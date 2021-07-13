Deputy VanZant retires after 21 years of service

Photo submitted
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office congratulated one of their own on his retirement on Thursday. Deputy Rodney VanZant retired after 21 years of service. Laurel County Sheriff John Root presented VanZant with a retirement plaque.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 13, 2021 @ 8:55 pm
Eloise (Byrd) Campbell age 89, of London, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her residence. She was the mother of Sandra Kay Burkhart and husband Donnie of London, Kentucky, Steven Mark Campbell and wife Geri of Hebron, Kentucky, Timothy D. Campbell and wife Martha of Lexingt…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.