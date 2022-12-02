Chocked full of items from home decor to clothing, Dogwood Market is one of London’s locally owned businesses that is hosting open house events to draw customers in during the holiday season.
Located on Fourth Street adjoining Silver Spoons, Dogwood Market offers a variety of goods for every taste and style. Clothing ranges from infant holiday outfits to shirts for ladies of all sizes. Home decor ranges from Christmas themed plates and dishes to pillows declaring the holiday season.
Jon Oliver, co-owner, even offers kitchen decor and tempting food mixes for the special tastes. Whether you prefer a chocolate dip for the sweet lovers or a jalapeño mix for those wanting a zest to their holiday dishes, a variety of tastes are available.
Of course, those wishing to dress up the holidays can also have a wide selection of formal dresses and outfits inside Silver Spoons as well as tuxedo rentals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.