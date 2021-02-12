If you hate calling an 800 number to some unknown person in an unknown office with questions about your television or phone, then a local company can offer just what you need.
American Cable has now partnered with Dish Network to offer in-person service at in Oak Tree Plaza on North Laurel Road. The business celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday.
Established in mid-June, the new Dish office gives customers a local presence that manager Chris Marcum said was direly needed in the area.
"We also partner with Windstream and we offer HughesNet. There are still some people in the area who do not have Internet service so we're here to provide that," he said. "We also offer home security systems and our new tailgater. This is what people take with them to watch the ballgames or use for tailgate parties."
The Dish office will enhance existing customers' satisfaction by offering sales and service to their products, as well - another advantage for the community.
Roy Hamm has been with American Cable for 40 years and said Dish is bringing the future to the area.
"Dish is building a 5G network from scratch, right now as we speak," he said. "There are four major providers and Dish is one of them. With the new system, there is nothing we won't be able to supply."
