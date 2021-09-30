Sept. 1
• Henco Properties LLC to Christopher Brock, 2 acres on US 25; $175,000
• Rebecca Wellman, executrix of Estate of John E. McNew to Randy Maggard and Diane Maggard, 2 1/2 acres on Helvetia Road; $66,000
• Bonnie Hawkins and Jerry Hawkins to Syreeta Garrison, Angel Garrison or survivor, Lots 65 and 66 in Country Squares Subdivision; $165,900
• Venetia Tyann Wright and Noel Keith Wright to Jason P. Davis and Jennifer C. Rogers Davis, 1.8 acres on US 25; property division, no monetary consideration
• Jason P. Davis and Jennifer C. Rogers Davis to Mark W. Rabalais and Teresa D. Rabalais, 1.8 acres on US 25; $323,000
• Brooklyn johnson to Richard Johnson, 6.99 acres on Feltner Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• James H. Sanders to Constance Teeguarden and Robert Teeguarden, 0.66 acres in Laurel County; $35,000
• Elk Mountain LLC to Travis Clem and Dana Clem or survivor, 5.002 acres on KY 1006 and Lily Road; $72,000
• Tom Hagedorn and Karen Hagedorn to Robert Keith Earley and Jane Earley, 0.71 acres on Court Road; $5,000
• Delbert Ray Philpot to Connie McFadden, 0.364 acres on Cane Creek Road (part to Delbert Ray Philpot); no monetary consideration
Sept. 2
• Jewell Long to Clell Brock, Lots 25 and 26 in Foster Heights Subdivision; $57,500
• Kentucky Lodging & Development Company Inc. to John Newby and Emma Newby, land on Lily School Road; $57,500
• Erin Wilkerson and Eric Wilkerson to Carole Denise Anderson, 2.97 acres on Summit Drive, Block C in Rolling Acres Subdivision; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• James H. Arnold and Ruby Arnold to Randy Arnold and Rebecca Arnold, 10.51 acres on Rush Road; $10,000
• Lynn Mills to Christy Kay Rose and Jeffery W. Rose, 03.21 acres in Laurel County; $231,500
• Pensco Trust Company, custodian FBO Lori Baker Ira to Pamela A. Day and Robert C. Day, Lots 10, 11, and 12 in Maila Little Subdivision; $115,000
• Robert G. Ratz and Gay N. Ratz to Robert G. Ratz and Gay N. Ratz, 0.35 acres on Gail Avenue; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Tim Owens and Joann Owens to Tim Houdyshell, 0.246 acres on Pine Grove School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 3
• Dale A. Jones and Betty S. Jones to Dale A. Jones, Lot 1 in Whitney Court Subdivision; $1
• Kevin Douglas and Hillary Douglas to Vernon Asher and Sharon Asher or survivor, 1.257 acres near Sable Pine Circle; $35,000
• Larry Buhl and Laura Malosh to Five Star Acres LLC, 33.47 acres on KY 638; $62,500
• Estate of Steve House to David Smith and Oratai, 7.11 acres in Laurel County; $62,500
• Freedom United Baptist Church to Wayne Hibbard and Sylvia Hibbard, 2.22 acres near Elisha Feltner Road; $146,500
• Freedom United Baptist Church to William Edward White and Sarah Sibert White, 0.76 acres near Elisha Feltner Road; $4,000
Sept. 7
• Sizemore Properties LLC to Pratt's Landscaping LLC, 0.758 acres on KY 363; $70,000
• 606 Properties LLC to Larry McKay, 00.47 acres on Kay Lane; $53,000
• E. C. Burnett Jr., by and through Attorney-in-Fact Terri Morris, and Gwinnell Ann Burnett, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Terri Morris to Daniel Weaver and Regina Weaver, 4.46 acres on Burnett Road; $96,000
• Richard Jay Yoffee and Edith Ann Yoffee to Larry Carl Oakes and Chelsea Madison Oakes, 3.36 acres on White Oak Road; $215,000
• Franklin Stivers and Gwendolyn Stivers to Kent Joe Jackson, Lot 37 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $40,000
• Robert Carpenter and Caroline Carpenter to Michael Karman and Jennifer Karman, Lot 4-D in Tract 1 of E. J. Clark Heirs Subdivision; $52,000
• John E. Liperote and Dana E. Liperote to John E. Liperote III and Elizabeth Liperote, Lots 59 and 60 in Phase IV in The Oaks of London: $685,000
• Kenneth R. James to Ronald W. Dowell Jr., land on KY 363 and Jordan Drive; $185,000
• Neil Arnold and Laura Arnold to Daniel Ball and Carolyn Ball, 0.59 acres on Paris Karr Road; $3,000
• Glen R. West and Janice West to Janice West, by Glen R. West, Attorney-in-Fact, Lots 1 and 2 in Hopewell Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sheila Allen, as trustee of The Brenda Nadean Dugger Family Irrevocable Trust, to Brenda Nadean Dugger, also known as Nadean Dugger, 2.93 acres and 3.12 acres on KY 1228; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Brenda Nadean Dugger, also known as Nadean Dugger, to Meschea Allen, 2.93 acres and 3.12 acres on KY 1228; love and affection, no monetary consideration
