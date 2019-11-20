Nov. 4
• Randal H. Durham, successor co-trustee of the Nell H. Durham Revocable Trust to Jerome Word, land on Rosedale Avenue; $207,000
• Christie C. Cain, formerly known as (fka) Harper, as trustee of the Carol V. Cain Trust, to Douglas L. Hammock and Deborah K. Hammock, Lot 47 and Lot 69 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $246,500
Nov. 5
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc. to Taylora Gay, 1.01 acres on Phenette Road; $121,000
• Keegan Robert Griffin, Kelsey Leigh Griffin and John Fields to Tommie Lee Fields, 0.57 acres on Parker Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Leon Coffey and Jennifer Coffey to Coffey Brothers Construction Inc., 0.31 acres on Bowman Road; $1
• MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Jack Jacobs, 2.7481 acres on Auger Springs Road; $8,500
• SDD Limited Liability Company to Donald Clay McFadden and Jorja Elaine McFadden, Lot 2 in Block C of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase Two; $5,060
• James Carson Mullins and Anita Mullins, Nancy Carol Asher and Glendon Asher to G&B Properties LLC, 45/100 acres on East Third Street; $87,000
• Ellen Marie Wallace and Richard L. Wallace and Jacky Dean Earhart and Juanita Earhart to Vincent Aaron Gibson and Holli Naomi Gibson, 9 acres in Laurel County; $9,000
• Joy Moore Patterson to Kazady Burkhart and William J. Burkhart, 2 acres on Ky. 192 and Ky. 552; $124,500
• Elissa S. Butcher Smith and Tony Smith to Elissa S. Butcher Smith, 22.271 acres on Wilburn Street; $10
• John P. Bishop and Pam Bishop and Pleaz R. Gregory and Rebecca Gregory to Pleaz R. Gregory and Rebecca Gregory, 0.23 acres on Slate Lick Road and Elza Road; $24,500
• Community Trust Bank Inc. to Bradley J. Crow Sr., Lot 10 in L. B. McHargue Addition; $25,000
• SDD Limited Liability Company to Carl Cox, Lot 9 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase Two; $11,500
• Emily Kelley to Jaythan Jackson, 7/8 acres in Laurel County; $167,000
• Bobby S. Gabbard, executor of the Estate of Samuel E. Gabbard, to Bobby S. Gabbard and Sharon Gabbard or survivor, Lots 11-21 in George H. Hodge Subdivision; $1
• Bobby S. Gabbard, executor of the Estate of Samuel E. Gabbard, to Bobby S. Gabbard and Sharon Gabbard or survivor, Lots 1 and 21 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $1
Nov. 6
• Patricia A. Marker to Patricia A. Hughes, 13.85 acres and 1.48 acres on Harrod Branch Road; name change order, no monetary consideration
• Homeland Homes LLC by Jeff Keck, authorized agent to Karen Matthews Baker Fuson, 1.44 acres on Lily McHargue Road; $45,000
• Michael R. Grimes and Mary Grimes to Douglas Michael Grimes and Valerie Ann Grimes, 2.50 acres on Maple Grove Road; $19,500
• Larry McDaniel and Annette McDaniel to Randall Cobb and Kristy Cobb, 42.685 acres on Brock Road; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• Olis G. Rutherford and Donna D. Rutherford to Earl E. Fox and Freda C. Fox, 0.584 acres on Ky. 1223; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Earl E. Fox and Freda C. Fox to Olis Rutherford and Donna D. Rutherford, 0.584 acres on Ky. 1223; $60,000
• Joyce Childers fka Joyce Ann Barton and Michael Childers to Joyce Childers and Michael Childers or survivor, 1.09 acres on Wyan Road; no monetary consideration
• SDD Limited Liability Company to Benjamin Campbell and Jamie Campbell or survivor, Lot 8 in Block E of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $14,300
• Jason Hoskins and Rebecca Hoskins to William Forbes and Cathy Forbes, 0.50 acres on Mikes Lane; $12,500
• Geraldine Smith aka Gerry F. Smith to Robert D. Prince and Kimberly J. Prince, land on Glenview Road; $150,000
• Alan Lee Smith and Barbara Smith to Calvin Smith, 11.089 acres on Ky. 1006; $40,000
• Anthony B. Smith and Caryn E. Smith to Penny Hodge, Lots 57 and 70 in Westland Subdivision; $183,000
• Rajendrakumar Patel and Surekhaben Patel, by attorney-in-fact Rajendrakumar Patel, to BND LLC, 0.25 acres on Ky. 229; $50,000
• Awam Enterprises Inc. to BND LLC, 1.20 acres on Ky. 229; $250,000
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lots 58 and 59 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Nov. 8
• Ray's Land Company LLC, by and through Ray Shell, to Rella Gibson, land on Woods Creek Lake; $12,000
• Camilla Brummett to Trevor Brummett and Jamie Brummett,, 1.04 acres on Ky. 1228; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tara Reynolds, fka Tara Stiles, to Richard Reynolds and Tara Reynolds, Lot 1 in Canyon View Subdivision, Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Joyce F. Babb, by and through attorney-in-fact Jeff Babb to Fred Chappell, 1 acre in Laurel County; $30,000
• Joann Coleman to Rocky L. Kirk and Peggy Sue Kirk, 0.38 acres on State Route 488; $3,000
• Avawam Estates LLC to Freeman Branch LLC, 125.13 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Nov. 12
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Harlan Baker and Rita Baker, tract on Falls Road; $19,567, in case of U.S. Bank National Association v. Tony Henderson, Brenda Henderson and unknown spouse of Tony Henderson
• Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Harlan Baker and Rita Baker, 0.08 acres and 0.37 acres on Ky. 192, $131,000, in case of First National Bank & Trust v. Ronald Phelps aka Ron Phelps and unknown occupant or lessee
• Wayne Watkins and Diana Watkins and Donavan Durham and Elizabeth Durham to Justin Doyle Boone, 0.42 acres on Ky. 1006; $119,000
• DGB Construction LLC to Derek Shipley, Lot 32 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $184,000
• Shirley McClellan to Valerie Nicole Wilder and Raymond Nathaniel Wilder 0.628 acres on Easy Lane and Moberly Bend Road; $135,000
• Lily Properties LLC to Lily Management LLC, Lot 23 in Phase I of The Heritage; $1
• Lily Properties LLC to Lily Management LLC, land on East Fourth Street; $1
• Lily Properties LLC to Lily Management LLC, 0.70 acres on U.S. 25 and Ky. 30; $1
• Aaron David Wilder to Nancy A. Mills and Kenny Gambrel, Lot 82 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $130,500
• Donald Browning and Belinda Browning, Larry Browning and Wanda Gail Browning, Terry Browning, Margie Browning Lewis and Tom Lewis and Lois Browning Hedrick to Donald Austen Browning, 4.9 acres and 2.24 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $110,000
• Edna Lorene Sibert, Ernest Mitchell Sibert and Cheri Sibert, George Denvis Sibert and Cheryl B. Lindy Sibert to Johnny Lynn Sibert and Ann Sibert, 0.33 acres on East Laurel Road; $1,000
• Christine Smith to Smith Family Protection Trust, by Christine Smith, trustee, 3.22 acres and 0.50 acres on McWhorter Street; $1
Nov. 13
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Aaron Hensley and Kara Hensley, Lots 63 and 64 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $50,000
• Roger Hibbard and Ethel Hibbard to Alvin B. Dennig Jr. and Diana E. Dennig, 0.478 acres in Laurel County; $77,000
• Colt Yearego to George Richardson and Tammy Richardson, 1/2 acre on Bolton Ridge Road; $8,000
• Roy Morgan, trustee of Alene Morgan Revocable Trust and Roy Morgan Revocable Trust, by Roy Morgan, trustee to Marcel Janine Morgan, 1 acre (Morgan Truck Parts) and 2.43 acres (Pine Top Market) and 0.22 acres on Pine Top Road and West Ky. 80; partial interest, no monetary consideration
• Freeman Branch LLC to James Ogle, 0.69 acres on U.S. 25; $25,000
• Bob Sowders and Rosa Sowders to Ryan Brown and Megan Brown, 4.5 acre4es on Hazel Patch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jack Grosswiler and Kathy Grosswiler to Jack Grosswiler and Kathy Grosswiler, Lot 53 in Addition to Golden Eagle Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Nov. 14
• Margie Anders to Evening Shade Enterprises LLC, land on Wyan School Road; $105,050
• Bennelly Investments LLC to Manenterprises LLC, 5.88 acres on Sampson Road; $375,000
• James D. Shepherd and Shirley A. Shepherd to Shepherd Family Revocable Trust, Lot 20 in Twin Oaks Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Timothy J. Goetze and Vincena Goetze to William H. Bryant and Rose Bryant, land on High Moore Road; $29,900
• Ronald Neal and Janet W. Neal to Steve Hart and Vickie Hart, 0.83 acres on Martin Road; $25,000
• U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as trustee to Earnest D. Tackett, Lot 3 in Rush Subdivision, 3rd Addition; $90,000
• Kevin R. Hanson and Sharon L. Hanson and Jon Hanson and Marilyn Hanson to Andrew Charles Stargel, Lot 67 in Mill Creek Estates, Phase II; $117,500
• Kathern Vaughn to Andrea Rachelle Harris and Ricky Dean Harris Jr., Lot 10 in Woodhills Estate Subdivision; $140,000
• Cloud Family Trust by Gwendolyn S. (Hall) Neal, trustee to Robert Hoskins, 0.50 acres on Greenbriar and Reuben Streets, and 0.66 acres on Reuben Street; $320,000
• Josh Chasteen and Sara Chasteen to Brian K. Brock, Lot 11 in Meadow View Subdivision; $145,000
• Ronald J. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Temanco LLC, Lot 18 in Sandy Rock Estates; $20,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to REM, LLC, 1.50 acres on Little Laurel Road; $92,300, in case of PNC Bank, National Association v. Gregory L. Couch aka Greg Couch, Angela Couch, Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Revenue, Division of Collections, Panther Petroleum LLC and Coolants Plus Inc.
• Deborah Lois Burke and Donnie H. Burke Jr. to Deborah Lois Burke and Donnie H. Burke Jr., Lot 11 in Country Dale Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Nov. 15
• Deborah K. Judd and Kenneth Cornett to Odessa Malicoat, 1.10 acres on Ruby Jones Lane; $1, love and affection
• James Allen West, Maureen Lee West, Michael Vernon West, and Aaron Jacob West to Anthony Oliver Williams, 0.51 acres on Chesnut Cemetery Road; $65,000
• Silas Baker and Rosemary Baker to S.H. Tube LLC, 2.34 acres on Locust Grove Road; $5,000
• Betty Pennington to Rhonda Farler, land on South Main Street, $10,000
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Katie L. Grubb and James T. Hays, 1/4 acre on Falls Street; $23,100
• Stephen B. Caudill Jr., Kelli Caudill to Keith Bowling and Kathy Bowling, 1/2 acre on High Top Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Taylor Johns to Lonnie A. Gibson, Lots 1, 2 and 13 in W. P. Vaughn Subdivision; $16,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Baymont Homes LLC, Lot 34 in Fawn Valley Estates; $15,000
