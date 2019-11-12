Oct. 29
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lot 76 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; gift, no monetary consideration
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lot 8 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; gift, no monetary consideration
• Velma Anderson to Rhonda Hudson, Mark Anderson, Christopher Anderson and Greg Anderson, 1.35 acres on Bill Mays Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joe Skula and Ericka Skula to Promisor Relocation LC, Lot 8 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $499,000
• Promisor Relocation LLC to Robert A. Hill, Lot 8 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $499,000
• Rosemary Hill to Robert A. Hill, Lots 7 and 8 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Stewart Walker to Edward D. Ellington and Elaine Ellington, Lots 42, 42 and 43 in Woods Bend Inc. Subdivision; $82,000
• Anna Sue Phelps to Jeffrey R. Caudill, 30 acres and 2 acres on Old Barton Mill Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Poly A. Duemit, now known as Poly A. Smith, and Henry J. Smith to Kathy C. Nunley, Lot 31 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $150,000
• Dale Combs and Sara Combs to Johnye R. Tudor and Yvonne Tudor, Lot 30 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Section 1; $32,000
• James A. Mounce to Mark A. Barrett, 1 acre in Laurel County; $1
• Hazel Hendrix, as Executor of Estate of Veltie Shell, to Charles Shell and Geraldine Shell, land on Sibert Road; property boundaries, no monetary consideration
• Truman Weaver to Charles Shell and Geraldine Shell, land on Sibert Road; property boundaries, no monetary consideration
• Avalon Healthcare Consulting LLC to David Jaggers, 0.67 acres on Chess Lane; $210,000
• Barbara J. Garland and Jerry Garland to Christina Allen, 0.2 acres on North Haskew Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Aaron Christian Hall and Sandra Skaggs Hall to John Cornett and Cary Jean Cornett, 10.37 acres on Ky. 578; $15,100
• Priscilla Ann Gipe to Norman Jerry Whitus, Lot 10 in River Bend Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 30
• Bobbie Johnson to Rebecca Salva, land on Reams Road; $17,000
• John Louthan and Rachel Louthan to Elizabeth Ann Louthan, 1.48 acres on Pleasant View Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Conrad Wayne Bowling, also known as (aka) Conrad Wayne Bowling and Carolyn Sue Bowling to The Conrad Wayne and Carolyn Sue Bowling Family Irrevocable Trust, 15 acres on Ky. 30; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Brian Kevin Root and Tracy Lynn Root to National Transfer Services LLC, 0.95 acres on Ky. 80; $316,500
• National Transfer Services LLC to Richard Evans, 0.95 acres on Ky. 80 and Harris Cemetery Road; $258,000
• The Estate of David E. Merritt, by and through Executrix Patricia Ann Jenkins to Roberto Estes Sanchez, 0.51 acres in Laurel County; $25,000
• The Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis and Judith Cook, co-executors, to Michael Lewis and Yvette Lewis and Carl David Crawford and Sherry Crawford, Tracts 1, 7, 12, 13, 14 and 15 in John David Lewis Estates Boundary Survey; $430,100
• Danny Osborne and Susan Gay Osborne to Tasha Nicole Morgan and Jonathan Kyle Morgan, Lot 13 in Emerald Acres Subdivision; $180,000
• Jennifer Courtney Jones to Brandon Lee Smallwood, Lot 12 in Colony Estates Subdivision; $3,000
Oct. 31
• Joseph Pullekines and Linda Pullekines to Kristina M. Boyd and Andrew L. Boyd, Lot 6 in Block E of Kirkwood Subdivision; $306,000
• Lauren Wombles Taylor and Caleb Taylor to Kentucky Home Properties LLC, Lot 8 in Crescent Wood Subdivision; $125,000
• Charles Omer Wells to R.W. Dyche III and Jane Winkler Dyche, Lots 31, 32 and 33 in The National Bank of London Subdivision, 0.205 acres; $42,5000
• Gillis Ryan Leeman Allen to Gerald Carpenter, trustee, Lot 16 in Little Acres Subdivision; reconvey property, no monetary consideration
• Joseph Desmond Christian, executor of Estate of Bobby E. Christian to Joseph Tyler Christian and Treva Jaclyn Christian, Lot 2 in Homestead Subdivision; $1
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Warren Michael Hoskins and Jessica Hoskins, 40 acres in Laurel County; $40,500, in case of Phyllis Dezarn Feltner and Carl Edward Feltner v. Penny Dezarn, Jewell Faye Lewis, Joann Sparks Darlene Lott, Darlene McKnight, et al
• Loretta Napier to Mark Stevens and Michelle Stevens or survivor, Lot 2 in Countryside Estates, Phase 1; $154,000
• Jeremy Rayborn and Mariah Rayborn to Courtney Abner and Joshua Abner or survivor, 0.66 acres on Kiddsville Road; $154,500
• Ashley Hansel and Logan Bailey to Jeffery Collins Jr. and Taylor Marie Collins or survivor, lot 17 in Pine Top Estates Subdivision; $92,500
• Melinda Ruth Lewis to Johnny Byrley, 3.91 acres on Ky. 22; $70,000
• Robert Joseph Mobley and Judy Mobley to Mary King, John Mobley and Julie Vannatter, Lots 3 and 4 and part of Lot 5 in Speed Jones Farm Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 1
• Patricia K. Hardin and Michael Hardin and Jason Russell Parman and Melinda Parman to Rick S. Brewer and Deidre M. Brewer, 100 acres in Laurel County; $230,000
• Christopher Brock to Collin Irvine, Lots 33 and 34 in Golden Eagle Estates; $165,000
• Jason Dozier and Wanda Dozier to Lily Fire Department Inc., 4.62 acres on Fariston Road; $55,000
• Roena Jeannette Patterson and James Franklin Patterson to Virginia Charlene Farris, .86 acres on Adams Road; $4,500
• James Franklin Patterson and Roena Jenetta Patterson to Virginia Charlene Farris and Robert Clinton Dean, 19.83 acres on Adams Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Penny A. Hosey (aka Penny Sizemore) and Byron P. Hosey to Ralph J. Hoskins, trustee, Lot 9 in Northland Estates, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ralph J. Hoskins, trustee to Penny A. Hosey (aka Penny Sizemore) and Byron P. Hosey, Lot 9 in Northland Estates, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Hershel G. Vanoy and Patty Jetter Vanoy to Hershel G. Vanoy and Patty Vanoy as trustees of Hershel and Patty Vanoy Revocable Trust, Lots 34, 35, 36 and 37 in Rolling Acres Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Hershel G. Vanoy and Patty Jetter Vanoy to Hershel G. Vanoy and Patty Vanoy as trustees of Hershel and Patty Vanoy Revocable Trust, Lot 19 in Bomot Heights Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Davis Thompson and Dallas Lee Haley Thompson, aka Dallas Lee Haley Caperton to McCrome International Inc., by Cora Jean Holbrook, authorized agent, 0.52 acres on Slate Lick Road; $141,000
• Aaron Christian hall and Sandra Skaggs Hall to Five Star Acres LLC, by Corey W. Ikerd as trustee, 2.24 acres on Ky. 578; $2,750
• Catherine Jeanette Westerfield aka Kathy Jeanette Westerfield and Sharon Kay Crawford to James Arlie Hollin, 57.49 acres in Laurel County; $115,000
• Charles Shell and Geraldine Shell to CoLinc Properties LLC, land on Sibert Road; $18,000
• Robert Goforth and Ashley Goforth to The Goforth Children Irrevocable Trust, 47.97 acres, 19.66 acres and 23.99 acres on Ky. 30; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• SDD Limited Liability Company to John O. Ratliff and Linda Ratliff, Lot 6 in Block B of Kirkwood Subdivision; $9,350
• SDD Limited Liability Company to Randal Durham, Lot 3 in Block C of Kirkwood Subdivision; 7,700
• Floyd Meadors Jr. and Geraldine Meadors to Kimberly A. Alexander and David Alexander, land on Barnes Street; $165,000
• Intha Proffitt as Administrator of Estate of Shirley Farris, aka Shirley Fanis, to Chester B. Saylor, Lot 5 in Ravenwood Estates Subdivision, Section II; $10,000
• McKinley's Quality Outdoor Advertising Inc., doing business as (dba) McKinley's Properties Inc., to Jeffrey L. Ison and Linda Denise Ison, land on Ky. 192; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey L. Ison and Linda Denise Ison to Shubn-Mangal LLC, 11.08 acres and 2.01 acres on Ky. 192; $300,000
• Chasity Vandeventer fka Chasity Smith, and Jeff Vandeventer to Gary C. Smith, Lot 33 in Country Square Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Nov. 2
Cheri Thompson to J.C. Parsons and Eleanor Parsons, 0.37 acres on Philpot Road; $65,000
• Jeffrey P. Melton and Jennifer Even Melton to Jeremy Alan Kidd and Kelly Lee Kidd, Lot 49 in Wilshire Estates Subdivision, Phase II and 0.593 acres;$289,000
• Christian S. Roaden to Ashley Lynn Hansel and Logan Bailey, Lot 19 in Hunters Pond, Phase 2; $201,000
• Annette Wells to Rebecca Anderson, Annette Wells and Jeff Wells, 0.26 acres on Balsinger Street; reconvey property, no monetary consideration
