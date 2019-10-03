Sept. 18
• Laura Mae Smith to Laura Mae Smith and Laquada Joyce Hampton, 0.018 acres on Bill George Road, and 0.37 acres near Ky. 638; gift, no monetary consideration
• Alan Paul Bray and Debra Lynn Bray to Timothy Branstetter, land on Hopewell Road; $118,900
• Pansy Marie Cottongim to Kaelin Kuraczi-Hurst, Lot 2 in G. T. Lovelace Subdivision; $100,000
Sept. 19
• Gertrude Proffitt to Hope L. Proffitt, 41 acres on Laurel County; $112,000
• Roger Bales, Mae Bales, Lisa Gomez and Michael Jeff Gomez, Debbie Hardin, Jimmy Bales and Robin Bales, Clyde Bales and Peggy Bales, Judy Price and Phil Price, Alta S. Bales, Amy Root and John Root and Brian C. Bales and Linda B. Bales, 0.53 acres on Topton Road; $190,000
• Shannon Coots and Lori Coots, Nicholas Coots, Robert R. Phillips, Billy M. Phillips, Crystal Lee Smith formerly known as Crystal Lee McClure, Estella Sue Phillips fka Estelle Coots and Chelsea Smith-Wynn fka Chelsea Smith to Norman Allen Blessitt and Bertin Ethelind Blessitt, 5.436 acres on Ky. 1394; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Christina C. Ohler and Robert W. Ohler to Billy Radford and Judy Radford, 0.62 acres on Alt Robinson Road; $7,400
• Lester David Hensley and Linda Hensley to Richard C. Hubbard and Donna Hubbard, 0.793 acres on Slate Lick Road; $82,400
• Howell Homes LLC and Wendell Howard and Bridget Gail Howard to Jay Ridings aka James Milby Ridings and Kelly Jo Ridings, Lot 18 in Phase 1 of The Heritage; $19,000
• Jolina Colwell and Willie Colwell to Jeff Akers, 0.80 acres on Marydell Road; $29,000
• Bingo World LLC by Connie Vaughn and Martha Jones to Utica Properties LLC, 6 acres on Apple Street; property transfer for balance owed
Sept. 20
• Robert Earl Wyatt to Tommy Wyatt, 12.12 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Joe Noble, by and through guardian, Anna Noble, and Anna Noble to Fred Cloyd, 0.68 acres on Ky. 1023; $147,900
• Brummett Enterprises Inc. to Cassandra Jolynn Strawser, land in Laurel County; $12,000
• Brittany Ann Couch to Sandra J. Reeves and Brittany A. Couch and James N. Couch, land on Hale Road and Good Branch Road; no monetary consideration
• Faye Walker to Heather Rice and Robert Rice or survivor, Lot 24 in Switzerland Trace Subdivision, $154,000
• Ute Karen Elliott to Diane Elliott Farmer and Robert Tyler Elliott, 0.40 acres on Lori Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sandra Bolton and Michael Bolton to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Sandra Bolton and Michael Bolton; 1 acre on Ky. 229
Sept. 23
• Ward Allen Stokes and Brandi N. Stokes to Tara Cottongim to Ward Allen Stokes and Brandi N. Stokes, 1.54 acres on Ky. 30; no monetary consideration
• Rita Kay Jones to Rita Kay Joes and Kuth Alan Jones, 1.07 acres on Rooks Branch Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Sandra Gwen Moore to Gilbert Philpot, 1.81 acres on Ky. 1305; $2,500
• Virginia K. Crider to Hannah Katherine Crider and Carl Timothy Crider, 0.82 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• . Nicholas Thomas Mills to Rita Brianna Boles, 0.50 acres on Level Green Road; $1
• Estate of Joyce Shackleford, by Terri Coffee, executrix to Jack Warren and Susan Warren, 2 lots on U.S. 25 and Johnson Lane; $130,000
• Matthew P. Norvell and Ellen Norvell, fka Ellen Farinellim to Ricky D. Halcomb and Margaret Halcomb, Lot 9 ion Golden Eagle Estates; $120,000
• Howard Robinson and Virginia Robinson to Joseph Michael Smythia and Angela Jeanine Smythia, 0.31 acres on Magnolia Street; $94,500
Sept. 24
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 5M Properties LLC, 0.045 acres on Ky. 192 and Ky. 552; $109,000, in case of J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Matthew Proffitt aka Matthew Dylan Proffitt and Adrianna Proffitt
• Stang Trust, by Joann C. Stang and David M. Stang, trustees to Sally Yong, Lot 31 and Lot 19 in Switzerland Trace Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Becky Laverne Evans to David Howard, trustee, to Becky Laverne Evans, Lots 8 and 9 in Suzy Vandy Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Becky Laverne Evans to David Howard, trustee to Becky Laverne Evans and Michael Wesley Walker, 1.66 acres on Balsinger Street; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Sept. 25
• Danny E. Bowling and Carolyn Bowling to Matthew Bowling and Jessica Bowling, 1.5 acres on Ky. 472; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Smiroldo to Jerry Smiroldo Revocable Trust, Lot 12 in John Addiiton; $1
• Jerry Smiroldo to Jerry Smiroldo Revocable Trust, 0.46 acres on Slate Lick Road; $1
• Amy Reed Collier as trustee of Patsy R. Patton Revocable Trust to Patsy R. Patton, tract on Ky. 312, 32 acres on Keavy-Sublimity Road, and 70.59 acres on Ky. 192 and Maple Grove Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
•Dennis Steven Jackson and Helena Jackson to Jack Skiles Jr. and Lauren Skiles or survivor, Lots 29 and 30 in Spring Gate Subdivision; $348,500
• Matt Cole Properties LLC to Jerry Lynn King, Lots 5 and 6 in Sandy Hills Circle (1.10 acres); no monetary consideration
• Jerry Lynn King and Teresa King to Danielle Nicole Robinson and Shylow Chez Robinson, Lots 5 and 6 in Sandy Hills Circle; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dale Greer and Debi Greer to Christopher S. Stovall, Lot 14 in Club Valley Estates $275,000
• Joe A. Nicholson to Angelia Kennedy and Charles A. Kennedy, 1.08 acres on Ky. 1956; $2,000
• Betty Sue Begley to Delores Fay Brock, 0.50 acres on Ky. 3094; $65,000
• Wayne Sizemore and Alice Sizemore to Roy Collett and Caryn Collett, 6.05 acres on Ky. 363; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Amanda Houser to John Houser, Lot 2 in John Shelton Farm Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
