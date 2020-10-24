Oct. 2
• Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of East Bernstadt, Ky., by and through Troy Wayne Martin, deacon, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.027 acres and 0.030 acres on KY 490 and hwy. 3434; property donation, no monetary consideration
• DG Properties 1, LLC to London DG, LLC, 1.04 acres on KY 80-E; $955,000
• Hailee Breann House, also known as (aka) Hailee Lewis, to Hailee House and Adam Michael House, Lot 39 in Stonybrook Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William E. Barrett and Janet Barrett, Barbara Smallwood and Donald Smallwood, Harold L. Barrett and Cynthia Barrett to Jesse Duncan, 2 1/2 acres and 1/2 acre on Barrett Road; $195,000
• Delmar Jerry Boggs to Rebecca Carender, 0.5445 acres on Grimes Road; $110,000
Oct. 5
• Jonathan L. Fusaro and Shannon C. Forshee to Dexter Cornett and Gloria Cornett, 0.14 acres on Auger Springs Road; $1
• Jonathan Hacker to Kaeleah Hacker, 0.69 acres on KY 830; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Elizabeth C. Jones to Dan Matthew and Renee Matthew, 5 acres on KY 192; $5,000
• Denver Claude Gilbert and Melissa Jo Sandy Gilbert to Stephen Ryan Jones, 0.37 acres on Bray Road; $150,000
• James L. Thomas, by and through Wanda Robinson, Attorney-in-Fact and Mary Thomas, by and through Wanda Robinson, Attorney-in-Fact, to Wanda Robinson, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, Addition 1; no monetary consideration
• Brad Shelby Smith to David A. Carmack and Deborah K. Carmack, land on KY 488; $64,000
• Julie Huff to Tommy C. Mills and Ashley A. Mills, land on Rooks Branch Road; $183,000
• Sandra Bialecki to Joyce Hamblin, administratrix of estate of Carrie R. Sampson, to Brittany Nicole Harris and Justin Harris, Chelsey Truett and Jeremy Truett to Brian Alexander Sampson, 0.50 acres on Rooks Branch Road; no monetary consideration
• Jenca LLC to Pamela Ellen Chance and Jody Lee McMurray, 0.39 acres on Little Pittsburg Road; $129,000
• Mary Frances Cochrane to Ricky Lynn Cochrane and Sheila Renee Cochrane, Lot 4 in Emerald Acres Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• John D. Evans and Sallie Marie Evans, aka Kookie Evans, to Mark A. Hacker, Lots 3 and 6 in Evans Addition; $25,000
• Gregory Alan Mink, aka Greg A. Mink, and Lorraine Mink to Regina L. Armstrong, Lot 64 and 0.28 acres in Mallard Point Subdivision; $248,000
Oct. 6
• Peggy Greer, manager/general partner of RPG Limited Family Partnership KLP; Janie Greer-Lewis, Gregory Greer and Lisa Bustle, general partners of RPG Limited Family Partnership KLP, and Rex Greer, manager of RPG Capital Management LLC to Garth Bustle, 1.24 acres on KY 1189; $144,000
• Greg Blackshear and Phyllis Blackshear to Route 25 Properties LLC, 0.42 acres on U.S. 25; $50,000
• Fannie Harber to Reserving A Life Estate to Michael J. Harber and Linda H. Curry, land on Hampton Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• J. P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to James E. Gregory Jr. and Lena P. Gregory
• Don Emery and Linda Emery to Morgan Emery Taylor, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cathy Farris and Boyd Farris to Cathy Farris and Boyd Farris, 6.69 acres in Laurel County and 1/2 acre on Charles Johnson Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Daniel C. Brady and Ursula M. Brady to Emily Valentine and Edward Valentine III, 4.37 acres on KY 363; $200,000
• Christene Johnson Marcum to Glenn R. Johnson, 7.8 acres on Locust Grove Road; $17,500
• Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Denver C. Gilbert and Melissa Gilbert, 0.63 acres on Bray Road; $125,000
• Martha Smith to Nicholas T. Minton, land on 5th and Hill Streets; $15,000
• Arvel Griffey and George T. Griffey to Lola Snellings, 1.881 acres on McKinley Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 7
• Jerry M. Springer, Trustee of Jerry Lee Springer Living Trust, to Lisa D. Berry, 0.80 acres near Flatwoods Road; $1
• Berneta Catching, Michael Catching and Kathy Catching, R. Dale Catching and Linda Catching to CTA, LLC, Lots 1-11 in Kane Turkey Subdivision; $237,6000
• Sharon C. Storm to John Phillip Storm III, aka J. P. Storm, 6.14 acres, 5 acres and 5 acres in Clear Springs Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Sharon C. Storm to John Phillip Storm III, aka J. P. Storm, 6.33 acres in Clear Springs Subdivision; gift, no monetary consideration
• Vicki Jones and Brooks Jones and Kathy York and Dusty York to Roger Parker, Lot 2 in Deaton Subdivision #1; $14,000
• Noah Graham Estate, by and through John Knittle, administrator of estate of Noah Graham to Wanda Sue Smith, land in Johnson Addition on Johnson Road; $66,000
• Tyeron G. Myers to Machenzie Eva Bowling and John Tyler Wayne Bowling or survivor, land on Cabin Creek Road; $130,000
Oct. 8
• Michael Brandon Terry to Heather Renee Terry, 2.91 acres on Abutment Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Terry Young and Susan Young to Derrick Swanner and Denise Swanner or survivor, 1 acre on Long Branch Road; $129,000
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Christopher Power and Caitlin Power or survivor, 0.303 acres on West 16th Street; $174,000
• Wendell Brown and Joyce Brown to Betty Brown, 1.24 acres on Harvey Brown Road; $70,000
• Robert Chandler and Willadene Chandler to Charles M. Johnson and M. Jeanette Johnson, 19.73 acres, 8.25 acres, 10 acres, 0.54 acres, 1 acre, 1 acre, 1 acre, 1 acre, 27.04 acres in Laurel County an 34.72 acres on Cane Creek; property division, one-half interest, $45,000
• Charles N. Johnson and M. Jeanette Johnson to Charles M. Johnson and M. Jeanette Johnson, as trustees of Johnson Family Trust, 19.73 acres, 8.25 acres, 10 acres, 0.54 acres, 1 acre, 1 acre, 1 acre, 1 acre, 27.04 acres in Laurel County an 34.72 acres on Cane Creek; $90,000
• Elizabeth Ann Goodin to Crit E. Jones Jr., 4 acres on Tom Cat Trail; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Vicki D. Arrowood, same individual as Vicki D. Harris, and Paul Edward Arrowood to Haley M. Sizemore and Samuel C. Petro, part of Lot 2 in Jarvis L. Jones and Bertha Jones property, 0.44 acres; $75,000
Oct. 9
• Jimmy D. Gross and Angela Marie Gross to Jennifer Figueroa and Victor Figueroa, 0.64 acres on Tuttle Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Stanley Hibbitts and Nancy Hibbitts and Heather Ellis, formerly known as (fka) Heather Hibbitts, and Edward O. Ellis to Heather Ellis, fka Heather Hibbitts, and Edward O. Ellis; 0.565 acres on Pine Top Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Watson Homes LLC to Lainie Taylor, Lot 46 in Fawn Valley Estates; $265,000
• Jack Brown and Debbie Brown to Bobos Fireworks LLC, 0.64 acres on U.S. 25-N; $130,000
• Maryanne Bill Ferrell, executrix of Estate of James Charles Bill, and Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lamar Ferrell to Bradley Vaughn and Amanda Vaughn, Lots 4 and 5, 10.02 acres on Powder Mill Road; $107,800
• Ricky J. Mills to Marie Smith, land near North Corbin Baptist Church; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Leslie Sparks and Lauren Elizabeth Sparks to Canterbury Place of London LLC, 0.44 acres, 0.43 acres and 0.43 acres on Spivey Lane; $1
• Jeffrey Todd McGhee, aka Todd McGhee, and Vera McGhee to Kozmo Realty and Investment LLC, 7.42 acres on U.S. 25; $620,000
• Charlene Hammack to Dennis Hammack, 1 acre, 1 acre, 15 acres and 7.46 acres on East Colony Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Sammie Tyra and Teresa A. Tyra to Flora McFadden and Sammie Tyra and Teresa A. Tyra or survivor, 9.56 acres on Nora Belle Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Oct. 12
• Carl Gregory McBee to Carl Gregory McBee and Melissa Renee McBee, 20 acres in Laurel County; convey 1/2 interest; no monetary consideration
• Carl Gregory McBee to The McBee Joint Revocable Living Trust, 20 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Pam Sizemore to Danny Douglas Sizemore, Lot 7 in Echoing Hills Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• James R. Howdeshell and Diane Howdeshell to Dan Daniels, 2.13 acres on KY 192 by Wyan Road; $35,45
• Jack Watkins to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.044 acres on KY 1006 and KY 192; $13,600
• Janice Bertram, executrix of Estate of Steve House, to Robert Jack Gumm, 2 acres on U.S. 25; $50,000
• Keith Clark to Raney Gay and Teresa Gay or survivor, land on Phennette Lane; $30,000
• Ronald Wilson and Misty Wilson to Janice Paige Jordan and Douglas Jordan, Lot 28 in Mill Creek Estates; $145,000
• Bill Asher and Frances Asher to Mark Emmanuel Isaac and Vickie Isaac, land in Laurel County; $72,000
• Tyler Filatreau and Rachel Filatreau to Robin D. Collett II, land on Richmond Road; $97,500
• Phyllis A. Hopper, as her successor as trustee of Ernest R. Hopper Jr. Family Trust u/a/o Ernest R. Hopper Revocable Trust, and Phyllis A. Hopper, trustee of Phyllis A. Hopper Revocable Trust, to Tyrus Michael White Jr. and Emily Furlow White, 6.46 acres on KY 1561; $149,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Larry Herron and Wanda Herron, Lots 43 and 45 in Hopewell Estates Subdivision, Phase III; $106,000, in case of Quicken Loans Inc. v. Lawrence E. Lawson, aka Lawrence Elmer Lawson, Joyce Lawson and AmeriCredit Financial Services Inc.
• Judy Gabbard Elza and Paul Elza, Terry W. Gabbard and Sharon Gabbard, Martha Megan Smith, Charles Jarrod Smith III to Seven Earthmovers LLC, land on KY 30; $53,333.33
Oct. 13
• North Corbin Missionary Baptist Church Inc. to Nealy M. Jenkins Jr. and Sherry L. Jenkins, 0.30 acres on American Greeting Road; $72,000
• Homer Lee Bundy and Linda Kay Bundy to Kelvin Bundy, 23.23 acres on South Apple Orchard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Homer Lee Bundy and Linda Kay Bundy to Kelvin Bundy, 13.10 acres on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• ABS Rental LLC to Brandon Owens, 1.14 acres, 2.1 acres, 1.14 acres and 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $215,000
• Pearl Hammons to Jeffrey B. Mounce and Bridget E. Mounce, 12.92 acre on KY 1376; $58,000
• Christina Lockhart to Thomas Franklin Kelly Jr. and Angela Denise Kelly, 4.329 acres on KY 830; $2,500
• Homer Lee Bundy and Linda Kay Bundy to Kenneth Bundy, 12.61 acres on KY 830; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald Edward Leese and Lavena Leese to Donald Edwin Leese, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Commonwealth of Kentucky, by Holly M. Johnson, Secretary of Finance and Administration Cabinet on behalf of Transportation Cabinet to CTA, LLC, 0.0841 acres on KY 1006; $19,700
• Keith Clark to Shannon Nichole Potts and Randell Potts or survivor, 2.161 acres on Phenette Lane; $145,000
• Mary M. Zinniel to Vertner D. Smith and Barbara Kay West, trustees of The Vertner D. Smith and Barbara K. West Revocable Family Trust, 3.16 acres on Lake Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Mary M. Zinniel to Vertner D. Smith and Barbara Kay West, trustees of The Vertner D. Smith and Barbara K. West Revocable Family Trust, 2.14 acres on Lake Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Bill Asher and Frances Asher to Mark Emmanuel Isaac and Vickie Isaac, 0.511 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Michael Hartman to Mackenzie Elliott Walden and Sydni Suezanne Walden, 0.80 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $245,000
