The first-ever disc golf tournament was held on Saturday, in spite of rain throughout the day, with 90 people registered to participate in the day-long event.
Jordan Infield, organizer of the event, said the goal was originally for 50 participants so he was very pleased with the sign-ups and turn out for Saturday's event.
Like other events with groups, the participants had staggered tee times, with groups arriving every 20 minutes.
The tournament was held at Whitley Branch Veterans Park with teams beginning near the dog park and moving through the trails for their 18 holes.
Participants came from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee for the outing.
