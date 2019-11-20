Della M. Sergent, age 86, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away at Cumberland Village on Sunday, Nov. 10.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Della was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She worked for Ponderosa Steak House in Sandusky, Ohio for 18 years.
She loved her family and enjoyed working in the yard and caring for her plants.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Louadis (Pierce) Wilson; daughter, Vickie Stallkamp; brothers, Alfred, Wayne and Eugene Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl C. Sergent; son, Carl E. Sergent and wife Sue of Locust Grove, Virginia; grandchildren, Jessica and Joey, Carl David and wife Lindsay, Melissa and husband Brian, Kelly, Olivia and John; great grandchildren, Tyler, Alissa, Lillian, Amanda and Owen; one great-great grandson, Caedyn; brother, Vic Wilson and Bill Wilson; sister, Loverta White and Dallas Hinkle; and many nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Nov. 13 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral following with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Family and friends met Nov. 14 at the funeral home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Piggyback Foundation. P.O. Box 436 Norwalk, Ohio, 44857.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
