It's a call that no first responder ever wants to hear - a child in distress.
But that's exactly what happened Monday, Jan. 18, when Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner engaged his emergency equipment and went to a residence in southern Laurel County where an infant had been reported as "unresponsive."
"The call came in around 1 p.m. that a 3-month-old was possibly dead," Allen said. "I put on my lights and siren and went to Corbin as fast as I could get there."
Although other emergency responders were en route, Allen was the first to arrive and was met at the door by the child's father.
"He led me to the back bedroom where the baby was laying in its bed. I asked him what happened and he told me he was changing the baby's diaper and the baby had a seizure. I started doing CPR and had been doing it for about a minute when the baby took a breath, whimpered and then started crying," Allen explained. "By then I heard more sirens in the background so I picked the baby up and turned it over to the EMTs."
Allen said situations like that brought out his training - to act rather than react.
"The whole drive down there to the home, you're hoping the call is not as bad as it seems to be," he said. "But when you get there, you have this deep horrible feeling but you throw your emotions aside and do what you have to do. It's afterwards that I start thinking about what happened or could have happened."
Turner is credited with saving the baby's life, although he said situations such as this is the reason he got involved in law enforcement.
"I've always liked to help people and make a difference," he said. "I was in the National Guard for 12 years, got deployed and I guess I've always had a service heart."
Allen, who was raised in the Leatherwood section of Perry County, said he moved to London several years ago and wasn't sure what career path he would follow after leaving the National Guard.
"I did a ride-along and knew what I wanted to do. Six or seven months later, I was hired at the Sheriff's Department," he added.
The three years he has been on the force of the county law enforcement have been fulfilling, he said. In fact, Turner was the 2020 recipient of the Laurel County Sheriff's Department's "Deputy of the Year." Although that recognition is greatly appreciated, Turner said he always tries to do the best he can in every situation.
"Being in law enforcement gives me a chance to make a difference and that's what I've always wanted to do," he said. "I can impact someone's life - or save someone's life."
Despite the negative incidents involving police in recent years, Turner said he tries to inspire others.
But as more information came about regarding the baby's situation, Turner realized that his actions did indeed save the life of the infant child.
"A couple of days after the baby incident, I got a call from Social Services. They had been talking to the dad and he told them he was doing CPR on the baby when I got there. Then he said I took over the CPR and he dropped his phone on the baby's head. I told them it didn't happen that way. When I arrived the father took me to a bedroom where the baby was laying and I started CPR on it."
Allen said the social worker on the case said the father admitted shaking the baby.
"They said he admitted the baby was crying and he shook it - aggressively - to get it to stop, then threw it in the bed," Allen said. "That initiated another investigation, with Detective Taylor McDaniel going to the home and arresting the father for first-degree assault."
Christopher Caldwell, the father, is now held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $75,000 cash bond and scheduled for a court appearance on April 16. Caldwell, 27, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Although he saved the baby's life, Allen said he only did what he knew to do - which was to try and get the child breathing again. But the circumstances of the child's condition obviously tear away at Allen's heart.
"Now the baby is at UK in critical condition with a brain bleed," he said on Friday. "And the father is in jail."
Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Turner. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel is the case officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.