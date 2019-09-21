Sept. 10
• Delmar Eby and Louise Eby and Ivan W. Eby and Juliann Kay Eby to Ivan W. Eby and Juliann Kay Eby , 13.53 acres in Laurel County; gift
• Frederick C. Frankenberger Jr. and Juanelle D. Frankenberger to Frederick Frankenberger Jr. and Frederick Frankenberger Sr., Lot 10 in Hanna Leigh Trail (1.65 acres); property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Gloria (Johnson) Sparks and Eugene Sparks to Jerry E. Johnson, 17.69 acres and 0.14 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; love and affection
• Allen E. Campbell to Allen E. Campbell, Lot 43 in Addition to Golden Eagle Subdivision; deed of correction
• Louis V. Smith and Alain Boyer, Stephen Smith and Carolee Smith and Daniel Charles Smith and Carrie Ann Smith to Carolyn Smith, 1.28 acres on Park Drive; love and affection
Sept. 11
• Billy Oakley and Helen Oakley to Randy Dean Oakley and Lisa Ann Oakley, 2 acres on Kemper Mill Road; $22,000
• David Kemp and Chelsea Gibbs to Daniel Noel Lillard and Linda Sue Lillard, 1 1/2 acres on Pine Grove Cold Hill Road; $115,450
• Mark Thomas and Melisa Thomas to Kentucky Highlands Community Development Corporation and Southern Tier Housing Group, Lot 24 in Edgewater Estates; $15,000
Sept. 12
• Kari N. Sams to David Justin Blevins, Lot 7 in Countryside Estates, Phase I; $155,000
• Burnette Contracting LLC to Kytina Elaine Lockhart, 0.5008 acres near Moberly Bend Road; $144,900
• Brandon Chase Wood to Ronald Smith and Rubie Smith, Lot 17 in Springfield Subdivision; $135,000
• Donald K. Kight to Denise Kathryn Peters, Lot 5-B in Reed Valley Estates; love and affection
• William Homer Bowling and Sara Bowling, Family Ltd. Partnership to Brian Howard and Betty Denise Howard, land on East Fourth Street; $50,000
• David Mils and Cindy Mills to Kathy S. Messer and Lonnie Messer Jr., Lot 35 in Little Acres Subdivision; $140,000
• Danny Farris to Janice Farris, 0.65 acres on Faris Jones Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• CWW Enterprises LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.256 acres, 0.076 acres and 0.029 acres on U.S. 25-E; $56,100
Sept. 13
• Rodes Realty LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.116 acres and 0.131 acres on U.S. 25-E; $113,500
• Becky Matthews and David Matthews, trustee of Helen R. Gessiness Living Trust, to Becky Matthews, 0.99 acres on Winding Blade Road; gift
• Becky Matthews, as trustee of Helen R. Gessiness Living Trust to Courtney L. Harris, 0.99 acres on Winding Blade Road; $93,500
• Tom Watkins to Kenton Scharf and Tara Scharf, 0.50 acres on Court Road; $22,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Thomas Jake Smith, 13.8448 acres on Holt Road; $30,000, in case of Adair Asset Management LLC v. Estate of Michelle Howard, et al
• James C. Smith to G & B Properties LLC or survivor, 1/2 of Lot 5 in Johnson's Addition; $65,000
• Timothy Williams to Don York and Delia York, 0.233 acres on Flatwoods Road and Ky. 3430; $80,000
• SLLR LLC to Andrew Crouch and Charity Crouch or survivor, Lot 8 in Section B of North Hills Subdivision; $194,000
• Mary Helen Collett Scott, Dwayne Collett, Denver Collett and Opsie Collett to Christopher Cain and Kristy Cain, 18 acres on Ky. 1956; $120,000
• John D. Evans and Sallie M. Evans to Virginia L. Stuber, land on Ky. 1189; $224,000
• Michael House and Caroline House, by and through Attorney In Fact Jeffrey W. Akers to Jacob Stines and Jessica Stines, 0.51 acres on Bundy Road; $179,000
• MLB Properties LLC to Vincent Moore and Sherry Moore, land on Ky. 192; deed of correction
• Frederick Flannery and Zelma Flannery to Colby Nicholson and Kayla Nicholson, tract in Laurel County; $5,000
• Chelsea R. Howard, also known as Chelsea R. Blanton, and James W. Howard to Brittney Leigh Blanton, Lot 13 in Cardinal Estates; $104,400
• Peggy G. Widner Greer and Doug Greer to Elizabeth Widner Maguet, 2.04 acres on Ky. 1123 and McClure Bridge Road; property division, no monetary consideration
