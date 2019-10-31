Those seeking state offices on the Democratic ticket for Tuesday's election made a stop in London on Wednesday, with the various candidates rallying the crowd gathered at Golden Corral. The Democratic ticket train came with Gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear, accompanied by Heather French Henry (Secretary of State), Michael Bowman (State Treasurer), Sheri Donahue (State Auditor) and Rocky Adkins, House Speaker in the Kentucky Senate.
Each candidate voiced their concerns for the issues facing Kentucky that they feel the Democratic candidates can improve if elected to their respective offices.
Kentucky House Leader Rocky Adkins, who unsuccessfully opposed Beshear in the May primary election for governor, acted as a coach, urging those present for Wednesday's rally to get out and vote in next Tuesday's election.
"Are you fired up and are you ready to go? Are you ready to elect this next governor in this great Democratic slate six days from today? We're not only in the fourth quarter, we're in the last four minutes and it's time to bear down and get 'em to the polls! Are you ready to go vote?" Adkins asked.
"The future of the agenda is very clear," he continued. "The Governor we have today, he's made the agenda on the war against public education and a war on our educators all across this Commonwealth. Have you had enough? Are you ready to go vote? These are our hard working folks, the people who grab their dinner bucket and a hard hat and a pair of steel toed shoes. The war on working families must stop. It must end. Are you ready to go vote? This Governor wants to take 100,000 people off the health care rolls. Folks, that is wrong! And his war on our rural community hospitals that is wrong! For all of you who have paid in to your public pension, this Governor's agenda to try to tie public pensions and line the pockets of those hedge fund managers on Wall Street. Have you had enough? Are you ready to go vote? Are you ready, as this next Governor of Kentucky promised me eyeball to eyeball to have a seat eastern Kentucky again and rebuild our economy."
Adkins continued his speech by outlining his hopes of Democratic leadership to guide the state to more success.
"It's our turn. It's our time. It's time for us to have a governor that understands our region and understands we got to diversify and build a new economy to stop the depopulation of our region of people having to go find that golden opportunity. It's time to have a governor at the table that understands that a seat at the table means that we bring our people back to rebuild our region of eastern Kentucky. This race is not really about Democrats and Republicans. This race is about people over politics. This race is about having someone with a vision that lifts people up instead of tearing them down."
Beshear then spoke, explaining the importance of this election for the future of the state.
"Folks, we have six days left. Six days to do what we did in all five debates - to beat Matt Bevin," he said. "These six days are going to determine the next 40 years for this Commonwealth. Will every child have true opportunity? Will we win the war for public education? Will we ensure that we have a governor who creates jobs outside of just two cities? Will we have a governor that believes that everyone deserves affordable, acceptable health care? Or will we re-elect a governor who has engaged in bullying and name-calling every single day of his term?
"I believe that Kentucky deserves better," Beshear continued. "How about you? The future of public education, the future of rural health care, the future of our next generation - whether the haves and have nots become the have mores and never wills, that is all on the line. But we are going to win. You give me everything you've got for the next six days and I'll give you everything I've got for the next eight years."
Sheri Donahue, candidate for state auditor, also addressed the crowd, giving a brief overview of her goals for the state's future with Democratic leadership.
"This Democratic ticket is going to fight to make government work for you," she said. "We all want basically the same thing - a good job where we are treated with respect, good health care for ourselves and our families, quality education for our kids and grandkids and a retirement that we have earned!"
She added that "Kentucky needs a governor who cares more about Kentuckians than his corporate friends."
Heather French Henry, Secretary of State candidate on the Democratic ticket, also proposed her goals for the state and the outcome of Tuesday's election.
"I am so excited to be a part of Team Kentucky. Team Kentucky where our shared values to treat people with dignity and respect, shared values to talk about public education and pensions and making sure we're preserving your right to vote that our veterans fought for," she said.
"Kentucky deserves leadership that puts people above politics, leadership that puts our people Number One," she said, ending her speech.
Beshear said in an interview following the rally that he believed his bid for Governor would be a successful one.
"People are fired up," he said. "On health care, of attacking our teachers, trying to illegally cut retirement of our public services. If I had that kind of disastrous record, I' might try to hide behind other people too. This election is not about what is going on in the White House. It's about what is going on in the house of each and every one. It's about those kitchen table issues that we sit up all night - public education, pensions, health care and jobs. Matt Bevin has been the governor that flies a state plane to national rallies. I'm gonna be the hard working governor right here in Kentucky, working to make everyone's life better".
