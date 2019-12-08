Diggles Family to perform at Fariston Christian Church

Fariston Christian Church invites everyone to enjoy a Christmas Concert by the Diggles Family on Sunday, December 15 at 6 p.m.
The Diggles Family is widely known for their tight family harmony and unique blend of hymns, southern gospel and light contemporary music continue to bless people across the USA and in Canada.
The Diggles have traveled through 47 states and Ontario, Canada, and are currently serving as a full-time family ministry. Their reputation for presenting a quality, uplifting, Christ-filled service is quickly spreading. Hearts are touched as Christina sings with her father and recites chapters of scripture from memory. The incredible range and power of Doug Diggles’ voice soothes the soul, and Diane brings an extra depth to the songs she interprets through sign language.
Fariston Christian Church is located at 601 Fariston Road, just off US 25 about a mile south of the Levi Jackson Park entrance. The church is celebrating its 125th year and would love to have the community join in celebrating the season.
