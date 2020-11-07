THERE WERE NO MARRIAGE LICENSES RECORDED DURING THE WEEK OF OCT. 16-29.
Oct. 14
• Bank of America N.A. to PAK Holdings LLC, Lot 7 in Rush Subdivision; $64,000
• Bobby Clevinger to Bobby Clevinger and Bonnie Clevinger, 27 acres on Cane Creek Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Homer Lee Bundy and Linda Kay Bundy to Keith Bundy, 15.27 acres on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• B&G Carpenter Rentals LLC to Gary Carpenter and Bonnie Carpenter or survivor, lot on Second Street and Lot 1 in Sherman Howard Subdivision; $1
• Linda Cornett to Ann Henson, land on McWhorter Road; $4,000
• Barbara Griffin Jones, also known as (aka) Barbara A. Jones, to Kristopher H. Gilbert, 2 acres on Mill Street, lot in Griffin Street, Lots 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Jim Griffin Subdivision; $90,000
• Linda Sue Dugger to Richard Litton, 1.124 acres on Storm Lane; $172,100
• Christopher Cain, aka Chris Cain, and Kristy Cain to Keith Parker and Kala Dawn Parker or survivor, Lot 26 in Norwood Subdivision; $325,000
• Dylan Carpenter, aka Caleb Dylan Carpenter, and Kristian Carpenter to BAGB, LLC, 0.52 acres on KY 80; $88,000
Oct. 25
• REM, LLC to Theodore Cook and Joann Cook, land in Laurel County; $182,000
• Travis Scott Merritt to Kareem Hamdiyah, managing member of Kareem Hamdiyah, Attorney at Law, PLLC, 0.96 acres on Parker Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Joann Coleman to Denise Goforth and Michael Hicks, Virgil Hicks and Donnie Coleman, 1.69 acres on KY 1305 and KY 488; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Richard L. Baxter Sr. and Frances Boone Baxter to Frances Boone Baxter, 6.87 acres on Roy Dugger Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dana Ball to Griffin Tate Chesnut, 1 acre on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Laurel Canyon Development Co. to Robert C. Hoskins, Lot 32 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision; $37,000
• Kelvin Helton and Cheryl Helton to Chase Vernon Helton, 0.46 acres on KY 363; $1
• Louella Brigmon Hughes to Patrick Ryan McCowan and Amy Rochelle McCowan, 3.13 acres on KY 521; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Alydia Jane Mills and Don Mills to Redhound Rentals LLC, 0.92 acres on U.S. 25; $50,000
• David Hammons and Lucy Jane Hammons to Sammy Flannery and Tammy Flannery, 16.91 acres on Langnau-Wyatt's Chapel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tammy Parsley and Teddy Parsley, Katerina Smallwood and Flora Rush to Bobby Eugene Williams and Patti Joell Williams and Arthur Peters, 2.95 acres on Willie Cheek Road; $85,200
• Stanley Hibbitts and Nancy Hibbitts to Amanda Vaughn and Bradley Vaughn and Madison Hibbitts, 2.14 acres on KY 1035; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mart Gentry Post 16 American Legion, by Johnny McKnight, Commander, to JTG Development L.L.C., 11.99 acres on Nevada Avenue; $575,000
• Orr Family LLC, by Nancy Orr, authorized agent, to Harmony Point Investments LLC, by Linda Keller, member and Dan Orr, member, 2.59 acres on Hal Rogers Parkway, 7.043 acres between Johnson Road and McWhorter Road, and 13.71 acres by KY 472; $231,000
Oct. 16
• Sam A. Winsby to Neena Winsby, land in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Betty Lou Barnes-Hammack to Ronnie Hicks, land on Amanda Lane; property swap, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie Hicks to Betty Lou Burns-Hammack, 7.26 acres on Amanda Lane; property swap, no monetary consideration
• Carol Ann Becknell to Angelena Jones, Lot 20 in Esquire Estates Subdivision; $15,500
• Lee Hoskins and Lorraine Hoskins to Mona Blanton, 1 acre in Laurel County; $10,500
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet Neal to Tammy Osborne, Lot 14 in Sandy Rock Estates; $25,000
• Deloris Williams to Jamie Gambrel and Janet Gambrel, Lot 51 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase Ii; $23,000
• Deloris Williams to Jamie Gambrel and Janet Gambrel, Lot 52 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Davmor LLC to Ed Shemelya and Reda Shemelya, Lot 21 in Hemlock Falls, Phase II; $10,000
• Rocky Front Waterfront LLC to Ricki Dale Lemley and Edward Lemley, 0.85 acres on Short Road off KY 1535; $15,000
• Lisa Teney and Frederick Teney to Ryan Kenney and Amanda Kenney, 2 acres on Somerset Road; $200,000
• Christopher Cain and Kristy Cain to Austin Christopher Cain and Bailie Alexis Wilson, 18 acres on Pike Road and 0.51 acres on KY 1956; $188,000
• J. C. Parsons to Gavin Hall, Lot 1 (0.37 acres) in White Pines Subdivision; $131,000
• Betty Brown and Rodger Brown to Samantha A. Johnson and Christopher H. Johnson, 2 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $125,000
• Nancy L. Tankersley to Aubrey Marie Hodges, 4 acres on Ellen Lane; $252,000
• Kristina M. Byrd and Andrew L. Byrd to Wei Shen, Lot 6 in Block E of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase IV; $325,000
• Deloris Williams to Cory Corum and Kelli Corum, Lot 37 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
Oct. 19
• Terry E. Forcht and Marion C. Forcht to Taral LLC, 0.3 acres on Old Corbin Road and Boone Way; $350,000
• Wilma Rapier to Michael Scott Rapier and Jessica Bryana Rapier, 1.64 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Amber Wolfe DeMorse, successor of trustee of The Melba R. Wolfe Revocable Trust, to Amber Wolfe DeMorse, 2.63 acres in Laurel County, Calvin Jones Lot; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Amber Wolfe DeMorse and Larry Daniel DeMorse II to Tonya M. Swanner, 2.63 acres in Laurel County; $43,000
Oct 27
• Louella Hughes to Angela Roberts Smith and Richard Jeffrey Smith, 0.52 acres on KY 521; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brenda Sue Smith to Angela Roberts Smith and Richard Smith, 0.42 acres on KY 521; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• V. Mike Maxey and Michael Anthony Maxey to Gilbert Hodge and Brenda Hodge, 46 1/2 aces on Winding Blade Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Jason G. Hammack and Lori A. Hammack, 4.97 acres on Nora Belle Road; $62,000
• Albert W. Secrest and Emma L. Secrest to Derek Osborne and Brittany Osborne or survivor, Lots 20 and 21 in Edgewater Estates; $335,000
• Pamela K. Ponder, formerly known as (fka) Pamela K. Napier, and Ryan David Ponder to Pamela K. Ponder, 0.54 acres on CAP Drive (Hwy.. 289); $1
Oct. 28
• Kim H. Rustay and Vicki J. Rustay to Teresa Young and Anthony Young or survivor, Lots 11 and 45 in Wood Creek Valley Subdivision; $275,000
Oct. 29
• DGS Development Ltd. to Jason R. Grant and Amy S. Grant, 10.4162 acres on Taylor School Road; $47,500
• Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lamar Ferrell to Justin Butler, land on KY 1535 and Powder Mill Road; $65,450
• B&B Properties LLC to Michael Osborne, 1.07 acres on High Moore Road; $62,500
