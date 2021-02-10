The President's Day holiday next week prompted a special-called meeting of the London City Tourism Commission on Monday, with some changes made to the officers of the board.
As the meeting opened on Monday night, Chairman Bill Dezarn submitted his resignation. Dezarn has served as chair since the commission was created six years ago. Board members then voted to elect Steve Berry as the new chairman of the board.
Berry praised Dezarn for his dedication to the City of London, outlining some of his contributions over the years. Dezarn was appointed to the tourism commission from its inception, as well as serving on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. He also served on the London City Council for 20 years.
"Bill has been a faithful servant to the City of London," Berry said, "and he's been the only chair of the tourism commission. We'd like to recognize him for his service."
Berry then went straight to the business portion of the meeting, calling for nominations for a treasurer. Holly Little was nominated and approved unanimously.
The tourism commission's audit was also discussed by Bob Abner, with several notes regarding some expenditures noted. Abner said the fixed assets were up $2 million from the 2019 fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. As in most government agencies, Abner also noted some "places that could be strengthened" but said overall that the tourism commission's audit was good.
Later in the meeting, Berry suggested establishing a Budget and Finance Committee, with Bill Dezarn, Holly Little and Mike Holt to serve on that committee. Dezarn previously oversaw the majority of the budget - an area in which Berry said he excelled.
Tourism Director Chris Robinson reported a successful holiday season of events that included the annual Christmas on Main parade and the inaugural Lights Around London driving tour. Robinson said the People's Choice award, which allowed the public to vote on their favorite decorated homes for $1 votes, had raised over $6,000.
Robinson added that many of the lights lining businesses in downtown London needed replacing, stating that the Winter Buying Program would allow those lights to be purchased at a 30- to 40-percent discount. He added that there currently is $9,000 left over in the budget that would cover the costs of replacement. All lights in those displays are LED lights and can be purchased at minimal cost with the discounts offered.
Board members voted to pay $2,500 to assist in the costs of bringing the Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall back to London this year. That event will be held at Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership on Hal Rogers Parkway. The cost to display the wall is around $17,000 and will come to London in conjunction with the Kentucky HOG Rally in Lexington this summer. Commissioner Troy House said it was common for bikers to participate in day-trips and that some had visited the Vietnam memorial while it was on display last year. Robinson said the Harley Davidson dealership had sponsored the wall in previous years and had never asked for any contributions toward the costs. However, since the event will bring in tourists, commissioner Dezarn suggested the $2,500 donation.
MACED, the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, was another topic discussed by tourism officials, with Robinson explaining that the non-profit organization based in Berea, could assist in energy savings for the city. Robinson said the city tourism's utilities are currently running between $10,000 to $15,000 per month. MACED will look at the tourism properties and evaluate any improvements that could be made. The cost for MACED's services is $250, with Robinson stating, "I don't see where we could go wrong with doing this" with that evaluation that also looks at the billing services, structure of buildings and other aspects.
The fairgrounds property on KY 229, formerly known as the Laurel County Fairgrounds until that property was given to the City of London by the state parks commission, remains a topic of controversy for tourism commission members. Establishing a Fairgrounds Committee to oversee future developments has been discussed, with some demolition and restructuring planned. Commissioners approved establishing a seven-member committee representing the city, county, tourism commission and other agencies involved with events that would take place on that property. The final seat would be an appointee from the public. The outdated equipment currently located at the fairgrounds was approved for disposal/removal. That includes offering the 23 sets of bleachers as surplus property, while the dilapidated playground equipment will be removed. The fencing will be removed by an individual who wishes to keep the fencing for personal use, at no cost to the tourism commission.
The park itself is undergoing some improvements during the low-usage winter months. Levi Jackson Park Director Joey Engle said some construction is underway at the pool area and said there have been two bids for new pool furniture. He added that campground improvements were under budget and that there have already been 98 reservations scheduled for the month of March.
The Town Center concert series was also discussed among board members, with Robinson distributing tentative schedule of events. Those concerts will be held during May, June, July and August, with the performers to be announced at a later date. The concert series, slated to open last year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Robinson said he hoped this year's events could be held as scheduled this year. The tentative dates for those musical performances are May 14, June 5, July 2 and August 6. Other musical events include a Memorial Day concert at Wildcat Harley Davidson with a Guns'n'Roses tribute band on May 28 and an AC/DC tribute band on May 29. A Memorial Day celebration will also be held that weekend at Wildcat Offroad Adventure Park. The motorcycle dealership is also hosting a KISS Army concert on July 31.
The Bowling Family Music Fest is another musical event, currently scheduled for June 4 and 5 at The Creek Church off West KY 80.
London will also host seven archery tournaments this year, according to Engle. Engle said the dates of the archery contests are set for February, March, June and July. London Dragway, Sheltowee Camp, and Wildcat Offroad Park are also offering several events this year.
Parks Director Mackey Williams reported ongoing projects at the Whitley Branch property as well as removal of debris from the former trailer park on Mill Street. That area will host a grassy park area once the remaining concrete patios are removed.
Although most events from 2020 at the London Community Center were cancelled, Executive Director Brittany Cradic said that bookings for 2021 "are picking up." She did state that a leak in the corner of the building was creating problems, with commissioners voting to hire a contractor to check into the problem.
In a final note, Berry suggested a Goals Workshop for the city tourism commission, with commissioners discussing their plans for tourism, the parks, streets and fairgrounds being the topics for future development. Since Monday's meeting was a special-called meeting, that item was not included on the agenda and no action could be taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.