Sept. 18
• Thomas Hogue and Kay Hogue to Cynthia Parman, 2.48 acres on Fisherman's Cove Road.; $18,000
Sept. 21
• Eddie F. Bryant to Gladys I. Bryant, 38.61 acres on KY 552; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Jeffery Tipton and Debbie Tipton, 8.495 acres on US 25 and Powers Lane; $169,900
• Donnie Lewis to Gary Dale Tabor and Tina Louise Tabor, 4.51 acres on Murray Cemetery Road; $30,000
• Begley Properties LLC to The Storage Bin LLC, Lot 7 in Meyers Baker Center; $285,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Angela Elizabeth Schwartzkopt, formerly Phillips), Lot 4 of Bakersfield Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration, in case of Angela Elizabeth Schwartzkopt v. Johnny Randy Phillips
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to John Stanley Debusk III, 0.5 acres on Bentley Road; no monetary consideration - in case of Jodie Bentley as custodian or John Debusk II
• Steve Collins and Danielle Collins to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.151 acres and 0.465 acres on US 25 and 88 sq. ft. on Commercial Drive; $500,000
• Forcht Bank N.A., by and through Michael Noftsger, executive Vice President, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.014 acres and 4,900 sq. ft. on KY 192 and KY 363; $12,225
Sept. 22
• The Estate of John Herald George, by and through executrix Kimberly Smith, to Lindsey Grubb and Shaunda Grubb, land on Hall Ridge Road; $4,730
• Rick Boggs and Karen Boggs to Ryan Douglas Bargo and Ashley Bargo, 0.64 acres on KY 30; $94,500
• Tracy Bundy and Erin Bundy to Raymond J. Woodring and Lorinda Woodring, 0.04 acres and 1.18 acres on KY 1193; $125,000
• William Blake Getz and Gabrielle Getz to Jacob Tyler Gilbert and Chelsi Gilbert, land on Sublimity Road; $117,000
• S & C Properties LLC, by Stephen W. Smith, authorized agent to Aida Dabbagh, Lots 12, 13 and 14 in Forest Ridge Subdivision, Phase I; $49,000
• Steven P. Gregory and Kristin D. Gregory to Curtis Lawson, also known as (aka) Curtis M. Lawson, aka Curtis Michael Lawson, and Jeanette Lawson, Lots 33 and 36 of Lakeside Estates; $180,000
• Dean Johnson to Tammy Burkhart, 1.51 acres on Sally's Branch Road; $15,000
• John Tressler Jr. to Jason Ray Moore and Samantha Gail Smith, 3 acres on Anders Road; $105,000
• Wade Walker and Carla Walker to Brodie Simmons and Emily Simmons, 2.86 acres on Hidden Acres Drive; $250,000
• Janet Maggard, executrix of Estate of Ersa Sams; Janet Maggard and Carl Maggard, Carolyn Smallwood and Ralph Smallwood, Ernest Wayne Parrott, Mary Katherine Bing and Stefan Bing, Kevin Parrott and Leslie and Keith Parrott to The Cunnigan Family Trust, by Elmer Cunnigan Jr. and Jean Cunnigan, co-trustees, 1/2 of Lot 15 and 3/4 of Lot 16 in Gabbard Properties Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ann Marie Henson, fka Ann Marie Ivey, Steven K. Ivey; Vincella Keeton, aka Vincella Bakelaar, and Jeremy Keeton, Jennifer Caldwell and Pat Caldwell to Justin Bray and Jessica Bray, 53.11 acres near Racoon Creek Road; $42,000
Sept. 23
• Raymond Pryor and Kathy Pryor to Burnette Contracting LLC, Lot 10 in Holly Grove Estates; $10,500
• Johnny Frazier to Jennifer Chestnut and John Chesnut, 0.3 acres in Laurel County; $30,000
• Phyllis Fields to The Fields Family Irrevocable Trust, Lots 34 and 37 in Esquire Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Douglas White and Amanda Beth White, fka Amanda Beth Hammons, to Joshua Hammons, 4.01 acres on High Moore Road; $10,000
• Southern Restoration LLC to Jeffrey Jerome Frankowski and Donna Frankowski, 0.50 acres on KY 586; $189,900
• Edward Jay Minton to James Minton and Jane Minton, 39.9 acres on KY 80; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• David A. Finley Irrevocable Trust to Bree Properties LLC, 0.22 acres near Finley's Trailer Park; $1
• Begley Properties LLC to Courtney Collett and Mark Collett, 17.66 acres in Laurel County; $90,000
• Kenneth R. Johnson and Susan Hodges to Barbara A. Jones, 2 acres on Mill Street; $20,000
• Audrey Sweat to Barbara Griffin Jones, 1/2 on Griffin Street; $1
• Dorothy Griffin, Stephanie Griffin and Wanda Griffin to Barbara Griffin Jones, Lot 4 and 1/5 interest in Lot 1 of Jim Griffin Subdivision to Town of London; $1,440
• Lorena Dixon and William Dixon to Barbara Griffin Jones, Lot 3 in Jim Griffin Subdivision; $1,440
• Harold Griffin and Ruby Griffin to Barbara Griffin Jones, Lot 5 in Jim Griffin Subdivision; $1,440
• Edward Hobbs Griffin to Barbara Griffin Jones, 1/5 interest in Lot 1 of Jim Griffin Subdivision; $1,400
• Barbara Tombrillo and John Tombrillo to Charles P. Kluesner and Mary M. Kluesner, Lot 23 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase II; $20,000
• Jerry Gray and Debra Ann Marcum Gray to Johnny Brumley, 0.45 acres on KY 80; $57,500
• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. to Christopher Neumaier and Krystle Neumaier, Lot 6 in Bull Run Subdivision; $109,000
Sept. 24
• Earline Couch to John Oren and Manervia Oren, 0.98 acres and 0.04 acres on Pine Top Road; $90,000
• Kenneth Day and Shirley Day to Rachael Michelle Wilder and William Wesley Wilder, 1 acre on Old Union Church Road; $15,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Eric McFadden and Flora McFadden, Lot 29 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, Second Addition; $97,000, in case of Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Cody Whitaker
• Elena H. Otaway to Todd Charles Wemstrom, Lot 22 in Fisherman's Rest; $155,000
• Charlotte Hale to James W. Elza and Karla K. Elza, 53.07 acres on Lick Fork Road; $610,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Darin Morgan and Tina Morgan, Lot 22 on Valley Road; $4,050, in case of Mid South Capital {Partners LP v. unknown heirs of Ruby Baker, unknown spouse of Ruby Baker, Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Laurel; Kentucky Dept. of Revenue, Division of Collections, and Donald D. House
• Joe D. Jones to Janet Jones, Lot 3 in Levetia Subdivision; $100,800
• Brandon Wayne Grubb and Casandra Grubb to Susan Grimes, Lot 28 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $168,000
• Wanda Morgan to Caryn Elizabeth Smith, Lot 3 in Woodland Springs Subdivision; $145,900
• James Timothy Mullins and Velma Mullins to Jerry Edward Lane; Lot 49 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $134,000
• Michelle Cheek and Michael Cheek to Douglas Woods and Caroline Woods, 0.28 acres on Guy Greene Road; $5,000
• Tiffany Moore to Johnny Eugene Moore, land in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Ted M. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Genry; Judy A. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Gentry; Ted M. Johnson, Judy A. Johnson to James David Shivel, Lot 11 in Pine Grove Estates Subdivision; $12,000
• Ted M. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Genry; Judy A. Johnson, co-executor of Estate of Joe Gentry; Ted M. Johnson, Judy A. Johnson to James David Shivel, Lot 12 in Pine Grove Estates Subdivision; $12,000
• Connie Johnson to Jack R. Spitser Sr. and Linda Spitser, 2.15 acres on Connie Johnson Lane and Cabin Creek Road; $38,000
Sept. 25
• Fay Brock to Logan David Mitchell, land in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
Sept. 28
• Michael Stevenson, William Don Stevenson and Ricky Allen Stevenson to John M. Gambrel, trustee, to Michael Stevenson, William Don Stevenson and Ricky Allen Stevenson; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Gail Davis to Gail Davis and Johnnie Renae Baker, Lot 6 o Phase IV of Laurel Trace Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jacqueta H. Gray Riggleman and Steve Riggleman to Stephanie Gail Gray Nutty, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kurt Kraus and Valerie Katie Gilliam to Chris L. Bendixen and Nena G. Bendixen or survivor, 1.48 acres on KY 363; $290,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Shelia A. McCreary, Jackie Brown and Wilma McCreary, 0.72 acres on KY 1189; $335,234.41
• Casey Patton Timberlake and Stephanie Timberlake to David Nicley, Lots 3 and 4 in Bruce Yandell and Isabel Yandell Douglass Subdivision; $34,000
• Phillip Jackson and Teresa Hubbard and Amy Michelle Durham to Zachariah Sparks and Makayla Sparks or survivor, Lot 9 in Bull Run Subdivision; $70,000
• Rebecca Lynn Coots to Bobby L. Woods and Loretta Lynn Woods, 6/10 acres and 0.19 acres on Old U.S. 25; $134,000
• Aisin World Corp. of America to Jeffery W. Mitchell and Sharlene L. Mitchell, 0.53 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $210,000
• Zachary M. Caldwell and Rebecca Caldwell to David C. Broyles and Jeannie W. Broyles, Lots 2 and 3 in Stonegate Estates; $340,000
• Kimberly Smith, as executrix of John H. George to Christopher Kevin Robinson 10.515 acres in Beckner Estates Subdivision; $31,900
• Holbert Hodges and Betty Mae Hodges to Bill Forbes and Cathy Forbes, 0.42 acres on Moren Road; $85,000
• David Ramalho and Tammy Ramalho to Jason Martin, Lot 41 in Camelot Place Subdivision; $163,200
