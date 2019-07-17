July 8
• Citizens Bank to Jackie Steele and Jennifer Steele, Lots 72 and 73 in Sweet Hollow Estates, Phase II; $13,500
• Janet Eaton to Dallas Eaton, 1 acre on Old Whitley Road, 1 acre on Hopewell Road and 0.30 acres on Robinson Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eldered Russell Spivey and Charlene Spivey, formerly known as (fka) Charlene Lawson, to Herschel Vanoy and Patti Vanoy or survivor, Lots 34, 35, 36 and 37 of Rosedale Avenue in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $164,000
• Michael Todd Boggs to Smart Wood USA, LLC, Lot 55 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $161,500
• Roger Hoskins and Debbie Hoskins to Arthur O. Miniard and Eunice Q. Miniard, Lot 11 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $252,000
• Citizens Bank to Robert Taylor and Dollie Taylor, 17.219 acres on Oak Ridge Road and Ridgewood Lane; $35,200
• Makayla Robinson and Jacob Robinson to Jon Christian Dees and Julie Dees, Lot 7 in Raymond Newton Subdivision; $17,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC by Lonnie Williams as authorized agent to Alvin Wayne Cameron, Lot 15 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase I; $195,900
July 9
• Adam Glenn Dye to Amanda Lynn Dees, Lot 7 in Meadow View Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• James S. Patterson and Kayla Patterson to Craig A. Cornett and Chassity R. Cornett or survivor, Lot 50 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $130,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., 0.43 acres on Richland Drive; $15,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Stephen B. Lewis, aka Stephen Lewis, Rebecca L. Lewis aka Rebecca Lewis, Forcht Bank National Association, fka Williamsburg National Bank, unknown spouse of Stephen Lewis and unknown spouse of Rebecca Lewis
• Evelyn Gann and Billy Gann to Janna Victoria Turner and Allen Michael Turner, 2.113 acres on Bowling Old Way and Old Way Road; $10,000
• Tiffany Witt and Michael Witt to Billy Joe Taylor, land on Cobb and Davis Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mark T. Isaac to September Berry, 0.50 acres on Hwy. 233; $12,500
July 10
• Lewis Properties LLC to Brett H. Lewis Oil Properties LLC, 34 acres, 40 acres and 45 acres off Line Creek Road, now known as White Oak Road
• Jared M. Bingham and Amanda Bingham to Lonnie W. Sawyers and Anita Sawyers, land on West City Dam Road; $34,000
• Terry Baker and Sheila Baker, Alonzo Baker Jr., James Baker Jr. and Sherry Baker to Cinstinna Baker, 6/10 acres on Ky. 312; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rita Sue Frances and Tom Frances, Otto Baker and Patricia and William E. Romaker and Kendra Romaker to Cinstinna Karr, 6/10 acres on Ky. 312; $56,800
• Citizens Bank to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 18.892 acres on Fairway Drive; $37,400
• James Michael McKinney as guardian of Mayhew McKinney to Deborah L. Warmouth and Timothy R. Warmouth to James Michael McKinney, 3/8 acres and 2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Travis Lockhart and Bethany Lockhart to Loretta Bentley and Roy Bentley, Lot 1 in Family Estates; $60,000
• Vernon Hicks and Judy Hicks to Jacob Robinson and Makayla Robinson, 1.6 acres on Fariston-Old Union Road and 1 1/2 acres on Court Road; $20,000
July 12
• Darrell K. Bowling and Leslie K. Bowling to Anthony Thompson, Lot 5 in G.T. Lovelace Subdivision No. 2; $114,000
• Christie Lorlia Fields to Garrett Ralph Fields Jr., 10.9 ares on High Moore Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Charles Parrish and Linda Parrish to Perry House, 0.98 acres on Ridge Road; $25,000
• Melissa Charlene Willis to Michael Joseph Hammons and Brieanna Hammons, Lot 16 in Northland Estates Subdivision; $135,000
• Ryan Nolan and Tiffany Nolan to Wilma Jean Stephens, Lot 6 in County Farm Subdivision; $160,000
• Kentucky Outdoorsman LLC to Steve Hart and Vickie Hart, 16.62 acres and 19.34 acres on Adams Road; $100,000
• Ronald G. Gross as Executor of Estate of Robert V. Williams, and Janice Gross to Darrell Alan Nash and Donna Sue Nash, 4 acres and 5.22 acres on Pine Top Road; $200,000
• Joan Smith to Nathan J. Mosley and Roseann Cora Goss, 1.09 acres on Cold Hill Road; $74,160
• Bryan K. Reams and Kelly Reams to Christina Reams, 5 acres in Laurel County; $1
• James Mays and Cleo Mays to Lisa Smith, 0.31 acres on Morris Road; $1
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to R.E.M. LLC, Lots 16 and 17 in Robert Owens Subdivision; $16,000, in case of Tax Ease Lien Investments 1, LLC v. Jimmy Foister, Judy Foister, Commonwealth of Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, Nextel WIP Lease Corporation, Wachovia as Sass Muni V DTR, Laurel County, Kentucky, Charter Group LLC, Central Kentucky Management Services Inc. and Internal Revenue Service corporation v. Jimmy Foister, Judy Foister, County of Laurel, Kentucky; Commonwealth of Kentucky Dept. of Revenue, Finance and Administration Cabinet, United States IRS, Nextel Partners, U.S. Bank National Association as successor to Wachovia as custodian for Sass Muni V DTR, Central Kentucky Management Services Inc., assignee of U.K. Medical Center and Assignee of U.K. Medical Services Foundation Inc.
• Shannon Coots and Loris Coots and Nicholas Coots, Robert R. Phillips, Billy M. Phillips, Crystal L. McClure, Estella Coots and Chelsey Smith to Norman Allen Blessitt and Bertina Ethelind Blessitt, 10.897 acres on Ky. 1394 and Ky. 1376; no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to James Kelley, 0.51 acres on Ky. 1376; $47,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. James Edwards Rowland aka James Rowland, Deborah Kay Rowland aka Deborah Rowland, unknown defendant, spouse of James Howard Doney Jr. aka Jams H. Doney Jr. and Kentucky Housing Corporation
