Deputy VanZant retires after 21 years of service

Photo submitted

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office congratulated one of their own on his retirement on Thursday. Deputy Rodney VanZant retired after 21 years of service. Laurel County Sheriff John Root presented VanZant with a retirement plaque.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you