Sept. 11
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to David Lauber and Janie Lauber, 0.52 acres on Rush Road; $24,000
• Travis Knight and Shannon Knight to Tammy Woodyard and Wayne Woodyard, Charity McQueen and Cameron Woodyard, land on Bray's Chapel Cemetery Road; $6,000
• Granville Deaton Jr. to Kelly Tolliver, formerly known as (fka) Kelly Deaton, and Roy Thomas Tolliver II, Lot 2 in Pearl Robinson Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bobby Woods and Loretta Woods to Terry L. Shockley and Rochelle L. Shockley, 7 acres on Parker Road; $120,000
• The Estate of James Charles Bill, by Mary Ann Bill Ferrell as Executrix, and Mary Ann Bill Ferrell and Lemar Ferrell to Gary Lewis, 6.53 acres on KY 1535 and Powder Mill Road; $78,650
Sept. 14
• Brittany Gail Eversole to Bryon Eversole, Lot 10 in Countryside Estates, Phase I; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• David Curry and Chasity Curry to Randall Mills and Elizabeth Mills, Lot 68 in Fawn Valley Estates; $143,700
• The Virginia Mayton Revocable Trust, by Teresa E. Herald, trustee, and Bryan Keith Mayton to Randall Lenn Waddle and Victoria Bernice Waddell, 136.50 acres on Echo Valley Road; $957,500
• Cody Christopher Black to Judy Campbell, 0.52 acres and 0.84 acres on County Farm Road and Parker Road; $204,500
• Jeffrey Benton Mounce and Bridget Elaine Mounce to Joshua Lee Faust and Amanda Rachel Faust, Lot 18 in Valhalla Woods Subdivision, Phase I; $200,500
Sept. 15
• James Brewer and Lena Brewer to James Brewer and Lena Brewer, 11 acres on Fariston Road and 10.56 acres on KY 552; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Larry Helton to Patrick Monrose, co-trustee of Carole Manrose Irrevocable Trust, Lot 105 in The Oaks of London; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James K. Parsley and Destiny Parsley to Derek Clayton Scalf and Brittany Elizabeth Scalf, Lot 27 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $159,000
• Brandon Monhollen and Virginia Monhollen to James K. Parsley and Destiny Parsley, 0.71 acres on KY 1189; $270,000
• Don Pack and Nancy Pack to Tiffany Brock and Tyler Brock, land on Myers Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jessica Farler to Thomas Michael Farler and Lindsay Farler, land on Hawk Creek; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 16
• McKinley Morgan and Wanda Morgan to Chad Morgan, Lot 30 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Dorothy Moore to Gwyn Bunch Chumley and Teresa L. Bunch Chumley, 7.78 acres on Rocky Branch Road; $75,000
• Daniel Bryan Burchfield and Bethany Ann Burchfield to Lavista Hollen, Lot 2 in Sam Reams Addition; $146,500
• Michael Sparkman and Lashae Sparkman to Eugene Hopkins, Ashley Taylor or survivor, Lot 10 in Northland Estates; $116,900
• Ted M. Johnson, co-executor of the Estate of Joe Gentry, Judy A. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Gentry, Ted M. Johnson and Judy A. Johnson to Jess Willard Rigney, Linda Gail Bennett or survivor, Lot 3 in Pine Grove Estates Subdivision; $117.000
• Vickie Williams to Charles R. Evans and Sonia M. Evans, 1.25 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; $15,500
• Cal Properties LLC to K Lofty LLC, 0.80 acres on US 25; $340,000
• Terry Johnson and Geneva Johnson to Shane B. Rice and Ladonya B. Rice; 1/2 acre on KY 1006; $194,900
• Jody Beth Walker to Ora Begley, Lot 66 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $155,000
• Bill R. Deaton and Judy Deaton to Blue Star Properties of Kentucky LLC, 23.84 acres on KY 192 and KY 80, 6.52 acres, 7.81 acres, 1.34 acres, 1.28 acres and 0.90 acres in Nami Plaza; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• IC Properties LLC to Steven Dewayne Collins and Danielle Collins, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Block G of 1st Boering Addition; $360,000
• Jessica Dahmke to Christopher Hammack and Debra Hammack, 1.11 acres on Arthur Ridge Road; $15,500
• Marie Allen to Charles Allen and Donna Allen, 7 2/10 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Jacob Gilbert and Chelsie Gilbert to Michael While, Lot 5 in Riverside Park Subdivision and 0.02 acres on Riverside Loop; $105,500
Sept. 17
• Jeffery W. Brock and Deborah Lee Brock to Lucy Pearl Brock, 12.50 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Gay and Lindsey Gay to Kimberly Callahan, 0.70 acres on Pine Grove School Road; $168,000
• 5M Properties LLC to Joseph N. Myers and Loretta L. Myers, 0.43 acres and 0.081 acres on Echo Valley Road; $118,000
• Jade Arnett and Amy Arnett to Jared Simpson and Alexis Simpson, 0.11 acres on Arnett Road; $67,500
• Laurel County Fire Department Inc. to CDL-1, LLC, 1.73 acres on Charwynd Drive; $170,000
• The John H. George Estates, by Kimberly Smith, executor, to Double K Investment Group LL, by Kathy Jones, Lot 1 in Beckner Estates Division, 11.024 acres; $37,400
• Steven D. Robinson and Brittany R. Robinson to Steven D. Robinson and Brittany R. Robinson, trustees of Brittany Robinson and Steven Robinson Revocable Trust, 51.43 acres on KY 1535; no monetary consideration
• Steven D. Robinson and Brittany R. Robinson to Steven D. Robinson and Brittany R. Robinson, trustees of Brittany Robinson and Steven Robinson Revocable Trust,1 acre on U.S. 25 and Allen Lewis Road; no monetary consideration
• William Earl Forbes and Cathy Lynn Forbes to Carrie Danielle Deaton and Caleb Deaton, Lot 1 in Riley Holt Subdivision; $104,500
• Marjorie Finley to L.F.T. Property's Ltd., 1.74 acres on Old Union Pike Road; no monetary consideration
• Marjorie Finley, trustee of Lester Finley Testamentary Trust B, to L.F.T. Property's Ltd., Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18 of J.W. Kidd Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Marjorie Finley, trustee of Lester Finley Testamentary Trust B, to L.F.T. Property's Ltd., 2.18 acres near U.S. 25; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Helen Lawson and Jason Rea and Kassandra Rea, part of Lot 9 in Sunray Subdivision; $1
• Stanley Reed to Darryl Hill and Nicole Hill, Lots 3 and 4 in South Fork Estates; $39,000
• Sandra Kay McGuire, now known as (nka) Sandra Kay Miles, and Mathew Miles to Tony Smith, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Paul A. Pfeffer and Julie W. Pfeffer to Richard Leslie Thompson and Dana Kristen Thompson, 76 acres in Laurel County; $90,000
• Carlos Kelley to Leslie Brandon Doyle, 6.5301 acres in Laurel County; $60,000
• Martha Dayle Tenhat to David Dylan Baker and Courtney Deaton, Lot 14 in Woods Edge Subdivision; $481,000
• L.F.T. Property's Limited Liability Company to Marjorie K. Finley and Deborah A. Jansen, 0.252 acres on KY 1006; $20,000
• L.F.T. Property's Limited Liability Company to Marjorie K. Finley and Deborah A. Jansen, 5.976 acres and easement of 0.252 acres on KY 1006; $595,500
Sept. 18
• JMB Investment Company LLC to CHL Investments LP, Cecil C. Russell and Nancy R. Russell, trustees of Russell Family Trust,;Tyler Doermann, Spencer Heilner, Steven Engebretsen and Lorraine Engebretsen, and Jared Bitton and Angela Bitton, 0.8459 acres, 0.1511 acres, 0.0379 acres and 0.006 acres on U.S. 25-E Connector Road; $1,765,000
• John Wayne Clancy and Maria Clancy to Jerry Arthur Middleton and Linda Carol Middleton, land in Laurel County; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Timothy E. Smith, also known as (aka) Tim E. Smith, to George Daniel Carmack and Jordyne L. Carmack, land in City of London; $75,000
• William R. Cornelius and Sharon L. Cornelius to Timothy E. Smith, aka Tim E. Smith, 2 tracts on Rosedale Avenue; $192,000
• Thresa Lynn Norton to Christopher T. Norton, 0.50 acres on Slate Lick Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bobby V. Owens and Suanne M. Owens to Billy Grigsby and Christina M. Grisby, Lot 6 (0.7570 acres) in The View Subdivision; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Bobby V. Owens and Suanne M. Owens to Billy Grigsby and Christina M. Grisby, Lot 7 (0.17 acres) in The View Subdivision; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
