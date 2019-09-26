Sept. 16
• Edna Mae Bales, Roger Lynn Bales, Lisa Joe Gomez and Jeff Gomez, Clyde Bales and Peggy Bales, Deborah Ann Hardin, Judy Price and Bill Price, Amy Loretta Root and John Edward Root, Alta Suann Bales and Brian Clark Bales and Linda Beth Bales, and Jimmy Bales and Robin Bales to Ronnie Rose and Connie Rose, 2.50 acres on Topton Road; $12,500
• Sheila Deann Tackett to Arlene Rush, Lot 30 in Phase II of Hemlock Falls Subdivision; $47,000
• Michael Lee Williams and Merle Gayle Williams and Pam Collette to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Williams, 86.42 acres on Ky. 472; $600,000
• Miranda L. Kirby to Keith Stidham, 1 1/2 acres in Pittsburg; $13,000
• Elizabeth Maguet to Peggy Greer and Doug Greer, 3.40 acres on Ky. 1223; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Linda Lee Patterson and Dennis Patterson, Lori Renee Street and Curtis Street to Sharon Lynn Hale, 4 acres on Cemetery Road and Rally Spur Road; $26,000
• Timothy Akins and Jami Akins to Connor Akins, Lot 2 in Fawn Valley Estates; love and affection
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood, 0.86 acres on David Hibbitts Road; $70,500, in Laurel circuit case of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Christopher Lee Bowling aka (also known as) Christopher L. Bowling, Brandy Tequila Bowling aka Brandy T. Gilbert, Grange Mutual Casualty Company
• CCA Investments LLC to Jeffrey J. Whitaker and Tommie S. Whitaker, Lot 7 in Block E of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $124,700
• Steve Arnold and Karen Arnold to Clarence Wardrup and Bernice Wardrup, 0.50 acres on Patricia Lane, love and affection
Sept. 17
• Earl Ramsey and Debra Ramsey to Tyler Ramsey and Megan Ramsey, 9.35 acres on John R. Jones Road; love and affection
• Darrell Hodge and Annette Hodge to Darrell Hodge Jr. and Donna Hodge, 0.55 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection
• Gilbert Combs and Terri Combs to Wesley Witt and Whitney Witt, Lot 2 in Edwards & Eversole Addition to City of London; $79,500
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lot 77 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Asher Properties LLC to CTA LLC, 0.52 acres on U.S. 25 and Ky. 1006; $260,000
• Asher Properties LLC to CTA LLC, 1.23 acres on U.S. 25; $119,500
• Chester Benny Saylor and Mallie Saylor to Khiem Thi Mai, Lot 16 in Lakewood Loop Road (Ravenwood Estates Subdivision); $18,000
• Amanda Nicley aka Amanda Niceley and David Nicley to Chris L. Browning and Laura Browning or survivor, 3 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $78,000
• Jim Young and Vicky Young to Jim Young and Vicky Young, 10.08 acres on Hannah Leigh Trail; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
Sept. 18
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 0.1635 acres and 1 tract in Ervin Skinner Circle; $63,360
• Joshua Mason to Melissa Ann Partin, 0.50 acres on Freeman Branch Road; $0,000
• Wade Cowden and Loraine Cowden to Jewel Morgan and Walter Morgan, Lot 20 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision, $120,000
• Glenn Farler and Kim Farler to Joseph McIntosh, 0.68 acres on Ky. 1193; $25,000
• Southern Tier Housing Corporation to Christopher Newby, 0.50 acres and 0.50 acres on Paris Karr Road; $150,000
• Hoyl Wayne Storms and Nancy Storms to REM LLC, land near L&N Railroad; $1,000
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet Neal to Christina Howard, 0.63 acres on Martin Road; $163,000
• Marcia Milby Ridings to Thomas R. Gambrel as trustee for Thomas R. Gambrel Share of The Gambrel Family Testamentary Trust, 1 tract in Laurel County and tract on Sublimity Street; $288,000
