Sept. 2
• James H. Arnold and Ruby Arnold to Randy Arnold and Rebecca Arnold, 10.51 acres on Rush Road; $10,000
• Lynn Mills to Christy Kay Rose and Jeffery W. Rose, 03.21 acres in Laurel County; $231,500
• Pensco Trust Company, custodian FBO Lori Baker Ira to Pamela A. Day and Robert C. Day, Lots 10, 11 and 12 in Maila Little Subdivision; $115,000
• Robert G. Ratz and Gay N. Ratz to Robert G. Ratz and Gay N. Ratz, 0.35 acres on Gail Avenue; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Tim Owens and Joann Owens to Tim Houdyshell, 0.246 acres on Pine Grove School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 3
• Dale A. Jones and Betty S. Jones to Dale A. Jones, Lot 1 in Whitney Court Subdivision; $1
• Kevin Douglas and Hillary Douglas to Vernon Asher and Sharon Asher or survivor, 1.257 acres near Sable Pine Circle; $35,000
• Larry Buhl and Laura Malosh to Five Star Acres LLC, 33.47 acres on KY 638; $62,500
• Estate of Steve House to David Smith and Oratai, 7.11 acres in Laurel County; $146,500
• Freedom United Baptist Church to Wayne Hibbard and Sylvia Hibbard, 2.22 acres near Elisha Feltner Road; $4,000
• Freedom United Baptist Church to William Edward White and Sara Sibert White, 0.76 acres near Elisha Feltner Road; $4,000
Sept. 7
• Sizemore Properties LLC to Pratt's Landscaping LLC, 0.758 acres on KY 363; $7,000
• 606 Properties LLC to Larry McKay, 00.47 acres on Kay Lane; $53,000
• E. C. Burnett Jr., by and through Attorney-in-Fact Terri Morris, and Gwinnell Ann Burnett, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Terri Morris, to Daniel Weaver and Regina Weaver, 4.46 acres on Burnett Road; $96,000
• Richard Jay Yoffee and Edeth Ann Yoffee to Larry Carl Oakes and Chelsea Madison Oakes, 3.36 acres on White Oak Road; $215,000
• Franklin Stivers and Gwendolyn Stivers to Kent Joe Jackson, Lot 37 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $40,000
• Robert Carpenter and Caroline Carpenter to Michael Karman and Jennifer Karman, Lot 4-D in Tract 1 of E. J. Clark Heirs Subdivision; $52,000
• John E. Liperote and Dana E. Liperote to John E. Liperote III and Elizabeth Liperote, Lots 59 and 60 in Phase IV of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $685,000
• Kenneth R. James to Ronald W. Dowell Jr., land on KY 363 and Jordan Drive; $185,000
• Neil Arnold and Laura Arnold to Daniel Ball and Carolyn Ball, 0.59 acres on Paris Karr Road; $3,000
• Glen R. West and Janice West to Janice West, by Glen R. West, Attorney In Fact, Lots 1 and 2 in Hopewell Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sheila Allen, as trustee of The Brenda Nadean Dugger Family Irrevocable Trust, to Brenda Nadean Dugger, also known as Nadean Dugger, 3.12 acres and 2.93 acres on KY 1223; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Brenda Nadean Dugger, aka Nadean Dugger, to Meschea Allen, 3.12 acres and 2.93 acres on KY 1223; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 8
• April Deanna Nicole Blackburn to Ralph Blackburn, land on Delmas Gilliam Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Angela Duff, formerly known as (fka) Angela Arthur, to Leon Duff and Angela Duff, .97 acres on KY 1956 and Clearview Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James G. W. Mason and Myrtle Denise Mason to Steven Stroh and Pamela Sue Stroh and Dennis Pierce and Gibvanna Rago-Rhodes, 17.66 acres on Cassidy Road and Anders Road; $339,000
• Henry F. Hammons to D. G. Consolidated LLC, 25 acres and 20 acres in southern Laurel County; $125,000
• Mark Gilbert and Tammy Gilbert to Kurtis Neal Creech and Hannah Jennae Duncan, Lots 20, 21, 22 and 23 in Lewis Brothers Subdivision; $130,000
• Randell Brewer to Myra Jane Brewer, land on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Brenda Nadean Dugger, aka Nadean Dugger, to Tyler Allen, 3.12 acres on West KY 1223; love and affection, no monetary consideration
,• Myra Jane Brewer and Susan Brewer Owens, co-trustees of Randell Brewer Irrevocable Trust, and Randell L. Brewer, trustee of Viola Brewer Revocable Trust, to Randell Barrett Hayden Brewer, 30 acres and 15 acres oh KY 80; 1/2 interest, no monetary consideration
• Myra Jane Brewer and Susan Brewer Owens, co-trustees of Randell Brewer Irrevocable Trust, and Randell L. Brewer, trustee of Viola Brewer Revocable Trust, to Susan Elizabeth Owens , 200 acres on Cow Branch, 30 acres, 10 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Os• Elizabeth Ann Osborne to Bridget Dunaway, trustee, to Elizabeth Ann Osborne, William M. Walker and Rhoda L. Walker, 2 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Rhonda Lee Osborne to Elizabeth Ann Osborne, 5.68 acres on KY 80, and 1 acre, 1 acre and one tract on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wendell Merritt and Rose Merritt, same individual as Martha Rose Merritt, to Rolando Aguilar and Deborah Aguilar, land in Laurel County; $115,000
• Phillip J. Miller to Michael Crain, 1.84 acres in Laurel County; $97,500
• America Jackson, fka America Couch, and Mark Jackson to Doris Lopez and Rubi Lopez, 0.654 acres near Levi Jackson Park; $125,000
• Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn to PTC RE LLC, Lot 7 in Carrera Place, Phase III; $300,000
Sept. 9
• Douglas G. Benge to Handy Hospitality LLC, land in Eversole Addition to City of London; $50,000
