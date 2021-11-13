Oct. 15
• Gary Rodney Yaden and Rosemary Yaden to Michael Dixon and Tracy Dixon, Lot 79 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $16,250
• Paul Hunter Rowney and Sheri Shepard Rowney to James R. Spurr and Deborah L. Spurr, Lots 24 and 25 in Woodrow Gilbert Woods Creek Lake Subdivision; $221,000
• Curtis Carpenter, individually and as surviving spouse of Merkie Carpenter, to Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC, land on Sasser School Road; $329,000
Oct. 18
• Chris McHargue and Erika McHargue to Sarah Gugliuzza, 4.65 acres, 6 acres and 16.646 acres on Rogers Road; $500,000
• Bonnie Price to Bradley J. Gover and Melanie M. Gover, 6.75 acres on Cabin Creek; $310,000
• Johnny Bodine and Nettie Bodine to Troy Engle Jr. and Peggy Engle or survivor, land on Auger Springs Road; $87,000
• Cumberland Gap Properties LLC to JPH Enterprises LLC, 0.97 acres and 0.67 acres on Barnett Street; $800,000
• Gilbert Philpot to Kenneth Ray Philpot, 13.76 acres, 2.14 acres, 0.49 acres, 9.02 acres and 1.81 acres on Marydell Road and 8.29 acres on Clyde Benge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ernest Paul Staats, also known as (aka) Paul Staats, and Juanita Sue Staats to Donald Wayne Staats and Kathy Ann Staats, 17.31 acres on Trosper Road; $1
• Donald Wayne Staats, aka Wayne Staats, and Kathy Ann Staats to Ernest Paul Staats and Juanita Sue Staats, 8.41 acres on Oneal Road; $1
• Donald Wayne Staats, aka Wayne Staats, and Kathy Ann Staats to Ernest Paul Staats and Juanita Sue Staats, 6 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Dewey Bowling and Bobbie Bowling to Vincent Baker and Rita Baker, 1 acre on Bethel Hill Road; $20,000
• Carl Brent Gray and Ashley Williams Gray to Larry Castle Jr. and Joyce Ann Castle, Lot 109 in The Oaks of London, Phase 1; $232,500
• Fritts Properties LLC, by Larry Taylor, member, to Alan R. Higgs and Dorothy Higgs, 1 acre on Slate Ridge Church Road; $229,000
• Brenda Alsip to James Nathan Jones, 2.5 acres on Wells Lane; $25,000
• James B. Johnson Jr. and Joseph Christopher Johnson to Bobby Inman and Juanita Inman, by Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner for Laurel County, 2 acres in Laurel County; $10,000, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. James B. Johnson, et al
Oct. 19
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Kaylee Smallwood and Bradley Hobbs or survivor, 5.25 acres on Nora Belle Road $75,500
• Amanda Kristine Lane Blevins, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner, to Shannon William Blevins, 1.99 acres near KY 1376; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Dean Johnson, aka Henry Dean Johnson, to Robert Joseph Fouts and Pamela Combs Fouts, tract in Laurel County; $2,000
• Justin David Bryant and Sarah Elizabeth Bryant to Emily Blakley and Travis Smith, 3/4 acre on KY 30; $130,000
• Earnest Johnson and Mavis A. Johnson to Earnest Danny Johnson and Wanda Lynn Buttrum or survivor, 0.50 acres on KY 363; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bobby Hampton and Laquada Hampton to Rodney Wilson and Sheila Wilson, 11.8 acres on KY 474; $19,000
• Leroy Mutters to Douglas Lee Mutters and Leroy Mutters, 40 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 20
• Steven Noyles and Heather Noyles to Jerry Stamper and Michelle Stamper, 1.84 acres on KY 578; love and affection; no monetary consideration
• Michael Dixon and Tracy Dixon to Rosemary Yaden and Gary R. Yaden, Lot 1 in Crescent Park; $81,250
• Albert Perry Watkins and Mary June Watkins, owner of Parcel A, and Perry Watkins, owner of Parcel B, to Chris Roth, 1.15 acres and 70 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $149,900
• Verna A. Jacobs, trustee of Jacobs Family Living Trust, to Shelia Louise Hiddleson and Nathan Scott Hiddleson, Lots 18 and 19 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision; $345,000
• Elk Mountain LLC to Kristen Napier and Isaac Napier, 5.022 acres on Old Whitley Road and Lily Road; $76,500
• Jordan D. Bellavance and Megan Sharee Bellavance to Carter Brown, Lot 44 in Section 3 of Little Acres Subdivision; $175,000
• Jeffrey Hill and Betty Hill to Amanda Proffitt, Trustee of Hill Irrevocable Trust, Lot 28 in Esquire Estates; estate planning, no monetary consideration
• David Nelson McIntyre and Melinda McIntyre to Stevie Smallwood and Jessica Smallwood, 2.46 acres in Laurel County; $40,000
Oct. 21
• Gray Developments Inc. to London One LLC, Lot 1 in Pepperhill Developments; $27,000
• Jennifer Laster and Fred Laster to Eileen Bass, 0.26 acres and 2 tracts on KY 229; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Eileen Bass, aka Eileene Bass, and Scott Bass to Thomas Bezaire and Lori Bezaire or survivor, 0.26 acres and 2 tracts on KY 229; $68,000
• Stanley Smith and Jan Smith to Bush Fire Services Inc., by David Williams, President, 5.21 acres on Flat Lick Road; $75,000
• Raymond Nathan Wilder to Valerie Chavies, 0.617 acres and 0.623 acres on Easy Lane; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lee Roy Owens to Christopher Lee Moore, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Orloff Lee Knarr Jr., Margaret L. Large, Ruthie Knarr Watts and Glennis Watts, Charles Allen Knarr and Karen Brown Knarr, Richard Stanley Knarr and Judy R. Knarr, Charles Douglas Owen, Sandra Kay Owen, Nancy to Kathryn Gappmayer and Frances Reed Gappmayer, Linda Starnes Armistead, and Concetta Frano Rogazione to Mills Construction & Consulting LLC, Lots 12, 13, and 14 in Earl Robinson Subdivision; $110,000
• Gary Disney II and Angela Disney to Pete Fields and Rosetta Fields, Lot 36 in Cardinal Heights Subdivision, Phase II; $220,000
• Earnest Johnson and Mavis A. Johnson to Haley Kristine Eversole, 1.03 acres on KY 363; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 22
• Rick Cornett to Rick Cornett and Loretta Cornett, 6.43 acres on Hatcher Road; no monetary consideration
• Curtis W. Blair ad Angela Blair to Amos Brock, 5.58 acres on Hunters Loop; $155,000
• Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams, 0.86 acres on Slate Lick Road; no monetary consideration
