and Andrew Stargel to Kara Kratzer and Zachary Kratzer, Lot 67 in Mill Creek Estates, Phase II; $133,000
• SLLR, LLC to Julia Jennings Singler and Kenneth Wayne Gordon, 0.503 acres on Pleasant View Road; $192,500
• Kimberly Sue Hale to Travis S. Warren and Amanda Warren, land on London Dock - Baldrock Road; $1
• Christina Lockhart, formerly known as (fka) Christina Jette, fka Christina Jette Hopkins, to Stephen Carpenter and Brittany Carpenter, 2.02 acres on Hwy. 233 and Harris Road; $10,000
• Jason Scott Kincer and Deana Kincer to Lawrence Goss and Alicia Goss, 1.16 acres on Hawk Ridge Road; $8,500
• Birchley Cain and Melva Cain to Christopher Cain and Randy Cain, 0.54 acres on Waterworks Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Roy D. Money by Trula Harris, executrix, and Trula Harris, individually, 14.20 aces and 1/2 acre on Mockingbird Lane; $117,000
• Marty Taylor and Saundra Taylor to Paula Felts, 1 acre on Reynolds Road; $5,000
• Jack Leslie Veach to Cheryl Veach, 0.47 acres on Corn Cemetery Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 6
• Vickie Roberts to Ray Douglas Roberts Jr., 4.67 acres on Sasser Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brandon Wayne Grubb and Casandra Grubb to Burnette Contracting LLC, Lot 29 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $18,000
• Victor Orlando Tuttle to Jackie Lynn Tuttle, 1 acre on Dean Oakley Road; $2,500
• Bradley Smith to Rachel Smith, 5.170 acres near KY 472 and New Salem Church Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Michael Casteel, also known as (aka) Michael L. Casteel, and Penny Casteel, aka Penny D. Casteel, 12.03 acres on KY 1225 (Slate Lick Road); $78,000
• Alma J. Gilbert, aka Alma Jean Gilbert, to Alma J. Gilbert, 0.66 acres on Mt. Zion Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Peters to Barry Peters and Tracy Mills, 3 acres on Slate Ridge Road, tracts on Boering Road and Tram Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shirley S. McKnight to Angela Nicole Gilbert and Christopher Edward Gilbert, 10 acres on Whitson School Road; no monetary consideration
• Jimmy W. Elza and Karla Elza to Zachary Turner and Rhonda Turner, Lot 4 in Block A of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase I; $280,000
• Jackie L. Steele and Jennifer C. Steele to Lisa Lambdin, Lot 72 and 73 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II; $15,000
• Jackie L. Steele and Jennifer C. Steele to Lisa Lambdin, Lot 74 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II; $150,000
• Jackie L. Steele and Jennifer C. Steele to Lisa Lambdin, Lot 75 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II; $15,000
• Nancy Wyatt to Sandra Abrams, 1 acre on Rough Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Nancy Wyatt to Brandy Smith and Jeff Smith, 1 acre on KY 830 and KY 1189; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jeff Mullins and Tina Mullins to BGRS Relocation Inc., Lot 121 in Phase II of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $285,000
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Zachary Caldwell and Rebecca Caldwell, Lot 121 of Phase Ii of The Oaks of London; $285,000
• Joe Arnett to Phil Dufour and Theresa Dufour, 0.200 acres on Arnett Road; $20,000
• Kenneth Robinson and Dale Anna Robinson to Matt Orr and Lori Orr to Laurel Rentals LLC, 5.18 acres on KY 192 and Willie Green Road; $140,000
• Joe Robinson and Rita B. Robinson to Melissa Partin, 0.268 acres on KY 30; $5,000
• Melissa Partin to Joe Robinson, 25 foot easement off KY 30; gift, no monetary consideration
• James Glenn Reed and Elizabeth Ann Reed, aka Lisa Reed, to Jack Henry Riley, land in Laurel County; $130,000
• The Estate of Virginia T. Hunt, by Walter Eugene Hunt, executor and Walter Eugene Hunt, individually, to Anthony Murphy, Lots 38, 39, 40, 41, 44, 45 ad 46 in Clay Subdivision; $189,900
• Anthony Murphy to Anthony Murphy and Jessie Murphy, Lots 38, 39, 40, 41, 44, 45 ad 46 in Clay Subdivision; $1
• Steven Michael Vanover to Richard Kinney and Dana Kinney, 1.15 acres on Jervis Lane; $8,500
Nov. 9
• Kathryn D. Litteral to Rachel E. Bevins, 2.71 acres on Worley Lane; $292,000
• Charles Tyler Hollin to Brian Frank Epperly, 0.745 acres in Eagle Park Addition; $58,000
• Janice Thomas, fka Janice Bundy, to Jeffrey R. Tipton, to Janice Thomas, Keith Bundy, Kenneth Bundy and Kelvin Bundy, Lot 46 and 47 in Cor-Lon Pines Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Michelle Jackson to Darrell Ray Smith Jr., 0.32 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• The Harold and Etta Grimes Irrevocable Trust, by and through co-trustees Bridget Irvine, Rebecca Fields and Matthew Grimes, to Ledford Properties LLC, 1 1/2 acres on Nicholson Road and 1.01 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; $76,450
• Logan Bailey to Ashley Lynn Hansel, Lot 19 in Hunters Pond Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Joyce Hamblin, administratrix of Estate of Carrie Renee Sampson, Brittany Nicole Harris and Justin Harris, Chelsey Truett and Jeremy Truett and Brian Alexander Sampson to Leslie Phelps and Laura Yates, 0.50 acres on West City Dam Road; $62,000
• Justin Hunter to Dewey Bowling and Bobbie Bowling, 1 acre by Manchester and Booneville Roads; gift, no monetary consideration
• Teresa Lynn Day Blevins to Tamara Moses, trustee, to Teresa Lynn Day Moses and Nolan Blevins, land on School Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Berry and Linda Berry to Greer Group LLC, 0.32 acres on Fire Station Road; $57,000
• Theresa Ganson to Shannon Herron Weaver, 20 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Premier Land of London LLC to Sherry Watkins and Jimmy Watkins or survivor, 2.43 acres on River Oaks Circle; $8,000
• David Arvin to Hannah Ellison and Zachary Ellison or survivor, 0.37 acres on Paris Karr Road; $81,400
• Cindy Thomas and Jeff Thomas to Brian E. Henson and Shaylain C. Henson or survivor, 2.86 acres on Hart Post Office Road; $160,000
• DGS Development Ltd. to Deborah Howard, 5.7651 acres on Taylor School Road; $39,500
• David M. Taylor and Julie E. Taylor to Cynthia L. Whitt, Lot 49 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $330,000
• Joey Mason and Casey Mason to Brandi N. Ward and Russell J. Ward, Lot 3 in Addition to Golden Eagle Estates; $205,000
Nov. 10
• Tara Napier, Johnny Napier and Angela Napier to Kevin D. Evans and Lori D. Evans, 1 acre on KY 490; $135,000
• Bertha Lawson, by and through Power of Attorney Mickey Lawson, to Thomas Paul Stewart and Kristie Deaton, 4.07 acres on KY 552; $7,500
• Willa Sturgill to Diane Newman, 125 acres in Laurel County; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Emma Jean Sturgill to Diane Newman, 125 acres in Laurel County; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Mary Sturgill to Diane Newman, 125 acres in Laurel County; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Darin Morgan and Tina Morgan to Joshua Baker, Lot 22 in East Side Valley Road; $4,700
• Geraldine Humfleet Irrevocable Trust to JTG Development L.L.C., Lot 1007 of Stable Creek Subdivision; $15,000
