Oct. 22
• Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams, 35.69 acres on Slate Lick Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Michael Lee Williams and Merle Gale Williams and Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams, 169.43 acres on Slate Lick Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Mackenzie Marie Manning to Joshua W. Hatfield and Ashley E. Hatfield, Lot 22 in Country Court Subdivision; $129,000
• Larry Roark and Tianna Roark to Jo Hayati and Cyrus Hayati, land on KY 312 and Trosper Road; $80,000
• Cumberland Consulting Inc. to Pyles Concrete Inc., 2.22 acres on Fariston Road; $325,000
• William C. Henderson to Robert Vermont Whitaker, Lot 116 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, Second Addition; gift, no monetary consideration
• Cole Lewis to Mark Creech and Donna Creech 1.27 acres b KY 552; $20,000
• Roger Cornett and Tamela Cornett to Brad Dozier and Shayla Dozier, Lot 191 in Phase IV of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $340,500
Oct. 25
• Joshua Evans, Timothy Evans and Judy Evans; Dee Michelle Braun, also known as (aka) Michelle Braun; Kimberly Guneken, and Brad Cope to Etta Green, 3.36 acres in Laurel County; no amount listed
• Jacob Shelby Reid to Katelynn Dawn Reid, Lot 20 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase 1; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Anton Bargaher and Retchel to Stevie Allen Smallwood and Jessica Ann Smallwood or survivor, 5.10 acres and 5 acres on KY 490; $84,000
• Elk Mountain LLC to Michael C. Kirkland and Dovie Kirkland or survivor, 5.413 acres and 16.793 acres on KY 830; $225,000
• Nora K. Bailey to Brad Bailey and Amanda Bailey, 26.11 acres and 0.04 acres on Sugarcamp Road and Dan Gabbard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brad Bailey and Amanda Bailey to Brad Bailey and Amanda Bailey, 0.82 acres on Dan Gabbard Road and Green Tree Lane; no monetary consideration
• Gray Developments Inc. to Ronald Wayne Wells and Debra L. Wells or survivor, Lot 30 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $24,000
• Alvin Shepherd and Mary K. Shepherd to Jeremy R. Shepherd, 3.10 acres on Hart Mine Road; $30,000
• Kenneth M. Robinson and Dale A. Robinson to Anthony Rainwater and Tabatha Rainwater, 0.54 acres on Rush Road; $15,000
• Anthony Rainwater and Tabatha Rainwater to Fonda Adams ad Roland Keith Adams or survivor, 0.54 acres on Rush Road; $29,000
