Dog donation makes special gift for Missouri child

File photo

Gena Gray of London, center, talks to Danielle Palmer via video message when her husband Brett and father, Rick McCord, flew into London to pick up a Golden Doodle dog that Gray donated to a special needs child. Brett's son, Truett, age 2, was born with a heart defect and recently underwent a heart transplant two months ago. Gray chose Truett to receive the puppy from thousands of responses to her Facebook post about donating a puppy.