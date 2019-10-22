Oct. 9
• Richard D. Bales and Laura J. Bales to First Choice Properties & Investments LLC, Lot 1 in Meadow View Addition; $34,000
• Evening Shade Enterprises LLC to CNV Rentals LLC, Lot 4 in Murphy Addition; $225,000
• Premium Development Inc. to David Curry and Chasity Curry, Lot 68 in Fawn Valley Estates; $42,000
• Regina Jackson, Brandon Jackson and Krystal Jackson to Mark Jackson and America Jackson, 15.61 acres on Burnett Road; $1
• Teddy Benge and Mitzi Benge to Jacob Burkhart and Jacob Scott Burkhart, 2.19 acres on House Road and Ky. 472; $40,000
• Jennifer L. Crane to James C. Sizemore and Tamera G. Sizemore, 1 1/2 acres on Blanton Lane; $90,000
• Ruth Baker and Barbara Hall and Robert Hall to Debra Borders, 0.79 acres on Ky. 363; $150,000
• Jonathan Burkhart and Linda Burkhart to Stone Fencing LLC, 2.247 acres, 2.798 acres and 3.963 acres on Easy Lane; $388,750
• Robert Glenn Chesnut and Amy Lynn Chesnut to Joshua Lee Smith and Lashei Smith, 1.62 acres on Conley Road; $150,000
Oct. 10
• Thomas Ray Smith and Judith G. Smith to Gabriel Weston Blair and Sydney Ruth Blair, 1.926 acres on Cold Hill Road; $28,000
• Dixie Helen Bowling, by and through her attorney-in-fact Reda Shemelya to Mary Lois York, Lot 27 of Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; $177,000
• Whitney Brooke Brock formerly known as Whitney Todd and Dwight Ryan Todd to Abijen Rental LLP, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Arch Pigg Second Addition to City of London; $87,500
• McCormick 105 LLC to Victor Brown, 1 acre on Arthur Ridge Road; $34,500
• Bonnie S. Fenwick to Brandy L. Bowman and Tristan B. Bowman, 1.75 acres on Hart Church Road; $38,000
• Frances B. Voyles and Wilford C. Voyles Jr., by and through attorney-in-fact and Georgia N. Miller to KWP Enterprises LLC, 17 acres on Ky. 1803; $100,00
• William Edward Barrett to Saundra Taylor and William Edward Barrett and Janet L. Barrett, Lots 27, 28, 31 and part of Lot 32 in Highland East Estates; no monetary consideration
Oct. 11
• Dianna Couch to Austin David Couch, 1.77 acres on Holly Grove Road; estate settlement, no monetary consideration
• Louise K. Wilson to Mills Construction & Consulting LLC, Lots 11, 113 and 114 in William Reams Addition to London; $45,000
• James Shannon Cheek and Barbara Cheek, Angie Cheek and Wendell Campbell to Angie Cheek, 1.98 acres on Ky. 1228; love and affection
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Sabrina Killarney and Benedict Killarney, land on Mill Street; $18,800
• Connie M. Cassidy to Shan Patrick McNamara and Natasha Summer Louise McNamara, 1.23 acres on Storm School House property; $125,500
• Camilla Brummett to Robbie Lee Brummett and Angel Brummett and Christina Ranson, 1.26 acres on Ky. 1228; love and affection
• Edward Lewis to Sandra McCracken, land on Rogers Road; love and affection
• Annette Goodin to Ted Stewart, land on Booneville Road; love and affection
• Joshua D. Barr, Jack C. Rookard and Vickie S. Williams as co-trustees of Zugzwang Revocable Living Trust, Lot 4 on Minton-Smith Subdivision; $107,500
• Minerva Lee Bowles to Minerva Lee Bowles and Joseph Bowles, Raleigh Bowles Jr. and Theodore Bowles, Lots 12 and 13 in Mount Pleasant Estates; correction on deed
• Imogene Robinson to June Shannon Neace and Hailey S. Kuracka, 21 acres on Ky. 30 and 1 tract on Old Booneville Road; $215,000
• Dale Combs and Sara Combs to Landry Anthony Collett and Veronica Ashley Collett, Lot 31 in Cliff's Edge, Section 1; $314,000
• Gwendolyn Sue Burton and George Russell Burton, Deborah Karen Burton, Ruby J. Powell, Shirley Von Deran and Tini McBride to Elsie King, Lot 17 on Spring Branch Village; $1
Oct. 14
• Jeffrey Wayne Sweet and Frances Annette Sweet (formerly known as Frances Annette Jones) to Haley Russell, trustee to Jeffrey Wayne Sweet and Frances Annette Sweet, 2.10 acres on Mt. Salem Road; no monetary consideration
• Elmer Day and Bonnie B. Day and Lana Engle to Lewin J. Hostetter and Marcia J. Hostetter and Maria J. Hostetter, 58.59 acres on Ky. 80; $210,000
• William H. Bryant and Rose Bryant to Jennifer Allicia Barnett and Justin Lance Barnett, 3.94 acres on Ky. 472; $182,500
• Dennis Karr and Greta Karr to Billy Karr and John Karr, 1 acre on Rose Lane and Tackett Spur Road; $2,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Deborah K. Moore and Kenneth Moore Jr., Lot 67 in Elk Run Estates, Phase Two; $196,940
• Robert H. Hibbard and Shirley Ann Hibbard to Gregory Shane Sartin, 2.30 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $210,000
• Roscoe Thomas to Russell J. Wombles and Linda G. Wombles, 1.80 acres on Fount Hubbard Road; $260,000
• Roger Weaver and Linda Weaver to Southern Restorations LLC, 5.47 acres on Johnson Road; $65,000
Oct. 15
• Teresa Ann House to Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal, 5.47 acres in Sandy Rock Estates; property exchange
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Teresa Ann House and James Bowman, Lot 15 in Sandy Rock Estates; property exchange
• Sammy Keith Dick to Ralph W. Hoskins, Lot 4 in Sky Line View Subdivision and 0.41 acres on Conley Road; no monetary consideration
• Ralph W. Hoskins to Sammy Keith Dick and Gilbert Dick, Lot 4 in Sky Line View Subdivision and 0.41 acres on Conley Road; no monetary consideration
• Allen Hutton to Vickie Underwood, 2 tracts on Owsley Road; love and affection
