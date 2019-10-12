The opening of 206 Main Street brought a huge selection of prints, pictures and frames to the public that were once part of Mullins Studio. A grand opening and regular store hours allow visitors to view the various artwork available for purchase.
But co-owners Phil and Lisa Smith and Sharon Benge also discovered hundreds of wedding pictures that have been unclaimed.
Approximately 20 albums filled with pictures are currently unclaimed. The pictures include family and wedding parties. Benge said neither she nor the Smiths recognize people in the photos and are reaching out to the public.
"We'd like to get people in here and let them look at the pictures. Hopefully, somebody will know someone in the photos," Benge said. "We'd like to get these back to their rightful owners."
206 Main Street is open in the evenings at 5 p.m. and is located in the building that formerly hosted Mike's Bike and Hike across from The Abbey restaurant.
