Nov. 25
• Doug Vaughn and Betty Vaughn to Roy Grubb and Donna Grubb, 5 acres on Mt. New Zion Road; $96,000
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A., as trustee to Preston Roark, 0.35 acres on Sybille Lane; $65,000
• Jayaseharan John Samuel and Sudha Rajagopalnador to Clifton Eugene McCowan and Suzanne McCowan or survivor, land on Ky. 490; $20,000
• Darrell Hodge Sr. and Annette Hodge, Darrell Hodge Jr. and Donna Hodge to Amy Cunningham and Marquetta Craft, Lots 42 and 43 in Block 1 in Fisherman's Cove; $100,000
• Samuel B. Swanner and Nellie J. Swanner to Thomas B. Swanner, trustee of Swanner Family Trust, Lot 37 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 2.89 acres on Boggs Lane; $340,150, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Charlotte Sue Marcum and Owen L. Marcum
• Alvin Spencer to Charles Todd Reed, 0.45 acres in Laurel County; $58,000
• Billy R. Huff, Gregory R. Huff, Jeffrey A. Huff and Kris Thompson to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, 5 acres and 3 acres in Laurel County; $110,000
Nov. 26
• Pauline Barnes to Andrew Hutton, 0.36 acres on Pine Top Road; $90,000
• Leroy Lankford also known as (aka) Junior Leroy Lankford and Gailla Lankford to Debbie Garrison Short, 18.62 acres and 17.63 acres on Jim Garland Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• U.S. Bank & Trust National Association as trustee of Bungalow Series F Trust to Bungalow Series F REO LLC, land on Mill Street; $10
• Bungalow Series F REO LLC to Anthony W. Brock, land on Mill Street; $38,500
• Johnny Phelps and Judy Phelps to Stewart Walker, 2.507 acres on East 1st Street; $484,000
• Gary C. Smith to Thomas J. Elliott and Sheila A. Elliott, Lot 33 in Country Squares; $107,000
• Etta M. Lisby to Robert Wyatt, 1 acre and 17 acres on Wyatt's Chapel Cemetery Road; $45,000
• Peyton Construction LLP to Donna Sue Sandlin and Scotty Sandlin, Lot 48 in Elk Run Subdivision, Phase Ii; $182,500
• Danny Scott and Kandy Scott to House Brothers LLC by Glenn Williams, as authorized agent, 70 acres and 1 acre in Laurel County; $75,000
• Travis Baker to David C. Dugger and Kasey L. Collette, Lots 1 and 2 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase I, Revision I; $305,000
• Daniel B. Hacker to Affinity Seven LLC, 1.10 acres on Ky. 229; $79,000
Nov. 27
• Todd Cox and Rhianna Cox to Devin Barnett and Honeylyn Barnett, Lot 44 in Stoneybrook Estates; $234,000
• Stephen J. Roberts to Joe T. Roberts, three tracts in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Greg Tarvin and Susan Tarvin to Angela Lapp, Lot 35 in Mill Creek Estates; $26,000
• Virginia L. Monhollen, aka Virginia L. Stuber, to Virginia L. Monhollen aka Virginia L. Stuber and Brandon Monhollen, 0.71 acres on Ky. 521; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Edwin Alford and Pat Alford to Michele Bowling, Lot 52 in Norwood Subdivision; $19,000
• Matthew Leslie Mills and Dennie Beth Mills to Richard William Bailey Jr. and Kara Z. Bailey, 0.57 acres on Bill Mays Road; $252,000
• Janet Blanton Thomas to William C. Kirby, 3.75 acres on Blanton Lane, $60,000
• Stephen J. Roberts to Joe T. Roberts, land in Laurel County; correction of lots, no monetary consideration
• Wilma C. Preston to Lonnie Preston, 8.09 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wilma C. Preston to Lonnie Preston, Lot 14 in Emerald Acres Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
