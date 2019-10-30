Oct. 15
• Stanley Reed to Eugenia Forland, Lot 44 in South Fork Estates Subdivision; $14,850
• Cumberland River Regional Mental Health - Mental Retardation Board Inc. to Village Park Properties LLC, 7.86 acres on American Greeting Card Road; $39,300
• Lawrence Robert Johnson, also known as (aka) Lawrence Robert Jankovics, deceased, by Peggy R. Engle, administratrix to Charles Gregory Fisher and Elisha Michelle Fisher, land on U.S. 25 in Fariston; $5,000
• Vincent Moore and Sherry Moore to Charles McGeorge and Sharon McGeorge or survivor, Lots 7 and 8 of Ted P. Hensley plate, 1 acre on Ky. 192; $50,000
Oct. 16
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Walter Maxey, land in Laurel County; $15,300, in case of U.S. Bank Custodian for Sass Muni V DTR as successor to Wachovia U.S. Bank v. Marie S. Lockaby, unknown spouse of Marie S. Lockaby and Helig Meyers Master Trust Wachovia
• Jesse A. Kleven and Sara Kleven to Randy Shane Cradic and Brittany N. Cradic, Lot 9 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $156,000
• Buckie Hubbard and Michelle Hubbard to Bradley Vaughn and Amanda Vaughn or survivor, 0.43 acres on Old Richmond Road; $35,000
• Calvin Jones to Rebecca Gregory, 0.05 acres on Slate Lick Road and Elza Road; $28,000
• Victory Community Church of Corbin Inc. to Webbed Sphere Inc., 0.89 acres in Laurel County; land contract, no monetary consideration
Oct. 17
• Charles Gregory Fisher and Elisha Michelle Fisher to Shawn Asher, land on U.S. 25 in Fariston; $5,800
• Dana Harrison, individually and as administratrix, Doug Harrison, Gwendolyn Carnes and Johnny Carnes to Darrell Gene Bowling and Leslie K. Bowling, Tract 3 in Logan Cassidy Subdivision, 10 acres; $135,000
Oct. 18
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Barry Rowland and Melissa Rowland or survivor, Lot 65 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $205,000
• REM, LLC to Kenneth Jasper Barger, Lot 12 in High Point Subdivision; $133,000
• Nettie M. Storms to Amanda Gaudet and Lance Gaudet, Lot 77 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $115,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Kermit M. Romans, Lot 90 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $25,000
• Landry A. Collett and Veronica A. Collett to Tonya Allen and Shawn E. Allen, one-half of Lot 4 in Block C of Addition to Rolling Acres Subdivision; Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Block C of Addition to Arch and Rose Pigg's Rolling Acres Subdivision, near Lot 7 in Block C of Addition to Rolling Acres Subdivision; $265,000
• Leslie Hicks and Nancy Hicks to Alex Christopher Cornwell, 69.87 acres on Salt Lick Road; $115,000
• Stewart Walker, Deborah Walker Greenwald and Bart Greenwald to Reuben Curtis Walker, aka R. C. Walker, by and through Stewart Walker and Deborah Walker Greenwald as Power of Attorney, Lot 5 in Meadow Lane Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Eva Cornett Sizemore fka Eva Cornett to David Sizemore Sr., easement in Laurel County; $1,500
• Orchids Investment Group LLC to Andrew Bailey and Heather Bailey, 7.39 acres on Moriah Church Road aka Tract Two of Orr Family LLC; $52,000
• Andrew Bailey and Heather Bailey to David A. Procopio and Andrea J. Holecek, 0.66 acres, 20.68 acres and 3.17 acres on Willie Cheek Road; $389,000
• Georgia A. Arnold Petro and Steve Petro, Melina V. Arnold Hayre and Delbert Lee Hayre, Randy D. Arnold and Becky Arnold to James V. Arnold and Karen Arnold, 1.02 acres and 5.42 acres on Schell Road; correction on survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Dennis R. Wells to Jessica Nicole Wells, 0.26 acres on Balsinger Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Oct. 19
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee of LSF 11 Master Participation Trust, 0.35 acres in Laurel County; $65,000, in case of Federal National Mortgage Association v. Barbara Sparkman, Steve F. Sparkman and Citizens National Bank
• Robin J. Stamper and Connie L. Valentine to Jami L. McClurg and Michael A. McClurg, land on London Dock Baldrock Road; $125,000
