Dog donation makes special gift for Missouri child

Christmas morning brought a special joy to a Missouri family, especially for 2-year-old Truett Palmer.
The toddler received a Golden Doodle puppy that his father and grandfather flew to pick up from Laurel resident, Gena Gray. Gray raises Golden Doodles and decided this year to donate a puppy to a special needs child. She posted her desire to help a special needs child on the Internet and received thousands of requests from all over the United States.
But one child stood out to Gray.
That child was Truett, who was born with a congenial heart defect. At just 2 weeks old, the infant had open heart surgery. But his health worsened over time and he was taken to a Boston hospital for a second surgery last year. It was then the family was told that Truett's surgery was not successful and that he needed a heart transplant.
The news was devastating for the family but they found a surgeon in St. Louis, much closer to their home in central Missouri. The family waited five months for a heart for their toddler and just two months ago, Truett had a heart transplant.
"They said when they took his heart out for the transplant, it was like concrete," said Truett's father, Brett Palmer. "It was affecting his breathing and he couldn't do much except walk a few steps and then he'd have to lay down. He had no energy."
While hospitalized after the transplant, Truett reportedly became despondent and the hospital staff introduced him to a therapy dog - a female Golden Doodle.
"He really liked that dog and started doing better," Palmer explained. "My wife saw the post about Gena donating a puppy to a special needs child and she sent all the information to her about Truett. When we found out that she was donating the same kind of dog that he had in the hospital, we were amazed."
So, Palmer and his father-in-law, Rick "Poppy" McCord flew into the London-Corbin Airport last Saturday to meet Gray and take the puppy back to Missouri for a special Christmas gift for Truett.
"He loves her!" Palmer wrote in an email with pictures of the child holding his new puppy.
Truett is the youngest of three boys in the Palmer family, the oldest being 7 and the middle son celebrating his 5th birthday on Dec. 20.
Both Palmer and McCord became emotional when they received the puppy from Gray last week, promising they would share pictures of the special Christmas gift. Palmer said although the family has faced extremely difficult challenges this past year, they were thankful for the kindness of people who supported them - especially people such as Gray who gave from her heart to complete strangers.
Palmer said he hoped sharing the story of Truett receiving the puppy from Gray would inspire others and bring home the true meaning of the Christmas season - showing compassion and sacrifice with the spirit of love shown by the birth and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
