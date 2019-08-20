CORBIN — The North Laurel Jaguars had hopes of knocking off the region's top team on Monday, but Corbin managed to build a 2-0 first-half lead before adding three more goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Corbin recorded its third straight shut out victory to begin the season by upending North Laurel with a 5-0 victory.
The win improved Armando Cima’s Redhounds to 3-0 overall and 2-0 against 49th District opponents. Corbin has outscored its opponents 9-0 this season.
“We’ve got a good group of kids that can play,” Cima said. “They’re fun to watch and they play hard. We play an attractive game of soccer. I’d like to finish a few more. I thought we left a few opportunities we could have scored out there.
“This is one of the deepest teams I’ve had in 20-plus years,” he added. “This is going to be a fun year to train kids because we have a lot of kids that can play. If someone isn’t clicking then we have someone we can plug in. That’s just something we’ve not had in a while. They’re fun to watch and they’re playing well. Hopefully, this will carry the remainder of the year. I’m excited about the year.”
The loss dropped the Jaguars to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 against 49th District foes.
“We came in playing with a little bit more of a defensive mindset,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We were trying to keep people in front of us. We just got tired in the second half, and let some people run free and they stuck the ball in the back of the net. They’re a good team.
“We will learn from this,” he added. “We still have a ton to work on. We’ve got to get better and we just have to keep working hard. There is something new that we keep working on every day, and then each game, there seems to be something new popping up. The biggest thing is that we’ve got to tighten things up defensively.”
Corbin wasted little time jumping on North Laurel as Jackson Moore took a pass from Jose Torres and found the back of the net to give the Redhounds a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest.
Corbin continues to put pressure on the Jaguar defense the remainder of the first half.
Kyle Webb’s header during the 29th minute increased the Redhounds’ lead to 2-0.
Cima’s squad began to put the game out of reach during the second half as Chesney Jacob’s goal during the 50th minute pushed Corbin’s advantage to 3-0.
The Redhounds managed to add two more goals during the game’s final 30 minutes with Moore’s second goal giving Corbin a 4-0 edge while Jose Torres managed to find the back of the net to make the score 5-0.
The Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against George Rogers Clark at 7:30 p.m. while North Laurel will travel to play Taylor County Saturday at 11 a.m.
